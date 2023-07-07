ONE OK ROCK To Perform In Bangkok For Their Asia Tour In December

If you are a fan of ONE OK ROCK, you’re in for a treat! The Japanese rock band is making a much-awaited return to Thailand, as part of their ‘Luxury Disease’ Asia tour, which is set to take place in December 2023.

It’s been a while since the band last performed in Thailand. This time around, ONE OK ROCK will once again rock Bangkok, as well as other major Asian cities including Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Fans of the four-member band in Thailand have been eagerly anticipating their return. And now, the wait is finally over, as ONE OK ROCK will soon grace the stage with their electrifying performances and music.

ONE OK ROCK to perform in Thailand this December 2023

The ‘Luxury Disease’ Asia tour is scheduled to start in September and will conclude in December, giving fans a chance to catch them live in action. The band is known for their energetic performances, and with hits like The Beginning and Stand Out Fit In, you can expect nothing less than an amazing show.

The concert in Bangkok is set to take place on 12 December 2023 at Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani, the tickets for the highly anticipated concert will be available for purchase starting 4 August 2023 at www.golive-asia.com. While tickets prices are yet to be released, make sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates!

Fans can expect to witness a night of unforgettable music and high-energy performances by one of the world’s most iconic rock bands. This tour is also a great opportunity for OORers (fans of ONE OK ROCK) to experience the band’s latest album, ‘Luxury Disease’, which was released in 2022. With its dynamic sound and thought-provoking lyrics, it’s no wonder the album has been a hit with fans and critics alike.

So, mark your calendars and make sure to check out ONE OK ROCK’s tour dates to see when they will be performing in your city. Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to witness one of the best rock bands in the world live. Get ready to rock and roll with ONE OK ROCK!

Purchase your tickets on 4 August 2023 here.

Check out their Asia tour dates here:

16 & 17 September – Taipei

26 September – Manila

29 September – Jakarta

7 October – Hong Kong

12 December – Bangkok

15 December – Malaysia

18 December – Singapore

More about ONE OK ROCK and what you need to know about the band

ONE OK ROCK is a band that has gained a huge following thanks to their unique and powerful musical style, as well as their ability to connect with their listeners. Originating from Tokyo, Japan, the band is made up of four talented members; Taka on vocals, Toru on guitar, Ryota on bass, and Tomoya on drums.

The band’s journey began in 2005 when Toru Yamashita, after the disbandment of his hip-hop group HEADS, decided to start a rock band. He reached out to his childhood friend and former HEADS member, Ryota Kohama, to learn the bass and asked their upperclassman, Alex Onizawa, to join as their lead guitarist. Yû Koyanagi was recruited to play the drums, and the final piece of the puzzle was finding a vocalist.

Despite initial rejection, the band managed to convince Takahiro Moriuchi, who was performing with another local band called Chivalry of Music, to join as their vocalist. Once all the pieces were in place, ONE OK ROCK started recording indie releases which quickly attracted the attention of a major record label. Just two years later, the band was ready to release their debut album.

Since then, ONE OK ROCK has enjoyed a successful career that has spanned over a decade. They have become one of Japan’s biggest and most successful international bands, known for their high-energy performances and electrifying music.

The band’s name is derived from their practice schedule which took place every day at one o’clock in the afternoon. It is a testament to their dedication and hard work that they have achieved such enormous success, despite the many trials and tribulations they have faced along the way.

Due to a scandal former bandmate Alex Onizawa was embroiled in, he decided to leave the band. In addition to that, the band’s original drummer Yû Koyanagi, quit the band to pursue an acting career and since he was only a member of ONE OK ROCK for a short period of time, the Japanese drummer never performed in any studio albums. Thus, Tomoya later replaced him during the recording of the band’s debut album.

Despite parting ways with the band, Yû remained close friends with all of the members and is often seen hanging out with them. Just like the members of ONE OK ROCK, Yû Koyanagi was able to have a successful acting career. He is well known for portraying Yasutora Sado, also known as Chad in the live-action adaptation of Bleach and Makoto Sugihara in Crows Zero.

Each of the band members has their unique story and background, which adds to the band’s dynamic and captivating presence. Toru is the guitarist and leader of the band, while Taka is the lead vocalist and lyricist who has been known for his powerful and expressive performances. Ryota is the bassist who brings massive stage presence to the performances, while Tomoya is the drummer who provides the core component of the band’s releases with his powerful hits.

Despite their differences, the band members work together as a team to create amazing music and performances that have continued to captivate fans worldwide. Their journey to the top is a testament to their perseverance, hard work, and dedication to their craft, and their success is a reflection of the passion and energy that they pour into their music.

