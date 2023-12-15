Justin Bieber’s Dating History: 21 A-Listers Who Called The Pop Star Their ‘Boyfriend’

Justin Bieber has been a ladies’ man through and through. Even though the pop sensation got hitched at the tender age of 24, Bieber has had a dating history that boasts of 21 ex-girlfriends, all A-listers.

Besides a dozen Victoria’s Secret models and the Kardashian sisters, his love journey takes us on a rollercoaster ride through an on-and-off romance with the one and only Selena Gomez. Currently riding the waves of marital bliss with his sweetheart, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, the Yummy singer’s evolution from playing the field as a teen to settling down is nothing short of a blockbuster romcom.

Yes, before Hailey took centre stage in Justin’s heart, this heartthrob had his fair share of high-profile flings. Are you ready to delve into the intricacies of Justin Bieber‘s dating history? Here’s a breakdown of the timeline of all his relationships.

Take a look at Justin Bieber’s list of ex-girlfriends to decode his dating history

Picture Credits: Instagram/Justin BieberFrom Adriana Lima to Kourtney Kardashian and finally putting a ring on it with Hailey Baldwin, here’s unwrapping the layers of Justin Bieber’s love chronicles. Beliebers, fasten your seat belts! It’s going to be a wild ride.

Caitlin Beadles (2009)

The first notable name to go down in Justin Bieber’s rather colourful dating history is Instagram star Caitlin Beadles. In 2008, a 14-year-old Bieber encountered Beadles at a church in Atlanta while working as Usher’s protégé. Both of them shared a deep dedication to their religious beliefs, something which is still apparent in Caitlin’s Instagram bio. It reads ‘Ambassador for Christ ✝️’.

Unfortunately, the couple parted ways due to the challenges posed by Bieber’s burgeoning fame and demanding touring schedule. Speculations suggest that his 2010 hit Never Let You Go, from the album My World 2.0, is inspired by his experiences with Beadles. Despite things going south, the two reunited for Thanksgiving, a heartwarming moment captured by Christian Beadles, Caitlin’s sibling, who was also a close friend of Justin’s. He shared a picture with the caption, “So thankful for my brother and sister this Thanksgiving.”

Love, faith, and the trials of fame mark this very first chapter in Bieber’s dating life.

Jasmine Villegas (2010)

From January to September 2010, Justin Bieber had a brief romance with his My World Tour partner, Jasmine Villegas. Described by Villegas as a “little kid thing” akin to “puppy love”, their nine-month relationship began when Bieber asked for her phone number, leading to a connection that unfolded amid the whirlwind of Bieber’s rising stardom.

Their association reached a milestone when Villegas was featured in Bieber’s iconic Baby music video in April 2010, amassing an impressive 1.9 billion YouTube views. However, their romance faced challenges from disapproving fans at concerts, with Villegas acknowledging the occasional negative reactions from the audience.

Amidst the pressure, the couple decided to part ways amicably, opting to remain friends.

Jessica Jarrell (2010)

Following Justin’s break-up with Jasmine, he sought solace in another fellow singer, Jessica Jarrel. While Bieber insisted that Jarrell and him were just friends at the time, their PDA let the secret out.

The two reportedly had a fling with things getting pretty frisky between them, especially after their touchy-feely on-stage performance of Overboard in 2010, which garnered much media attention.

Selena Gomez (2010-2018)

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s whirlwind romance defined a whole generation of pop news. Their eight-year-long on-and-off relationship has been nothing short of iconic. The two first met on a ‘pancake’ date at IHOP in Philadelphia in 2010. Soon, this casual date laid the foundation for a serious two-year relationship filled with more cosy dates, red-carpet spottings, a private Titanic screening at Staples Center and a heartfelt Valentine’s Day gift – a “J” diamond ring.

‘Jelena’ had officially arrived as a power couple. However, two years into the relationship, their love story faced a twist, leading to their first separation in 2012. Blaming their break-up on other girls and Bieber’s behavioural issues, the Disney star called it quits. As per media speculations, it is believed that Justin cheated on Selena with his current wife, Hailey.

Two years after their first headline-worthy breakup, Bieber and Gomez got back together in 2014. However, they split again in November of the same year. The Rare Beauty entrepreneur struck up a brief romance with DJ Zedd after that.

However, it was only a matter of time before Justin and Selena rekindled their romance. Their third reunion unfolded from November 2017 to March 2018. After a social media journey down memory lane and cryptic tweets during their time apart, the duo sparked a Twitter frenzy by taking a bike ride together in Los Angeles. The reunion garnered reactions not only from fans but also from the stars’ mothers. Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, expressed her support for Gomez, stating, “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her.” In contrast, Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, admitted she was “not happy” about the reunion. Despite Gomez posting a birthday tribute for Bieber, expressing admiration, family opinions played a role in their second official split, marking the end of the most important chapter in Justin Bieber’s dating history.

Within months of splitting, Bieber reconnected again with Baldwin, but not for a mere rebound. The two soon got engaged, and the news prompted a lot of social media drama in Hollywood. What followed was Gomez’s iconic breakup song Lose You to Love Me.

