Celebrating Singles’ Day? Treat Yourself With The Best 11.11 Deals Of 2023 In Thailand

As the year comes closer to the end, shopping enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated events in the retail calendar — the 11.11 shopping festival. Also dubbed Singles’ Day, this global online shopping extravaganza has evolved from a Chinese holiday for singletons to a worldwide phenomenon, offering consumers incredible discounts and unbeatable deals.

Many other retailers and e-commerce platforms, such as Shopee and Lazada, participate in the event, offering deep discounts, special promotions and exclusive deals on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, beauty products and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned bargain hunter or new to the 11.11 Singles’ Day deals phenomenon, be prepared to be amazed by the savings and surprises that this fiesta has in store for you. So, get ready to unlock the ultimate savings and make the most of the best Singles’ Day deals! To make things easier, we have curated the best 11.11 deals and offers you can utilise during this spectacular online shopping spree.

What is Singles’ Day or 11.11?

The 11.11 shopping festival, which falls on 11 November each year, has transcended cultural boundaries to become a universal celebration of savings. What started as a humble initiative by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2009 has now grown into a full-blown shopping event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the West.

Now, consumers often look forward to Singles’ Day as a day to snag bargains for their holiday season purchases.

The ultimate guide to the best 11.11 deals of 2023 in Thailand

Fashion

Uniqlo Thailand: Special offers, exclusive gifts and extra benefits through in-app shopping.

M Online: Various deals on multiple brands, available until 24 November 2023.

Supersports: Up to 90% off on various brands.

Beauty and Grooming

Shopee Thailand: Sitewide offers on fashion and beauty products, starting from 11 to 15 November 2023.

Central: Deals on multiple brands, available until 13 November 2023.

Clarins: Up to 50% off.

Gowabi: Various deals in various beauty stores.

Watsons: Deals on skincare and haircare brands.

Tech and lifestyle

Sony: Discounts of up to THB4,200 on PlayStation.

HP: Up to 50% off on laptops, desktops, printers and accessories. Valid until 21 November 2023.

Power Buy: Offers on brands like Sony, Harman Kardon, Samsung, Apple, GoPro and to name a few.

Casetify: Up to THB1,400 off on accessories.

Lazada: Deals on lifestyle and home care brands, daily essentials and electrical equipment.

Travel

Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit: Discount on meals including breakfast buffet, plate set lunch and afternoon tea set and cash vouchers to be used at Wah Lok Chinese restaurant.

The Standard, Hua Hin: Deals on multiple accommodations, such as Standard Room, Canopy Villa and Bayside Pool Villa, as well as on spa treatments like Feet Treat, Head Over Heals and Paint Yourself Pure at the Mud Lounge.

Klook Thailand: Additional 11% off on all activities in Thailand.

