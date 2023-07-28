A Definitive Ranking Of The Best ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies As Per IMDb Ratings

Mission: Impossible is one of the most successful franchises in cinema and is best known as the vehicle that turned Tom Cruise into a bona fide action superstar. Indeed, Cruise has headlined every film in the franchise so well that it might be difficult to pick the best Mission: Impossible movie. However, a few of them were not as well-received as the more recent ones at the time of their release.

The Mission: Impossible film franchise is based on the television series of the CBC show of the same name that aired from 1966 to 1973, and its namesake continuation on ABC ran for two seasons from 1988 to 1990.

One cannot deny Cruise’s contribution to making the franchise a massive success. His character of Ethan Hunt of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) has been so well-received that there are several comparisons on who could be a better movie spy between him and the famed, but fictional, MI6 agent who loves his vodka martini “shaken, not stirred.”

However, a factor that makes Ethan so popular is certainly Cruise and his penchant for doing his own stunts. Mission: Impossible movies are particularly noted for the incredibly dangerous stunt scenes. Yet Cruise did most of them himself at great risk.

One such shot that recently went viral on social media was from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, popularly referred to as Mission: Impossible 7 — the seventh film in the franchise. In the scene, Cruise is seen leaping off a cliff by riding his motorcycle over it. Behind-the-scenes footage shows that the leap was real and Cruise did it himself.

While Tom Cruise is indeed the star of the franchise, other famous actors have essayed important recurring roles in Mission: Impossible films. Of which, Ving Rhames, who plays hacker Luther Stickell, is the only other actor to have appeared in all films of the franchise other than Cruise.

Others include Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, both of whom have become mainstays in recent films and were seen in Dead Reckoning Part One. They will also be seen in its sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible movies ranked as per RT ratings and IMDb scores