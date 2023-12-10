What Is The Friluftsliv Philosophy And How Can You Incorporate It In Your Life?

Friluftsliv, pronounced as “free-loofs-leaf”, is a Norwegian lifestyle philosophy that stresses the importance of open-air living. Often compared to but quite an antithesis of the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, which celebrates spending time indoors with friends and family, many cultures are now embracing the true meaning of friluftsliv or “open-air living”.

What is friluftsliv?

In principle, the meaning of friluftsliv is living outdoors despite rough weather, physical conditions or any other hardships. Winters can be harsh in Norway, where the Sun doesn’t usually rise from mid-November to the end of January. Thus, it is necessary to be optimistic and not get bogged down by the dull and extreme weather. Embracing friluftsliv, hence, instils a positive mindset during the cold months.

It also encourages one to connect with nature without the pressure of competing for a prize, whether they are playing a sport or engaging in an activity like cross-country skiing with friends and family. The cultural focus of free-air-living is to find a work-life balance in an age where technology rules civilisation and most of us spend time indoors in front of our screens.

Friluftsliv: How did this concept come into being

The origin of this term can be traced to 1850. Famous Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen wrote and popularised the idea that one needs to go to remote places either solo or with family or friends to seek mental peace, away from the humdrum of everyday life.

To promote this style of living, Norway has adopted the ‘catch them young’ philosophy and brings it into practice through its numerous outdoor kindergartens, allowing 80 per cent of the children to spend time out in the open. According to VisitNorway, government-sponsored establishments also lend people winter clothes and trekking gear, encouraging them to adopt this way of life.

Be it a first date, an impromptu family gathering or even a solo weekend plan, it is not uncommon to find Norwegians camping, fishing, skiing or hiking. One of the important facets of this lifestyle, as stressed by Scandavianians in general, is that one does not need to spend a lot of money to enjoy nature in simple ways.

The philosophy also aligns with the Swedish law Allemansrätten, which promotes outdoor living. According to VisitSweden, Allemansrätten means “The Right of Public Access,” which is a principle protected by the law, giving all people in Sweden the freedom to roam freely in the natural surroundings.

How do we make the most of free-air living?

The concept is popular in Scandinavia because this region experiences extreme cold, which tends to make people feel demotivated and sluggish and lowers their morale.

In Sweden and Norway, there is a saying: “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.” This means that one can make the most of the chilly winters if they have the right clothes and equipment to keep themselves warm and enjoy the nip in the climate while doing physical activities outdoors. Here are a few easy ways to embrace the true meaning of friluftsliv.

Digital Detox

Turning off social media without the ‘fear of missing out’ is the first step towards reconnecting with oneself and nature. Screen obsession has been identified as one of the factors contributing to the rise of a sedentary lifestyle. Limited tech usage could help individuals focus on getting out of their homes or offices and engaging in alternative activities.

Joining a nature club

Looking for a local hiking, bird watching or cycling club could provide a person with regular updates about nature-related activities in the neighbourhood, encouraging individuals to join at their convenience.

Connecting with like-minded people

It sure is tempting to lay in bed nestled in a warm blanket on a cold day after a long work week. However, having a friend or a group to nudge you out of your comfort zone for a sport, jog or any enjoyable activity can make it all the more worthwhile.

Outdoor play for kids

It is important to enlist kids in outdoor activities they find enjoyable. This also helps them find a new hobby. This will give them much-needed exercise and an opportunity to improve cognitive skills such as planning and even risk-taking.

Conclusion

The core philosophy of friluftsliv is to step out of your comfort zone or disconnect from the virtual world and embrace the challenges in natural surroundings.

If you are in the region and want to experience this style of living, then you can look up Norsk Friluftliv or Nordic Outdoor Council, which is a non-governmental organisation with over 5,000 member groups that promote various activities and games for tourists and locals alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Where does the word friluftsliv come from?

The word friluftsliv is a way of life originating from Norway that urges people to embrace outdoor living.

-What is the Norwegian philosophy of life?

Friluftsliv, in Norwegian culture, means getting out of your home and exploring the surroundings rather than staying indoors.

-How do Norwegians relax?

While some believe in the Danish concept of hygge and enjoy time indoors with friends and family, others prefer outdoors, aligning with the philosophy of frilufstliv — exploring and relaxing in the wilderness.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Dziana Hasanbekava/Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong