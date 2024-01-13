Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriends: A Complete Timeline Of The ‘Euphoria’ Star’s High-Profile Relationships

In the blinding world of Hollywood where fortunes change overnight and relationship histories are made on the red carpet, Jacob Elordi stands tall, both literally (he’s 6 feet 5 inches) and figuratively, as a charismatic heartthrob. Known for his dishy looks and remarkable acting prowess, Elordi has effortlessly shifted from embodying the enigmatic Nate on Euphoria to showcasing his versatility as an actor in Saltburn – all along maintaining a hush-hush love life with a decent number of girlfriends.

Yes, beyond the glitz and glamour of his Hollywood roles, Jacob Elordi’s dating history reveals a trail of serious relationships that paint a sweet picture of his romantic inclinations. A closer look at the Priscilla star’s past reveals an array of high-profile girlfriends, offering a glimpse into his discerning taste in matters of the heart.

From sharing a real connection with his Kissing Booth co-actor Joey King to the on-screen chemistry turned off-screen romance with Zendaya in Euphoria, Elordi’s dating escapades have been tabloid fodder.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber also graced the list of Jacob Elordi’s girlfriends before Olivia Jade Giannulli took the spot.

On that note, let’s rewind the reel of his real life a bit and take a look at…

Jacob Elordi’s dating history and list of girlfriends

In case you are itching for more dope on Elordi’s former flames, here’s diving into all of his romantic entanglements in the past.

Joey King (2017-2018): ‘The Kissing Booth’ connection

Jacob Elordi’s ascent to popularity reached new heights with his portrayal of Noah in the hit Netflix franchise, The Kissing Booth. While shooting for the romantic trilogy, he would find not only on-screen success but also his first famous love interest, Joey King. In the film, King played Elordi’s co-star and romantic counterpart, Elle, and their on-screen chemistry soon spilt over into real life.

Reflecting on how the two became a thing, King revealed to Bello in 2018 that it first “started as friendship”, adding, “It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.”

However, the plot took an unexpected turn as Elordi and King decided to part ways before the filming of The Kissing Booth 2 commenced, according to US Weekly. The duo found themselves in the peculiar position of playing a couple on screen while navigating the aftermath of their real-life breakup. Despite the challenges, both Elordi and King expressed no regrets about their past relationship.

Cari Flowers (2019): A social media spectacle

In the summer of 2019, Elordi found himself entangled in an Instagram drama with model Cari Flowers, leaving fans and followers speculating about a potential romance brewing. According to Elite Daily, the plot thickened as Flowers’ social media behaviour hinted at a brief fling with the Hollywood heartthrob.

Flowers posted a picture in which she initially tagged Elordi, suggesting he was the photographer. However, she swiftly untagged him. On June 2, Flowers shared a series of photos captioned “friends in Australia!”, featuring a shirtless Elordi among the snapshots. To add to the intrigue, the model reportedly posted pictures of them sharing a kiss which was again later taken down by her.

While Flowers indulged in these ‘soft-launching the boyfriend’ shenanigans, Elordi kept silent all along. It became evident that both parties preferred to keep their status under wraps, despite the fans’ insatiable curiosity.

Zendaya (2019-2020): ‘Euphoria’ on and off the Screen

Jacob Elordi’s next high-profile relationship was with his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. While the two never officially confirmed the nature of their relationship, the rumour mill went into overdrive in August 2019 when the pair was spotted vacationing together in Greece.

In December 2019, Elordi played the enigmatic card during an interview with GQ Australia, deflecting any romantic notions with Zendaya. He referred to her “like my sister” and emphasised her creative brilliance. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

However, the pap pictures told otherwise as Elordi and Zendaya were seen getting cosy at the American Australian Arts Awards dinner in January 2020. A few days later, the duo was again photographed sharing a kiss in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood. Despite this PDA, they remained elusive about their romance, opting not to take solo photos when meeting the cast backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway in February 2020.

Despite the apparent chemistry, the Hollywood sweethearts seemed to drift apart after spring 2020, maintaining a friendly rapport. While the exact timeline of their breakup remains a mystery, most reports speculate it occurred in early 2020. Since then, Zendaya has been romantically linked to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, adding another layer to the intricate dynamics of Hollywood love and relationships.

Well, the euphoria may have ended for the two, but their on-screen and off-screen journey remains an intriguing chapter in the ever-evolving saga of Jacob Elordi’s dating history.

Kaia Gerber (2020-2021): Elordi’s much-adored girlfriend

The next name in the starry list of Jacob Elordi’s girlfriends is supermodel Kaia Gerber. In early September 2020 right after Gerber had ended her short relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, she was spotted on a dinner date with Elordi at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu. Soon, things became fonder and the two started dating.

Opening up about their relationship with Men’s Health, Elordi praised Gerber for her poise in the public eye, stating, “She handles herself wonderfully publicly. I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

In October 2020, the duo decided to let actions speak louder than words, confirming their relationship with a kiss captured by paparazzi lenses. The couple even embraced the Halloween spirit, with Gerber sharing a snapshot of their coordinated costumes, adding a touch of playfulness to their otherwise private romance.

Gerber shed light on their connection in an interview with Vogue for their June 2021 issue, emphasising the trust and freedom they found in each other. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

However, as with many short-lived Hollywood love stories, this chapter came to an end soon. By November 2021, Elordi and Gerber decided to part ways, marking the conclusion of their brief but sweet romance.

Olivia Jade Giannulli (2021-2023): Will they, won’t they?

In the mosaic of Jacob Elordi’s dating history, the latest piece that fits perfectly is influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli. The sparks of their connection first ignited in December 2021 when the duo was spotted by People, casually sipping coffee together.

Jade, a renowned YouTuber, had previously garnered attention for her involvement in the infamous ‘Varsity Blues’ (the scandal on which the Netflix film Operation Varsity Blues is based) college admission scandal, a fact that didn’t deter Elordi from exploring a connection.

The L.A. socialite, who is often identified by her first and middle names, found herself entangled in a federal indictment that exposed the fraudulent means through which she gained admission to the University of Southern California.

The on-again, off-again nature of Elordi and Jade’s romance came into focus, with multiple reports in May 2022 officially confirming their status as a couple. However, just a few months later, the relationship had seemingly come to an end. A source close to the situation revealed to US Weekly, “He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” describing their dynamic as more of “hanging out together”.

Undeterred by the ups and downs, Elordi and Jade spent the summer of 2023 together in the romantic backdrop of Italy. The influencer also showed her support for Elordi’s recognition as ‘GQ Man Of The Year’ by attending the celebratory event. While they chose to walk the red carpet separately, their post-event camaraderie hinted at a connection that transcended the spotlight and continues to do so even in 2024.

