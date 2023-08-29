UNSEEN Festival 2023: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Get ready to jump to the beat once more, as UNSEEN Festival has been officially confirmed for 2023. Here’s everything we know so far.

UNSEEN is telling us to “close your eyes, open your mind, and unblind your feels.” Whatever that may mean, we’re surely going to find out at their 2023 festival. It has been confirmed to be at Hall 98-99, Bitec Bangna, on 29-30 September 2023.

The general admission ticket costs THB 1,800 for one day, and THB 2,800 for both days. The VIP ticket costs THB 2,700 for one day, and THB 4,600 for both days. The VIP privileges include a private entrance, private bar, private zone, VIP restrooms, and VIP standing tables.

[Hero and featured image credit: UNSEEN Festival]

29 September will be headlined by the one and only Nicky Romero, followed by sets from Lucas & Steve, Macon, Plastik Funk, and VINAI. 30 September will be headlined by KSHMR, followed by supporting sets from 22Bullets, Lost Kings, Mercer, and QUINTINO.

Standard rules apply, including no weapons, no illegal substances, no picking up the wristband in place of others. Note that this is a no re-entry event, and make sure to bring official identification upon arrival to be able to pick up your own wristband.

You can find more information, as well as pick up your tickets at Unseen Festival 2023.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok