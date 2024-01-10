Thantawan Festival 2024: Artist Lineup, Tickets And Other Details

It’s known that sunflowers face towards the sun, while ravers tend to do the opposite. Here’s everything we know about Thantawan Festival 2024, happening in Chiang Mai this January.

Thantawan Festival 2024: Dates, lineup, and everything we know

Calling all partygoers to Chiang Mai, for the Thantawan Festival 2024 is about to make them a night to remember — three nights, in fact, filled with energy, fun, and different styles of music suited to any preferences. The event will take place on 12-14 January, at Lanna Rock Garden, Chiang Mai.

Highlighting the festival are big names both Thai and international, including house and techno producer Dubfire, Japanese DJ Ken Ishii, house icon Roger Sanchez, as well as Thai rap legends DaBoyWay, Twopee Southside, and Thaitanium.

There will be five stages in total:

“The Life Stage” playing mainstream pop, rock, and EDM hits by local talents

“Sunflower Stage” playing techno and house, helmed by international DJs

“Red CNX” playing hip-hop and bass, mostly by Thai rappers and DJs

“The Elevate CNX” playing a cross between house and techno by both local and international producers

“Reawakenings Stage” as the afterparty destination, playing house and techno by both local and international DJs

Not only music is in the air, as you’ll be tempted by the smell of great food over at the flea market area. They gathered over 30 stalls filled with different kinds of food that will surely have everything you need to get through the night.

Anyone looking to set up camp, they have a designated camping area free of charge, with camping gear sold separately for those who need it.

Feel free to bring all the members of the family, but note that anyone under the age of 15 must leave the premises by 8pm, but able to enter free of charge.

You can find more information, as well as ticket sales at Megatix.

[Hero and featured image credit: Thantawan Festival 2024/Facebook]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok