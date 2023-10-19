A Spider-Man 2 Pop-Up Event Is Happening At CentralWorld

Prep for the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5 by visiting the pop-up event at CentralWorld.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and has already been making waves. Everyone’s excited to swing through the city of New York, now almost double the size compared to the map of the original 2018 game, and also have the ability to switch between our two beloved Spider-Men. PlayStation has leaned into the hype by also launching a limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 console, all decked out in the classic Spidey red with the symbiote black creeping from its edges.

PlayStation Asia is also giving Thai fans an extra treat. Aside from the fact that the game will launch with Thai localisation, it’s holding a special pop-up event with activities and booths to try the game out for yourself at CentralWorld.

Visit the Spider-Man 2 pop-up to prep for the game’s launch

To celebrate the impending arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5 this October 20, the Eden Zone on the first floor of CentralWorld has been transformed to feature a number of curious things and activities that celebrate our Wedhead duo. Visitors will be able to feast their eyes on the limited edition PlayStation 5 in all its symbiotic glory, and you’ll also be able to buy it right there and at the pop-up should your Spidey senses convince you to do so.

There are also some activities scattered around that you can do, like taking a photo at their booth and playing mini carnival games. When you register, you’ll get the objective of collecting stickers by completing these various activities which can then be exchanged for goodies like a comic that serves as an intro to the game and stickers.

Last but certainly not the least, you can also get a hands-on experience and play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, the game wasn’t available yet when I was there and I was told it will be made available to try on October 20, so that’s the date to visit the pop-up if you really want to get a taste of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is dropping on the PlayStation 5 on October 20 with Thai localisation. This pop-up event will be in CentralWorld until October 22.

