A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriends And Infamous Dating History

When we think of Hollywood heartthrobs, one name effortlessly trumps all others: Leonardo DiCaprio. But it’s not just his impeccable cinematic talent and environmental activism that has captured fans’ attention, it’s also his legendary dating history that keeps us guessing and intrigued.

From the moment he burst onto the silver screen in the early ’90s, Leo’s love life has been one electrifying affair. His public liaisons, which began with a link-up with model Bridget Hall in 1994, have continued to make headlines ever since. From Gisele Bündchen to Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid to Camila Morrone (who is 23 years younger than him), the list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends is imbued with some of the most hot and happening names in show business.

Things have not been all rosy though as DiCaprio’s dating history has had its fair share of controversy as well. The 48-year-old charmer has famously dated women much younger than him, preferably in their mid-20s, often stirring chatter about the age differences.

So, if you have been curious about all the women this Hollywood icon has dated, join us as we flip through the pages of Leonardo DiCaprio’s colourful dating history—a script as mesmerising as any blockbuster he’s ever starred in.

Deep diving into Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history

From Bridget Hall to Vittoria Ceretti, here’s an extensive list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s 23 glamourous girlfriends.

Bridget Hall (1994)

Leonardo Dicaprio with Bridget Hall in 1994

📸 By Dave Allocca/LIFE Magazine pic.twitter.com/Q32id29SGR — Mazzini (@mazzini_gsp) July 6, 2021

Leo had his first public relationship with supermodel Bridget Hall.

The two were spotted canoodling in 1994 when they were just teens, though neither ever confirmed the relationship. In fact, in 1998, Hall even rubbished claims of their relationship by saying “nothing happened”. She, however, did confirm the two hooking up, and not in the most flattering manner for the Oscar-winner. She dubbed Leonardo as being “lousy in bed” and deemed the sex to be bad as well.

Hall has the honour (or dishonour, depending on how you look at it) of being the first supermodel connected to the actor.

Naomi Campbell (1995)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Naomi Campbell is arguably the biggest name on the list of models Leo dated in the ‘90s. Their relationship, however, was as fabled as it was brief. Nevertheless, the two have managed to stay close friends over the years.

Kristen Zang (1996 to 1997)

A year after breaking up with Naomi, Leo started seeing actress and model Kristen Zang. The two were madly in love and had a lot of common friends, like one big happy family. They dated for fifteen months and Leo even took Kristen as his date to the Romeo + Juliet premiere. Unfortunately, the pair broke up after Zang dumped him for his lack of maturity and over-entertaining many young models.

Amber Valletta (1997)

In the colourful saga of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, the chapter on Amber Valletta unfolds in three parts: Leo glimpsed Amber in a magazine, was immediately smitten, and a brief affair followed. However, like many of his previous romances, neither party confirmed the relationship.

Helena Christensen (1997)

leonardo dicaprio and helena christensen 1998 pic.twitter.com/iYXjOqRF0a — wolfgang amadeus mozart (@diorwiak) February 10, 2018

Post the success of Leonardo’s 1997 hit Titanic, his career skyrocketed and so did the media’s glare on his romantic life. Riding high on the success of the box office blockbuster, DiCaprio chose 30-year-old Helena Christensen as his post-iceberg conquest in 1998. Despite the whispers, neither DiCaprio nor Christensen ever confirmed the relationship.

Eva Herzigová (1998)

Next up on the list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends is model and actress Eva Herzigová. The two allegedly started dating after their paths crossed at the premiere of The Man in the Iron Mask. According to The Mirror, Eva couldn’t help but gush about her former flame. She was quoted as saying, “He’s a wonderful person. Our first night was a really nice experience. He is a very kind person and full of energy.”

As is the case with most of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends, neither party confirmed this relationship as well. In this case, it could also be because Herzigová was married to rock band Bon Jovi’s drummer Tico Torres.

Virginie LeDoyen (2000)

Leo and his The Beach co-star were the subjects of rampant rumours during the shooting of the film, but in the beginning, it was mere tabloid speculation. However, just a month later, the couple was spotted locking lips at a club in Ibiza, Spain. They were also seen spending time with DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in Milan, confirming the rumours of their affair. Unfortunately, their relationship fizzled out only a few months later.