Looking back on their relationship years later, Gomez in her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, said that her breakup with Bieber was “the best thing” that ever happened to her.

Barbara Palvin (2012)

Picture Credits: Instagram/Barbara Palvin

Following his first break-up with Selena Gomez in November 2012, Justin briefly got romantically involved with the Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin. Following one of Palvin’s hows, the two took their interaction to the next level by attending a Broadway performance of The Lion King. Despite Palvin denying any serious dating rumours, the public outing seemed to mark a turning point in Bieber’s relationship with Gomez at that time.

The encounter added another layer to Bieber’s romantic narrative, showcasing the intricacies of love in the spotlight.

Miranda Kerr (2012)

Bieber got lucky with more than one Victoria’s Secret model in 2012. Speculations were rife that Bieber and Miranda Kerr had a post-show hookup, accompanied by flirty text messages and cheek kisses, despite Kerr being married to Orlando Bloom at the time.

Kerr swiftly denied these rumours, dispelling any notions of a romantic entanglement with the pop star. However, the gossip persisted, leading to a heated confrontation between Bloom and Bieber in Ibiza in July 2014. This clash occurred a year after Kerr’s divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, fanning the rumours further and highlighting the complexities of celebrity relationships in the public eye.

Adriana Lima (2014)

Guess, the pop sensation wasn’t done with VS models yet; the next name to join the long list of Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriends is the enchanting Adriana Lima. In May 2014, during the buzzing atmosphere of the Cannes Film Festival, Bieber’s name was linked romantically with Lima. Fresh from announcing her separation from ex-husband Marko Jaric, Lima reportedly embraced her newly single status at the renowned festival’s lively party scene.

The word around town was that Bieber and Lima connected during the festivities on the French Riviera, particularly after a night of revelry at 1 Oak Club Gotha. Bieber added fuel to the speculation by posting an Instagram picture featuring him and the Brazilian model with lyrics from his song Confident as the caption: “I think she foreign”. Lima addressed the gossip on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, playfully stating, “Anybody below 6’7”, you know how I call them? Friends. (sic)” The episode added a touch of intrigue to Bieber’s dating timeline.

Shanina Shaik (2014)

Romantically speaking, 2014 was a rather busy year for Justin as he soon found himself infatuated with another supermodel Shanina Shaik. However, the Cold Water singer debunked any dating rumours between him and Shaik in 2014 after posting a hot selfie together captioned “Me and the beautiful ShaninaMShaik and don’t even start with dating rumors.”

The two were never spotted again together, but that one picture was enough to give out their cosy dynamic at least at one point in time.

Ashley Moore (2014 & 2015)

Justin kept the tabloids on their toes in 2014, making headlines with one model girlfriend after another. Around the on-and-off relationship with Gomez, he was also rumoured to be dating model Ashley Moore. Bieber posted several photos of Moore on Instagram with cheeky captions like “I see u in ur Calvins” and was even photographed kissing her a few months later.

Well, looks like Selena had a legit reason to break up with Justin.

Chantel Jeffries (2014 & 2016)

In an infamous chapter from January to April 2014, Justin Bieber faced legal troubles when he was arrested for DUI in Miami, and Chantel Jeffries, his casual girlfriend at the time, was in the car during the incident. In a February 2014 interview with E! News, Jeffries remained silent about the nature of their relationship, avoiding questions about kisses or shared beds.

Despite the hiccup, Bieber and Jeffries were again seen together after one of his Purpose Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in July 2016. The duo also opted for a private screening of The Secret Life of Pets.

Adding a touch of mystery, Bieber posted a zoomed-in picture of Jeffries’ lips in February 2017. Although the original photo, an old-school snapshot of Jeffries, has been deleted from her Instagram since then. The model also attended Justin’s 20th birthday party and allegedly posted a naked photo of Biebs captioning it, “I love you Justin”.

Madison Beer (2015)

In 2012, Justin Bieber brought Madison Beer under his record label, and rumours circulated in 2015 that the two were romantically involved. While this speculation may have been blown out of proportion, the undeniable chemistry between them was evident in their photographs. Despite any romantic development, Bieber and Madison’s relationship continues, as they remain friends and colleagues.

Jayde Pierce (2015)

Contrary to popular belief that Bieber’s hit number, Love Yourself, was inspired by Selena Gomez, reports suggest the song was influenced by his brief fling with British beauty blogger Jayde Pierce. Although their romantic connection was short-lived, the duo seemed to enjoy a memorable holiday together in 2015. The two were captured in holiday snapshots, with an iconic moment of Bieber casually strolling around their hotel room in the buff, hinting at the intimate aspect of their relationship.

Kendall Jenner (2015)

In 2015, Justin Bieber’s penchant for dating models took the spotlight as he was frequently seen on outings with catwalk sensation Kendall Jenner. Despite dubbing it “friendship”, their closeness in the numerous selfies shared online left fans speculating about the nature of their connection.

Ariana Grande (2015)

While there’s no concrete evidence of a romantic involvement between the two pop stars, the chemistry between Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande has been palpable. Their on-stage interactions and a nearly shared kiss in 2015 sparked rumours, giving rise to the possibility of a budding romance.

