‘Godzilla Minus One’: Everything You Need To Know About The New Kaiju Sensation

Kaiju enthusiasts are in for a treat this season. Not only is Apple’s MonsterVerse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters set to premiere by the end of the year, followed by the sequel Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire in 2024, but Toho is also bringing us a new Godzilla film! Japan’s Godzilla Minus One is on its way to theatres, marking Japan’s first live-action Godzilla movie since the acclaimed Shin Godzilla in 2016.

Toho Studios unveiled the thrilling trailer for its upcoming kaiju film featuring Japan’s iconic monster. So, in case you’re interested in finding out more about the new movie, here’s everything we know so far.

What to expect from ‘Godzilla Minus One’?

Filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki has both written and directed this film, which is set in postwar Japan and is reminiscent of the original 1954 movie. However, this modern iteration appears to be set in a time period earlier than 1954, aligning with the ‘Minus One’ title.

The trailer of the film depicts post-World War II Japan, a country that is still recovering from the destruction and havoc caused by the war. In the trailer, we can even see warships heading to the Pacific Ocean as well as nuclear explosions, suggesting that the film will incorporate the infamous nuclear tests around Bikini Atoll which devastated the ecosystem. Based on the trailer, it looks like the revamped Godzilla is not so pleased with these nuclear blasts.

As per the film’s synopsis, Godzilla Minus One will depict “Japan’s most desperate situation in history.” It further reads, “After the war, Japan is reduced to nothing, and Godzilla emerges, pushing the country into a dire state.”

Who stars in ‘Godzilla Minus One’?

The star-studded cast features Ryûnosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu and Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota.

When is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ releasing?

This film marks Toho’s 33rd Godzilla instalment, produced to celebrate 70 years of the iconic monster in cinema. It’s set to premiere in Japan on November 3, with a nationwide release in the United States scheduled for December 1, 2023, just in time for the holiday season. A UK release date has not been confirmed yet.

70 years of the iconic monster in cinema

The menacing monster made its cinematic debut in 1954 and has since become an enduring icon in literature, television, comics and numerous films. Notable titles include Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, Destroy All Monsters, The Return of Godzilla and Godzilla: Final Wars, among others. With over 30 films spanning decades, this iconic monster remains a timeless and beloved character in popular culture.

Check out the trailer below:

