20 Best Anime Series Releasing In 2024: ‘Re: Monster’, ‘Demon Slayer’ S4, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ S3 And More

While 2023 proved a great year for anime fans with remarkable series drops such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family and Attack on Titan, 2024’s anime series and sequel lineup is all set to exceed expectations.

Thanks to the confirmation of animes like Classroom of the Elite season 3, Demon Slayer season 4, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Kaiju No. 8, 2024 is already shaping up to be a thrilling and memorable year for the anime community.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 “Culling Game” announcement video❗️ pic.twitter.com/YJUB4C3daV — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) December 28, 2023

Curious to know what’s on the list? From Delicious in Dungeon, One Piece’s Egghead Island arc and Blue Exorcist to Dandadan, we have compiled a list of the top 20 anime releases slated for the year. So without further ado, here are the best anime series to watch in 2024.

Upcoming anime series and seasons to add to your watchlist in 2024

1. Classroom of the Elite (Season 3)

Release date: 3 January

Based on the light novel series written by Shōgo Kinugasa, the anime series is set in Kōdo Ikusei Senior High School, an elite institution where students are given autonomy to excel in academics and other skills while hidden behind a façade of equality. Kiyotaka Ayanokoji is a reserved and enigmatic student who navigates the complex social dynamics of the school.

Classroom of the Elite‘s enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for an exciting journey with the much-anticipated season 3. The second season aired in 2022, wherein Kiyotaka and his classmates in Class D navigated various conflicts, witnessed confessions and raised questions about alliances, making way for an exciting new season.

2. Delicious in Dungeon

Release date: 4 January

Delicious in Dungeon is an upcoming anime series, based on fantasy comedy manga series written and illustrated by Ryōko Kui. The plot is a unique blend of fantasy adventure and cooking that follows a group of adventurers as they explore a dangerous dungeon in search of the Laios’ sister who was swallowed by a dragon.

Along with his friends Marcille and Chilchuck, the surviving members of his party, Laios embark on a mission to save his sister from being digested by the dragon. They face various monsters and to survive, they start cooking and eating these creatures.

3. The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Release date: 5 January

Based on Aya Shouoto’s manga series of the same name, The Demon Prince of Momochi House is an upcoming anime series that follows the tale of Himari Momochi, an orphan who unexpectedly inherits a grand house nestled deep within the woods on her 16th birthday. However, upon her arrival, she discovers that the house is already inhabited by three charming young men: Aoi, Yukari and Ise. Despite their immediate warning for her to leave due to the house’s haunted history and curses, Himari remains resolute and refuses to give up on claiming her rightful place in the house.

4. The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Release date: 5 January

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is one of the many anime debutants of 2024. It follows the tale of two friends, Lloyd Belladonna and Selen Hemein, who live in a village near a legendary and immensely powerful dungeon. Despite being raised in a hamlet known for its weak residents due to the dungeon’s influence, the duo dreams of becoming powerful adventurers. However, their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they discover that Lloyd possesses an incredibly rare and overpowered healing magic ability.

Soon, they set out on a journey to enrol at the capital’s famous Adventurer’s School, hoping to refine their skills and make a name for themselves.

5. One Piece (Egghead Island arc)

Release date: 6 January

One Piece is set to commence with the Egghead Island arc, signalling the start of the series’ ultimate phase. This arc is anticipated to pave the way for the climax of the storyline.

For the uninitiated, the new arc in the anime draws its inspiration from Eiichiro Oda’s highly acclaimed manga series. According to the manga, the plot will continue after the events of the Levely, the Raid on Onigashima and the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom. Chaos spreads throughout the world and tensions give rise to a long-anticipated global war. Amidst this mayhem, the Straw Hat Pirates set their course for Egghead to save the scientist Dr. Vegapunk from assassination.

6. Blue Exorcist (Season 3)

Release date: 6 January

Kazue Katō’s Blue Exorcist is making a comeback with season 3 after a six-year hiatus. Interestingly, this is not the first time the series has taken such a lengthy break. The anime’s first season premiered in 2011, with the second season, known as the Kyoto Saga, not arriving until 2017.