The potential for a ‘Jariana’ love story added an exciting twist to Justin’s dating history.

Kourtney Kardashian (2015)

Apparently, Kendall wasn’t the only Kardashian that stole Justin’s ever-so-romantic heart. He was also linked to Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian in a headline-grabbing period from October to December 2015. Rumours of their romantic escapades during Halloween Horror Nights and an intimate encounter at the restaurant The Nice Guy in West Hollywood fuelled Hollywood gossip.

The playful denial by Bieber, coupled with compliments for Kardashian, added intrigue to the brief but memorable fling, creating a captivating chapter in Justin’s dating history. Responding to the media frenzy, Bieber playfully addressed the speculation during a December interview on The Bert Show, stating, “I’m being used, man. What can I say?” Despite the rumours, he praised Kardashian, referring to her as “great” and emphasised the long-standing connection he had with the Kardashian family.

The chatter surrounding the 15-year age gap between the two further kept the gossip mills busy, leaving fans to wonder if this age difference played a role in their much-written-about breakup.

Nicola Peltz (2016)

In mid-2016, Justin Bieber shifted his focus from models and singers to actresses, with Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicola Peltz catching his eye. The two were spotted on various dates, and Peltz even spent nights at Bieber’s Beverly Hills home. This whirlwind fling, however, was short-lived, leaving fans speculating the reasons behind their sudden parting.

According to Us Weekly, Justin and Nicola initially crossed paths at an album release party in Toronto. Their connection deepened in June 2016, with Bieber flying her to Canada for a tour of his hometown. Despite initial reports of Bieber’s keen interest, the rumoured pair eventually called it quits, marking another colourful season in Justin Bieber’s dynamic relationship timeline.

Sofia Richie (2016)

In August and September 2016, Justin Bieber’s romantic escapades took a turn toward Sofia Richie, a brief but notable fling. The pair celebrated Richie’s 18th birthday with a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as revealed in her September 17 cover story with Billboard. Describing their connection, Richie shared, “We have a special relationship. Justin is very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles.”

Beyond being a good conversationalist, Bieber proved to be a protective partner, going as far as threatening to make his Instagram account private due to disturbing comments aimed at Richie. The intense scrutiny led Bieber to temporarily delete his account. However, despite the protective measures, their relationship eventually fizzled out. This brief chapter with Richie added another layer to the intricate tapestry of Bieber’s romantic history.

Hailee Steinfeld (2017)

Following his involvement with Sofia Richie, Justin’s next romantic link was rumoured to be with Hailee Steinfeld, star of Pitch Perfect 2, in May 2017. Despite the actress denying the speculations and asserting a longstanding friendship, TMZ insisted that the two were officially an item, highlighting a shared connection through their attendance at the same church. While the actress refuted the claims, the storyline didn’t evolve further, suggesting a possibly short-lived romance.

Paola Paulin (2017)

In September and October 2017, Justin Bieber found a brief connection with Ballers actress and Colombian model Paola Paulin. The two embarked on their romantic journey after attending church together on 27 September, with Bieber taking the initiative to make it a shared experience. Following their intimate church outing, they continued their connection with a private date. Their shared spiritual moments extended to 4 October, coinciding with the night when both Kourtney Kardashian and Bieber’s current wife, Hailey Baldwin, were also in attendance.

Despite enjoying each other’s company, the romantic spark between Bieber and Paulin was short-lived, marking another chapter in the singer’s long list of girlfriends. The intertwining of faith and romance characterised this fleeting connection in Bieber’s love life.

Baskin Champion (2018)

Following his March 2018 split with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber found comfort in the company of model Baskin Champion. Spotted together at a Craig David concert in West Hollywood, their fling remained casual and never progressed into a serious relationship. Lasting for approximately two months, this rendezvous with Baskin Champion added another fleeting romance to Bieber’s post-Gomez love escapades.

Hailey Baldwin (2014 – present)

It seems like Justin Bieber’s never-ending dating history might be coming to an end, or at least we hope so. The last name on the list, until 2023, is his on-and-off girlfriend turned wifey, Hailey Baldwin. Sparks flew high between them in 2014, but their relationship officially began in 2016. The couple flooded social media with dreamy photos, and Hailey even became part of Bieber’s family vacation. Despite the seriousness of their connection, Justin’s hectic tour schedule created obstacles.

Fast forward a couple of years and a few other girlfriends, Justin and Hailey reconciled in 2018. The couple officially tied the knot during a small courthouse wedding in September 2018 before exchanging ‘I dos’ in front of family and friends a year later. Hailey is now officially Mrs. Bieber, marking Justin’s departure from the market.

In a February 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin shared, “Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.” Although they keep a low profile on red carpets, Justin and Hailey consistently express their admiration for each other in various interviews.

In a March 2021 interview with ELLE magazine, Hailey explained, “We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Well, Justin’s endless dating journey culminates with his marriage to the wonderful Hailey Baldwin. Out of all his ex-girlfriends, she might just be the one for a happily ever after.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long did Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber date before getting married?

Justin and Hailey have known each other since 2009, but they started dating in 2014. They dated for four years before tying the knot in 2018.