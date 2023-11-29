Tom Cruise’s Dating History: All The Relationships The Hollywood ‘Top Gun’ Has Been In

Showbusiness is a tricky place to be in — with fame and fortune comes a ton of scandals. It seems like everyone at some point dated everyone. And when you’ve been around the block for as long as the incomparable Tom Cruise, having a dozen A-listers in your dating history is no big feat but a subtle flex of the star power of the Hollywood heartthrob.

Yes, Cruise has had a romantic life as glorious as his four-decade-long movie career. In fact, the Mission Impossible actor has been married three times – first to Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), then to Nicole Kidman (1990-2001) and later to Katie Holmes (2006-2012). Famously, he is also one of Cher’s top five lovers.

Talk about his current romantic partner and you would be pleasantly surprised to know that Cruise is rumoured to be dating ex-girlfriend and bonafide hottie Sofia Vergara again.

If you find yourself captivated by the enigma of this Hollywood heartthrob’s love life, join us as we unravel the chapters of Tom Cruise’s dating history.

Tom Cruise’s dating history: Enduring relationships and high-profile flings

Unearthing the good, the bad and the intriguingly perplexing details of Cruise’s dating life from the heady 1980s to the 2020s when TC continues to enjoy a thrilling ride even in his early 60s.

Melissa Gilbert (1981): Teenage love

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert enjoys the privilege of being Tom Cruise’s first girlfriend. The two reportedly connected during Cruise’s pre-fame days when he still went by his birth name, Tom Mapother IV. Gilbert reminisced about their teenage fling, disclosing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was around 16 or 17 years old at the time. Despite the teenage romance, Gilbert emphasised that their relationship remained PG-13, affirming, “We made out, but honestly, there was no sex.” However, she dubbed Cruise as a “good kisser” in the same interview.

Rebecca De Mornay (1983): A ‘Risky Business’

Next up on the list of Tom Cruise’s ex-girlfriends is his Risky Business co-star Rebecca De Mornay. In a revealing account from actor Curtis Armstrong’s tell-all Revenge of the Nerd, it’s suggested that Cruise and De Mornay, both 21 at that time, shared an intense affair during the shooting of the film back in the early ’80s. Following the movie’s production, Cruise and De Mornay reportedly began dating, with their relationship becoming public knowledge in a 1986 Rolling Stone profile featuring Sean Penn. Recounting a New York night out with Cruise, Penn shared an incident where Cruise declared his commitment to a girlfriend when approached by an admirer.

Patti Scialfa (1985): A brief stroke of love

In a brief romantic chapter, Tom Cruise was linked to Patti Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band and the wife of Bruce Springsteen. Details of their short-lived relationship in 1985 were uncovered through an old People profile from 1988. The profile mentions that Cruise and Scialfa dated “briefly” during that period.

Cher (1985): Hot minute heavy romance

The next name to go down in Tom Cruise’s dating history is none other than pop icon Cher. The two legit dated back in the year 1985. Their paths initially crossed at Madonna’s wedding to Sean Penn, and fate brought them together once more at a White House dinner. Cher revealed intriguing details about their fling years later on Watch What Happens Live, emphasising that Cruise wasn’t yet a Scientologist during their time together. Describing their romance as “pretty hot and heavy for a little minute.”

Cher famously ranked Cruise among her top five lovers. The unexpected union of Tom Cruise and Cher adds a fascinating chapter to the actor’s romantic history that’s nothing short of a whirlwind.

Mimi Rogers (1987-1990): The first wife

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers at the Pocono Sports Car Grand Prix on July 25, 1987 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/lEWFNt4dMd — VKadre_ru (@KinoVinoandMore) April 20, 2017

Tom Cruise’s first wife, Mimi Rogers, played a pivotal role in his life, as revealed in a 1986 Rolling Stone interview. The two met at a dinner party during the development of Cruise’s iconic film Top Gun, where he expressed admiration for Rogers’ intelligence. They tied the knot in 1987, and Cruise credited her as a crucial support during the challenging filming of Born.

Mini isn’t just Tom’s first wife but the actor also dubs her as the first person he had ever been in love with, highlighting how their relationship had opened him up emotionally and contributed to his growth as an actor.

Despite their deep connection, the reasons behind their eventual split remain unclear. Rogers later spoke to People, expressing the difficulty of maintaining individuality in the shadow of Cruise’s fame, stating, “No matter what the article is, it’s ‘Tom Cruise’s wife…'” Their love story, though no longer intact, offers a glimpse into the complexities of navigating fame and personal identity in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman (1990-2001): Long and steady ‘Days of Thunder’

Cruise has a history of being linked to his leading ladies and unsurprisingly he met Kidman while they were shooting the classic 1990 film Days of Thunder and he was… extremely into her!

Despite Tom’s admission of an initially intense physical attraction, their connection deepened, leading to a private Christmas Eve wedding less than a year after Cruise’s divorce from Mimi Rogers. The couple collaborated on multiple films, including Far And Away, during which they adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. Even in the midst of intense scenes on the set of Eyes Wide Shut in 1999, the duo found joy in go-kart racing at 3 AM. However, in February 2001, they stunned the world by announcing their separation after 11 good years of enjoying marital bliss.