Gisele Bündchen (2000 to 2005)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen enjoying a day at the beach, 2000 pic.twitter.com/9Zdbi4xeIP — perspective (@perspectivevson) March 27, 2020

One of the longest chapters in Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history was his relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The two went strong for five years before ultimately parting ways. At the time of their split, Leo was 30 while Gisele… you guessed it… was 25. Gisele reflected on their breakup in her book, remarking, “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.“

Bar Refaeli (2005 to 2010)

Israeli model and TV host Bar Refaeli is another glamorous name on the list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends. Interestingly enough, Bar and Leo’s love story began at a U2 party. The two navigated on-again, off-again waters for approximately five years before parting ways when Leo was 36 and she was, unsurprisingly, 25.

Blake Lively (2011)

and leonardo dicaprio swapped out girlfriend bar refaeli for another blonde – blake lively: pic.twitter.com/V3N94bKUFQ — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) May 20, 2021

After parting ways with Bar, Leo found love in Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. Their romance sizzled for a few months (Blake was 26 at the time). However, as per reports, ‘distance’ and ‘timing’ were the culprits behind their separation in 2011.

Erin Heatherton (2012)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Erin Heatherton opens up about life after Leo: http://t.co/1Oma9tiPos pic.twitter.com/wFhKzfeAg4 — E! News (@enews) April 16, 2015

Following his break-up with Lively, Leo started dating supermodel Erin Heatherton. The 37-year-old Leo and 23-year-old Erin enjoyed an almost year-long rendezvous, culminating in a remarkably drama-free split in 2012.

Toni Garrn (2013)

[09/22/17]

Leonardo DiCaprio and ex-girlfriend Toni Garrn seen hanging out in Battery Park, New York. ☺ (1/2)#LeonardoDiCaprio #ToniGarrn pic.twitter.com/Xbf4BQeuo1 — DICAPRIO PH (@LeoDiCaprio_PH) September 24, 2017

Another year, another brewing romance, this time with German supermodel Toni Garnn. However, Leo and Toni’s story remains shrouded in secrecy as they kept their relationship firmly under wraps during their approximately one-year romance.

The two eventually split after Leo was spotted leaving a Miami nightclub accompanied by a bevy of 20 women.

Rihanna (2015)

throwback to when rihanna celebrated her 27th birthday with a hello kitty + weed themed birthday cake and guests like naomi campbell, leonardo dicaprio, beyoncé, jay-z and mick jagger pic.twitter.com/VlBQ66XV61 — ☆ gussy (@gusfenty) February 13, 2020

In the ever-twisting tale of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, another high-profile name is that of pop star Rihanna. It was in 2015 when whispers of a casual romance between the singer and actor first started doing the rounds.

While the pair didn’t really give off couple vibes at the singer’s 27th birthday bash, they did share some flirtatious moments. Like his past girlfriends, his budding romance with Rihanna was never confirmed.

Kelly Rohrbach (2016)

After briefly dating Rihanna, Leo was back to his old ways in 2016 and switched to romancing supermodels again with Kelly Rohrbach. However, after several months of leisurely biking through the bustling streets of NYC, Kelly and Leo called it quits when he was 41 and she was, well, 25.

Georgia Fowler (2016)

The next name in Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history is Georgia Fowler’s.

Following a day filled with movie premieres and exclusive events at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016, Leo decided to unwind by dancing the night away at the Gotha Club with the then-24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model. An intimate moment on the dance floor solidified their connection. However, this was another one of those holiday romances for the actor that wouldn’t last. Fowler, who also dated Harry Styles, has since moved on, embracing motherhood with boyfriend Nathan Dalah.

Ela Kawalec (2016)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Polish model Ela Kawalec ride bikes, show PDA ahead of his Cannes trip https://t.co/eRRBeXPqtE pic.twitter.com/CrX6CurAut — People (@people) May 14, 2016

In 2016, around the time of the Cannes Film Festival, DiCaprio was spotted indulging in leisurely bike rides around New York City with 21-year-old Polish model Ela Kawalec. The night before their bike adventure, the duo dined together at Marquee, a New York City nightclub, with unabashed affection. An eyewitness from Page Six confirmed their close bond, saying, “They were dancing. Leo was dancing with her in his arms and canoodling. They were doing their thing, bumping and grinding.“

Unfortunately, like many of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends, this one too wouldn’t stick around for long as the two parted ways later that year.

