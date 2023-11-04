10 Best Anime Series Like ‘Demon Slayer’ To Put On Your Watchlist

The world of anime is a vast and diverse landscape, offering a wide range of genres and themes to explore. For fans of dark fantasy, action-packed battles and compelling storytelling, Demon Slayer has undoubtedly set the bar high. Based on a Shonen Jump+ manga, this groundbreaking series about a demon-hunting sibling duo has captivated audiences around the world, with its stunning animation and relatable characters.

But what if you have already devoured every episode of the show written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge and are hungry for more? Fear not, for there is a treasure trove of the best anime like Demon Slayer that captures the same spirit and essence of the action-filled anime series.

While premise-wise these shows may not be exactly the same as Demon Slayer, the different characters, story arcs and antagonists will immerse you in worlds where the line between humanity and the supernatural blurs; where young heroes rise to confront unspeakable evils or curses and where bonds of friendship and love become the ultimate weapons.

So without further ado, let’s explore the highest-rated anime series with similar elements as Demon Slayer — such as thrilling battles, gripping character development, and dark themes.

10 best anime series like ‘Demon Slayer’ to check out

Mob Psycho-100 (2016)

Mob Psycho 100 follows the life of Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, an ordinary middle school student with incredible psychic powers. Despite his extraordinary abilities, he desires a simple everyday life and attempts to suppress his emotions to prevent his powers from spiralling out of control. As he gets pulled into working for a con artist and exorcises evil spirits, Mob also has to navigate the challenges of adolescence. With the guidance of his mentor, Reigen Arataka, the young protagonist learns to understand his emotions and control his powers.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

Yuji Itadori is a high school student, who stumbles upon a cursed talisman and accidentally unleashes a powerful hex upon his world. To save his friends and himself from the curse’s deadly effects, he becomes involved in the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers, who are responsible for fighting curses and supernatural threats that threaten humanity. Then, Yuji joins Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he trains to become a sorcerer himself. Alongside his mentor Satoru Gojo and other students, he encounters dangerous curses, uncovers the mysteries of cursed objects and learns to harness his powers.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Dororo (2019)

Dororo tells the story of Hyakkimaru, a young warrior born without limbs, facial features and other body parts due to a pact made by his father with demons. Raised by a doctor, who equips him with prosthetic limbs and weapons, Hyakkimaru embarks on a quest to slay the demons and reclaim his stolen body parts. Dororo, a young thief, joins him, as they voyage through a war-torn feudal Japan, encountering human and supernatural adversaries.

The series explores themes of revenge, identity and the consequences of human ambition in a world filled with dark forces.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Hell’s Paradise (2023)

Gabimaru the Hollow, the infamous assassin receives a death sentence after getting captured while on a mission. However, his indestructible body defies all execution attempts, leading executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri to believe that his deep love for his wife unconsciously preserves his life. Sagiri presents Gabimaru with a unique opportunity — if he can locate the legendary Elixir of Immortality hidden in Shinsenkyo, a mystical realm recently uncovered southwest of the Ryukyu Kingdom, he can earn a complete pardon from the Shogunate for all his crimes.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The Promised Neverland (2019)

The Promised Neverland’s story is set in a world where children are raised in an idyllic orphanage called Grace Field House. However, the orphans gradually uncover the truth that they are being raised as livestock for demons who feast on human flesh. The story follows the main characters, including Emma, Norman and Ray, as they devise a plan to escape from the orphanage and avoid becoming the next meal for these demons.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Inuyasha (2000)

Kagome Higurashi, a modern-day high school girl is transported back in time to Japan’s Sengoku period. There, she encounters a half-demon named Inuyasha and discovers the existence of the Shikon Jewel, a powerful and coveted artefact. Kagome and Inuyasha become unlikely allies as they embark on a quest to collect the shards of the Shikon Jewel, which have been scattered across the land. Along the way, they are joined by several other companions, including Miroku, Sango, Shippo and Kirara.

Inuyasha is known for a mix of action, humour and romance, as well as the complex relationships between the characters, which is similar to Demon Slayer‘s story arc. The anime series was followed by a sequel, Inuyasha: The Final Act, which adapted the remaining material from the original manga and provided closure to the story.

IMDb rating: 7.9/20

Soul Eater (2008)

Set in the fictional Death City, Soul Eater follows students of the Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA). At this academy, meisters (individuals, who wield weapons) and their partner weapons (humans, who can transform into weapons) work together to collect evil human souls to protect the world from witches and other supernatural beings. Attending the academy, some of these students are Maka Albarn, her scythe partner Soul Eater and other meister and weapon-duos such as Black Star and Tsubaki and Death the Kid with his twin pistols, Liz and Patty.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Bungo Stray Dogs (2016)

In Bungo Stray Dogs, Atsushi Nakajima is kicked out of the orphanage and ends up encountering the Armed Detective Agency, a group of individuals with supernatural abilities who solve various supernatural-related cases. Atsushi soon becomes a member of the agency and gets involved in various missions and encounters with other organisations, including the Port Mafia, a criminal syndicate with ability users.

It is set in a world where certain individuals possess supernatural powers and many of the characters are named after famous literary authors and their works. For example, characters like Osamu Dazai, Edogawa Ranpo and Ryunosuke Akutagawa have abilities named after their respective literary works or the authors themselves.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Goblin Slayer (2018)

Demon Slayer, but make it goblins and other monsters! Goblin Slayer takes place in a fantasy world where characters take on quests and missions to defeat various monsters and creatures. However, the story primarily focuses on a nameless protagonist known as the Goblin Slayer, who is singularly dedicated to eradicating goblins. These creatures are considered the weakest of monsters and are a significant threat to the people in this world, particularly due to their cruel and destructive nature.

The anime explores the grim and realistic consequences of goblin attacks, including violence, danger and the psychological trauma unleashed in the aftermath. The Goblin Slayer is often seen working with other adventurers and forming alliances to take on goblin nests and protect villages.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? (2015)

The plot of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? aka Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka? is set in a fantasy world where daredevils explore dungeons and battle various monsters to earn their livelihood. New to the task, Bell Cranel, the only member of the Hestia Familia, a small and struggling guild, wants to become a great adventurer. However, he finds himself in various misadventures and often gets derailed trying to woo girls, particularly his crush, Ais Wallenstein.

The story also goes into the concept of deities and their relationships with adventurers, as each of them is affiliated with a particular familia. For example, Bell’s relationship with the goddess Hestia, who is deeply devoted to him, plays a central role in the plot.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