The series tells the story of Rin Okumura. While Rin is brought up by his father Fujimoto, a renowned exorcist, he is unaware of his true parentage. However, a pivotal confrontation with his father reveals a harrowing reality — Rin is descended from the demon lord Satan. Determined to defeat Satan, Rin enrols in the enigmatic True Cross Academy, training to become an exorcist.

7. Mashle: Magi and Muscles (Season 2)

Release date: 6 January

Set in a realm where one’s societal status hinges on their magical prowess, Mash Burnedead finds himself lacking any mystical abilities. To achieve peace with his adoptive father Regro, Mash sets his sights on becoming a Divine Visionary, a prestigious title reserved for extraordinary students from the Easton Magic Academy. Mash courageously enrols in the academy, driven to prove that the strength of the body can triumph over magical prowess.

Mashle: Magi and Muscles season 2 will take over from the first season, which was released in April 2023 and went on till July.

8. Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Season 2)

Release date: 7 January

The plot of Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside follows the story of Red, who was formerly a part of the Hero’s team with the mission to defeat Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord, but was expelled by one of his allies.

Seeking a peaceful existence on the outskirts, Red aims to establish an apothecary. Yet, concealing his previous life becomes a challenge, particularly when Rit, a striking adventurer from his past, arrives and requests to live with him.

Season 2 will continue the story from the first season, which debuted in Fall 2021.

9. Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy (Season 2)

Release date: 8 January

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 revolves around Makoto Misumi, a regular teenager abruptly summoned to another world as a ‘hero’. However, things take a turn when the goddess of this new world considers him as being too unattractive and revokes his hero status, exiling him to the farthest reaches of the realm. There, he encounters various creatures such as dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves and other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto surprisingly displays a talent in magic and combat, abilities he never had in his previous world.

In a nutshell, the anime is a tale of a man abandoned by both gods and humanity, striving to reset his life in a completely fantastical setting.

10. Delusional Monthly Magazine

Release date: 11 January

Delusional Monthly Magazine is an upcoming original Japanese anime series crafted by Ichigo Umatani. It is being directed by Chizuru Miyawaki and penned by Hiroko Kanasugi. In the whimsical town of Most City, lies a modest publishing company responsible for producing the eccentric Delusional Monthly Magazine. However, the mundane routine of the magazine’s staff — a team comprising the editor-in-chief Taro, his assistant Jiro and dog Saburo is disrupted when they encounter scientist Goro Sato.

11. Bucchigiri?!

Release date: 13 January

Bucchigiri?! is an upcoming original Japanese anime series produced by MAPPA. The show is helmed by Hiroko Utsumi and penned by Taku Kishimoto. In this anime, Araji Tomobishi finds himself entangled in conflicts among powerful individuals upon reconnecting with his former friend, Mataka Asamine. Meanwhile, the ominous presence of a colossal demon looms, further intensifying the already turbulent situation.

12. The Fire Hunter (Season 2)

Release date: 14 January

After the release of its first season in January 2023, The Fire Hunter is back with a season 2 based in a world overrun by fiery beasts known as Flame Demons. The only ones who can protect humanity from the demons are Fire Hunters.

Touko, a young girl from a secluded village, wanders into the woods and unexpectedly gets caught in a clash between a Fire Hunter and a Fire Fiend. Tragically, the Fire Hunter sacrifices himself to save Touko, taking his dog’s name, Kanata, in his final moments. Bearing the responsibility for the Fire Hunter’s demise, Touko is assigned by her village to journey to the Capital. Her mission is to deliver Kanata and the deceased Fire Hunter’s possessions to his family as a final tribute.

13. Demon Slayer (Season 4)

Release date: April

Demon Slayer season 4 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime series of 2024, which is slated to be released in Spring. In the upcoming season, fans can expect the adaptation of the Hashira Training arc, encompassing chapters 128 to 136 of the original series.

Fans can expect Tanjiro to seek guidance from the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who aims to ready him for the impending battles. The training regimen to ascend as a Hashira within the Demon Slayer Corps is quite tough. Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan relentlessly hunts for Nezuko’s whereabouts and continues his pursuit of Ubuyashiki.