Nina Agdal (2016 to 2017)

Leo then switched to something steady with Danish model Nina Agdal. Their romance spanned nearly a year until a source disclosed their amicable separation in 2017, offering a familiar statement, “Nina and Leo have parted ways. It is amicable. They remain friends.”

Lorena Rae (2017)

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with new German model girlfriend Lorena Rae, 23, in New York pic.twitter.com/7jGFOi0u0y — ❤️ (@celebnews28) September 3, 2017

In September 2017, DiCaprio was spotted sharing quality moments with the then-23-year-old German model Lorena Rae at New York City’s MoMA PS1. Their outing soon extended to cosy dinners as well.

Despite a denial from the actor’s representative about his dating status, Rae was spotted joining DiCaprio and his pal Tobey Maguire on a yacht in St. Tropez that summer, following his separation from Agdal. Yet, their connection faded out by the fall’s end.

Camila Morrone (2017 to 2022)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have a 23-year age difference. Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the entertainment industry since he was a young kid, and because of this, all eyes have been on him during his entire dating life. pic.twitter.com/NUSGBV6Yc6 — Julie Parker (@JulieParker144) October 2, 2023

Another surprisingly extended romance unfolded in DiCaprio’s life with model Camila Morrone. Leo and Camila were pretty serious, and some rumours even hinted at the two potentially getting engaged. Camila, who was 23 when she was dating Leo, candidly addressed the age gap scrutiny, telling Vulture in an interview, “Negative comments don’t stop because you address them. I felt like being like, ‘You guys suck! This sucks. You guys are really mean.’ I probably won’t address it again. Because then you open floodgates for people to judge you. I’ve learned more and more to just protect myself and avoid things that’ll hurt my feelings.”

However, in August 2022, the relationship ran its course and the two parted ways citing ‘distance’ as a contributing factor to their break-up.

Gigi Hadid (2022 to 2023)

Just a month after Leo’s separation from Camila, rumours started doing the rounds that the Oscar winner had his sight set on supermodel Gigi Hadid. This was followed by their first public sighting in September 2022. As their interactions grew, insiders noted DiCaprio’s captivation, describing Gigi as the kind of woman he typically found attractive. A source close to Hadid emphasised Leo’s understanding of her role as a mother, adapting to her schedule and affirming their burgeoning connection. Yet, in February 2023, the relationship lost its spark, with the supermodel deciding it was time to move on.

Victoria Lamas (2022)

Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas https://t.co/uW10ByOOal pic.twitter.com/OtHf5NPm1J — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022

In late December 2022 (when Leo was still with Gigi), he was spotted on what appeared to be a date with 24-year-old Victoria in West Hollywood. Interestingly, Victoria’s father, Lorenzo, inadvertently revealed the connection during an interview with the New York Post, sharing his daughter’s apparent enthusiasm for Leo. His advice was simple – “Just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts.”

We hope his daughter followed that advice because she and Leo called it quits in a short amount of time.

Eden Polani (2022)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Polani 🧿 (@edenpolanii)

In 2022, Leo was also briefly linked to 20-year-old model Eden Polani. However, sources were quick to dispel the dating rumours, emphasising that Polani’s close proximity to DiCaprio didn’t necessarily equate to a romantic relationship.

Vittoria Ceretti (2023)

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted making out with Vittoria Ceretti at the club. pic.twitter.com/sD06x3qNyS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 7, 2023

The last name, as of 2023, on Leonardo DiCaprio’s list of girlfriends is that of Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Leo’s alleged romance with Ceretti emerged during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where they reportedly crossed paths during the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere. Public appearances, including an ice cream date in Los Angeles, sparked further excitement.

In this ever-evolving saga of love and Hollywood, their story continues to captivate.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Leonardo DiCaprio/Blake Lively/Gigi Hadid)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Leonardo Dicaprio’s current girlfriend?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend is Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. However, the two are still attempting to keep their relationship under wraps.

– How long did Leonardo Dicaprio date Camila Morrone?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone dated for almost five years from early 2017 to August 2022.