In a joint statement, they attributed the split to the challenges posed by their divergent careers, expressing that an amicable separation seemed the best course.

Penélope Cruz (2001 to 2004): Another co-star, another romance

In the aftermath of his divorce from Nicole Kidman, Cruise found romantic solace in his Vanilla Sky co-star Penélope Cruz. The two dated from 2001 to 2004. However, later Cruise clarified to The Telegraph that their relationship began after his divorce from Kidman, stating, “I’ve never fallen in love with someone I’m working with. It’s always been afterwards.”

Despite efforts to keep the romance discreet, challenges arose. Reports suggested Cruz struggled to integrate into Cruise’s family, facing difficulty with his children accepting her. Additionally, frustration emerged over Cruise maintaining contact with ex-wife Kidman. After three years, the couple decided to part ways in 2004, pretty amicably.

Sofia Vergara (2005): Almost another Mrs. Tom Cruise

In 2005, shortly after parting ways with Penélope Cruz, Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara briefly explored a romantic connection. This was way before Vergara fully arrived on the Hollywood scene. As detailed by Andrew Morton, the author of Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography, Cruise, a devout follower of Scientology, presented church leaders with a roster of women he wished to pursue romantically. Notably, among the names on this list was the then-up-and-coming actor Sofía Vergara.

However, their budding relationship faced an abrupt conclusion before gaining momentum. According to Morton, it became evident that Vergara was unwittingly auditioning for a role larger than any film part – that of “Mrs. Tom Cruise.” The conditions were laid bare: should she accept this metaphorical role, she would be required to forsake her Catholic faith and embrace Scientology.

Naturally, the relationship faltered before it could truly blossom.

Katy Holmes (2005 to 2012): The famous TomKat whirlwind romance

In 2005, Hollywood witnessed the high-profile union of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, affectionately dubbed “TomKat.” Their whirlwind romance included a memorable public appearance in Rome and the birth of their daughter, Suri, in April 2006. Despite a seemingly blissful start, their relationship faced scrutiny, notably during Cruise’s exuberant declaration of love on Oprah Winfrey’s show. The couple married in a Scientologist ceremony at Odescalchi Castle in Italy. However, controversies arose, including Cruise’s purchase of a home ultrasound machine and insistence on silence during childbirth, aligning with Scientology principles.

The marriage concluded in 2012, with Holmes gaining full custody of Suri. Post-divorce, Holmes faced restrictions, allegedly unable to publicly discuss the marriage or date openly for five years. As TomKat’s story unfolded, it became a compelling saga of love, controversy and post-divorce constraints.

Hayley Atwell (2020 to 2022): Sweet romance marred by public attention

After a considerable hiatus from the dating scene, Cruise found love again in 2020 with Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell. Well, we told you he has a thing for his leading ladies. Although never officially confirmed, they were rumoured to be a thing until June of 2022.

While the duo attended Wimbledon together in 2021, they kept mum on the romance speculations. A source revealed to The Sun that they decided to part ways, opting for friendship instead. The alleged split was attributed to the challenges of handling public attention. In May 2023, Atwell addressed the dating claims, emphasising a “truly extraordinary power of platonic love.” Speaking to Country Town & House Magazine, she admired the camaraderie on the Mission Impossible set, describing her feelings as beautiful and stating, “I love this group of people.”

Shakira (2023): ‘A soft pillow to fall on’

After meeting at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami in May 2023, Tom Cruise and Shakira sparked rumours of a potential romance. The duo, photographed together, raised eyebrows following Shakira’s separation from husband Gerard Piqué amid allegations of infidelity last summer. An anonymous source shared with Page Six that Shakira “needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom.” Cruise was reportedly “extremely interested in pursuing” the Hips Don’t Lie singer, with evident chemistry seen as they chatted in a private suite at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Hollywood star even brought flowers for Shakira during their encounter. Well, Cruise’s apparent interest in Shakira adds an intriguing twist to this starry romance, which sure was more than just a rebound.

Sofía Vergara (2023)

Following their brief romance in 2005, Cruise and Vergara have again sparked dating rumours after a good 18 years. The Modern Family star finds herself enjoying singlehood again after her separation from Joe Manganiello. Rumours swirl that the Top Gun actor is once again eyeing a potential romantic liaison with the charismatic actress.

Their initial dalliance, marked by Hollywood Hills revelry and carefree moments, didn’t evolve into a long-term commitment, as Sofía, at the time, didn’t signal a desire for something enduring. A lingering sentiment haunts Tom, and a sense of regret for choosing Katie over Sofía, an insider suggests. With Sofía now reentering the single scene, it’s reported that Tom sees in her someone who aligns with his criteria for a romantic partner.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the high-profile love universe of Tom Cruise’s dating history leaves the door ajar for more unexpected twists and turns.

