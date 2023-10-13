‘Dragon Ball Daima’: Everything We Know About Goku’s New Anime Adventures

It’s a big day for Dragon Ball fans since we have some exciting news for you! A brand-new series, titled Dragon Ball Daima, was announced during the franchise’s panel by Toei Animation at the ongoing New York Comic-Con.

The upcoming series will see series creator Akira Toriyama playing a more significant role than usual in the production by contributing entirely new episodes to the storyline. A teaser trailer has also been released of the anime, hinting where the plot of Dragon Ball Daima is headed.

Coming Fall 2024!

A brand-new anime, “Dragon Ball DAIMA”!

With artwork by Akira Toriyama himself, this series will bring you a new world of Dragon Ball that’s never been seen before!https://t.co/vxzNcIwlwx

▼Watch the teaser!https://t.co/r7dMnrm0Ua#dragonball_DAIMA #dragonball pic.twitter.com/H9DCIs3nGE — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) October 12, 2023

Can’t wait to see what the plot will look like and when the series may be released? Check out our ultimate guide on everything to know about the latest offering from the Dragon Ball anime franchise.

What will be the plot of the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ anime series?

According to Collider, the upcoming anime series will see the main characters Goku, Vegeta and Bulma as well as other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title ‘Daima’ does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as ‘evil’ in English.

While it is unclear as to where the upcoming series stands within the Dragon Ball’s timeline, based on the teaser, the cryptic line ‘never told before’ hint and the de-aged version of Goku, it is apparent that the show is set at a point in time before the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z.

When is the new ‘Dragon Ball’ anime series likely to release?

Akira Toriyama’s new series Dragon Ball Daima is currently targeting a premiere date in the Fall of 2024, coinciding perfectly with the 40th anniversary of the original manga.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Dragon Ball Daima)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Dragon Ball Daima expected to be released?

Dragon Ball Daima is set to release in Fall 2024. As of October 2023, the exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed.

– What is the plot of Dragon Ball Daima?

In the plot, we will see the younger version of the main characters, Goku, Vegeta and Bulma as well as other characters throughout the series. So, the storyline could be set before the events of Dragon Ball Z.