The Best Apple TV+ Movies To Put On Your Watchlist

Ever since the Sundance indie CODA won the Best Picture Oscar in 2022, the first all-original streaming platform, Apple TV+, has been building a promising lineup of movies to run parallel to its growing slate of engaging TV shows.

From the 2022 BAFTA-winning British animation film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse to the 94th Oscar nominee The Tragedy of Macbeth, the OTT platform is the owner of some of the best silver-screen gems.

Available on the Apple TV+ app in over 100 countries and regions in more than 40 languages, it makes watching some of the best Apple TV+ shows and movies easy across one billion screens, including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV+.

The streaming giant has also ensured to rope in major arthouse favourites, like Sofia Coppola and Werner Herzog, and big industry names, such as Adrien Brody, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, to create high-quality content and enhance the viewing experience.

Additionally, the Chris Evans-starrer Ghosted became the most-watched movie on Apple TV+ after its premiere on 21 April 2023. As reported by Deadline (via Samba TV), the film racked up a whopping 328,500 viewers in its first two days.

These are some of the most popular Apple TV+ movies