14. Kaiju No.8

Release date: April

The upcoming anime, Kaiju No. 8 is based on the manga written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. According to the trailer, the story is set in a world where monstrous entities known as ‘Kaiju’ regularly wreak havoc and destruction. Within this world, Japan stands as the nation most afflicted by the assaults, leading to the establishment of the ‘Anti-Kaiju Defense Force’.

The series’ protagonist Kafka resolves to safeguard humanity from monstrous beings by enlisting in the Defense Force. However, his path takes an unexpected turn as he is suddenly targeted by a Kaiju, resulting in a transformation that turns him into one of the creatures he wants to fight. It’s this twist that makes for an interesting storyline as it centres around the conflict between Kafka’s identity and his lifelong aspiration.

15. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 3)

Release date: April

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is based on a light novel written by Fuse. The story follows Satoru Mikami, a corporate worker killed and reborn in a medieval fantasy realm as a slime. He evolves into a charismatic leader, gathering allies to establish a nation of monsters in this new world. Renamed Rimuru Tempest, he sets out on a journey to explore this new world and quickly befriends various creatures, including dragons, dwarves and goblins.

The second season of the anime was based primarily on the fifth and sixth volumes of the light novel series. Hence, the upcoming season 3 will likely cover the events of the next few volumes.

16. Re: Monster

Release date: April

Re:Monster is another anime series set to release in the Spring 2024 window, based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada. The plot depicts the protagonist’s reincarnation as a Goblin in a new world following his demise at the hands of another person. Upon awakening as a young Goblin, the character grapples with this sudden transformation and strives to adapt within the Goblin society.

17. Dandadan

Release date: October

Dandadan is a new anime series, which will premiere in the fall of 2024. The anime is based on manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu.

Momo Ayase, a high school student, firmly believes in ghosts but dismisses the existence of aliens. Conversely, her classmate, Okarun, believes in aliens but not in ghosts. In a wager to prove their beliefs, they agree to individually explore sites related to both the occult and extraterrestrial phenomena. To their surprise, their separate journeys confirm that both of them are partially correct: both aliens and ghosts are indeed real.

18. Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 3)

Release date: TBD

Just like Demon Slayer season 4, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is also hailed as one of the most anticipated anime series of 2024. After a devasting conclusion of season 2, fans cannot wait for the new season to hit the screens. The anime studio MAPPA announced the third season through a video released on the official website of the series, confirming that they will be adapting Gege Akutami’s original manga arc titled The Culling Game.

Taking place after the Shibuya Incident arc, the storyline continues with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuta Okkotsu and others as they confront the Jujutsu sorcerer Kenjaku once more.

19. Oshi no Ko (Season 2)

Release date: TBD

Based on the manga by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, the Oshi no Ko anime follows the story of a doctor and a patient who, after passing away, gets reborn as twins to a well-known Japanese pop idol.

The logline of season 1, according to Crunchyroll, states: “Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry ― the world of his favourite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stand and deliver!”

In season 2, the plot will focus on the 2.5D Stage Play story arc. The central spotlight will be on the rivalry between Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa.

20. Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3)

Release date: TBD

In September 2023, Netflix announced Kimi ni Todoke season 3. Created and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, the anime adaptation of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You aired its first two seasons from October 2009 to March 2011.

The storyline follows the story of Sawako Kuronuma, a 15-year-old high school freshman. Her peers give her the nickname Sadako due to her striking resemblance to the character from The Ring, leading to a life of being feared and misunderstood solely based on her appearance. Sawako’s life takes a turn when Shota Kazehaya, a popular and outgoing boy, starts talking to her. Their interactions gradually help Sawako break free from her isolation and make friends.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Demon Slayer and One Piece)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best anime series to be released in 2024?

Kaiju No.8, Dandadan, Delusional Monthly Magazine and Delicious in Dungeon are some of the best animes set for 2024 release.

– Which is the best horror anime releasing in 2024?

Demon Slayer season 4, Classroom of the Elite season 3 and Blue Exorcist season 2 are some of the horror anime releases of 2024.

– Which is the best anime series to be released in 2024 on Netflix?

Kimi ni Todoke season 3, Demon Slayer season 4 and Delicious in Dungeon will be released on Netflix in 2024.