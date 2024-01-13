How To Watch The ‘Blue Exorcist’ Anime In Order Of Chronology

After seven years, Rin, Yukio and the gang are back for a third season of Blue Exorcist.

After such a long break between seasons, you may want a reminder of the arcs that have been and gone — or perhaps you have never experienced the world of Blue Exorcist before and would like to know where to start.

Either way, let us give you a helping hand and explain how you can watch Blue Exorcist in order!

How to watch ‘Blue Exorcist’ in order

The anime adaptation of Blue Exorcist has not had a smooth ride. The first season aired in 2011 and went with an anime-original ending, which didn’t follow the manga at all.

The second season arrived in 2017, and it completely ignored the first season’s original ending, opting to follow the manga’s story instead, which can result in a very confusing experience for those trying to enjoy the anime.

Hopefully, this guide will clear up any confusion.

1. Season 1

Exorcist Cram School Enrollment Arc – Episodes 1-9

Exorcist Candidate Live Combat Arc – Episodes 10-17

Anime Original Arc – Episodes 18-25 (These are completely skippable and play no part in the future story)

2. Movie

Blue Exorcist: The Movie (Can also be skipped, but is quite a fun ride)

3. Season 2

Kyoto Impure King Arc – Episodes 1-12

4. Season 3

Season 3 premiered on Sunday 7th January and will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

The new season will be adapting the manga’s Shimane Illuminati Arc and Studio VOLN will replace A-1 Pictures as the studio behind this adaptation.

What is ‘Blue Exorcist’?

Based on the Manga of the same name (Ao no Exorcist in Japanese), the story follows a troublesome teenager named Rin who is living a reasonably ordinary life… until he is attacked by demons.

It turns out Rin is not so ordinary after all. In fact, he is the son of Satan, and daddy has come calling after all these years. Rin has no desire to join his father and instead decides to train as an exorcist, which is where the story begins.

Is there a trailer for Blue Exorcist season 3?

Yes, there is! We get a good look at the new animation style from Studio VOLN and, of course, all of the fan-favourite characters too.

