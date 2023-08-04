SURL’s Concert In Bangkok: Dates, Ticket Prices, Venue And More Details

South Korean indie rock sensation SURL is heading to Bangkok for a concert on 29 October at Voice Space, Viphavadi Rangsit.

The foursome has gained praise from notable artists such as BTS, IU, and Epik High. They will also be going to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan as part of the tour.

SURL’s concert in Bangkok: All the details

SURL will kick off the Asia tour in Hong Kong followed by performances in Taipei and Tokyo. Then, they will wrap up in Bangkok in October.

09.01 – Hong Kong

09. 02 – Taipei

09.05 – Tokyo

10.29 – Bangkok

Tickets for SURL’s concert in Bangkok are now available via TicketMelon. General Admission tickets cost THB 2,600. An adult must accompany ticket holders under 16.

A powerhouse K-indie group

Since debuting in 2018, the rock quintet have been making waves in the local indie scene with genre-blending and catchy tunes. The group is made up of Seol Ho-seung (vocal and guitar), Lee Han-bin (bass), Oh Myeong-suk (drums), and Kim Do-yeon (guitar). A name known among indie music fans overseas, SURL has collaborated with hip-hop artists Jay Park and Hash Swan.

SURL’s first release is the song ‘Stay Here’ as part of their compilation album, ‘[bright #7]. Just three months after, the four-piece released their first EP ‘[Aren’t You?]’ And a year into their debut, SURL had already performed at musical festivals overseas, including LUCfest in Taiwan, SXSW in the US, and Big Mountain Music Festival in Thailand.

The group also won the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the Shinhan Card Rookie Project in 2018. The same year, they also brought home the Excellence Award at the EBS Hello Rookie with KOCCA. In 2022, SURL appeared in the reality survival show Great Seoul Invasion and finished second place.

They released their second EP ‘[I know]’, in 2019 and their full-length album, ‘[of us]’, in 2022. Cementing their status as K-indie sensations, they went on a North American tour across 13 cities. Now, they’ll be making their way to Asia.

[Hero and featured image credit: SURL/Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok