‘Invincible’ Season 2 Ending For Part 1 Explained

The first part of Prime Video’s returning animated show Invincible, an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s hit comic series, certainly came to a close with a gripping conclusion.

The initial run has seen Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) attempting to make amends following the massacre he involuntarily caused as he battled his father, Nolan, aka Omni-Man (JK Simmons), in Chicago.

Meanwhile, he’s also incidentally created a brand new arch-enemy in the multiversal portal-hopping Angstrom Levy while battling the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson).

While the first part of the second season has come to a shocking end – with the final episode delivering on tense family drama, bloody and brutal showdowns and surprising reveals – fans are unfortunately going to have to wait a little longer for part 2, as the final four episodes are due “sometime in 2024”.

In the meantime, here’s exactly what happened during Invincible season 2 part 1’s shocking ending on Prime Video.

*Warning: spoilers for Invincible season 2 part 1*

‘Invincible’ season 2 part 1 ending explained: What happens to Mark and Nolan?

Invincible season 2 episode 4 – It’s Been a While – finally answered the major question about where Nolan has been since he abandoned his post and family on Earth after the brutal fight with his son.

Following the revelation that Mark’s father has been living peacefully on the alien planet Thraxa as king, complete with his new wife Andressa (Rhea Seehorn) and baby son, Nolan asks Mark for his help.

In order to help save his half-brother and the Thraxans from the inevitable Viltrumite attack following his father’s change of heart, Nolan wants to prepare Mark to face the onslaught of Viltrumite soldiers by training him.

However, the attack comes a lot sooner than expected, scuppering Nolan’s plans.

Despite getting Andressa and his half-brother to safety in the caves and protecting them from Vultrimite soldier Lucan, Mark was left badly wounded in combat with warrior Thula as she plunged a dagger deep into his stomach.

Saved by his father right at the last second, the presumed dead Lucan seizes the opportunity and lands a terrible blow, incapacitating the Thraxan king.

The episode closes with Mark waking to his restrained father telling him to “read his books” as he’s transported away to a Viltrumite ship.

Coincidentally, we previously saw Debbie (Sandra Oh) packing away Nolan’s science-fiction novels while discussing her former husband’s literary sales with Cecil (Walton Goggins), as we get a good glimpse at the cover of the book Savage Planet, Savage Beasts.

The young hero then meets General Kregg who confirms that, as he’s passed his first true battle, he’s on his way to proving himself worthy of his Viltrumite heritage.

As a result, he’s given the terrible ultimatum – kill a few humans to secure their compliance to the Viltrumite’s rule, or the planetary conquerors will kill millions.

Meanwhile, his father will be – yep, you guessed it – executed for his betrayal of the empire.

How does this set things up for season 2 part 2?

With the introduction of Mark’s half-brother, the reference to Nolan’s books and the Vultrimite takeover of Earth looming, showrunner Simon Racioppa is laying the foundations for a huge conflict further down the line, potentially adapting the iconic eight-issue event in the Invincible comics.

Firstly, Mark’s Thraxan/Vultrimite half-brother – known as Oliver Grayson – is a major character in the comic book series, as he learns to harness his powers with Mark on Earth.

He soon takes up the mantle of Kid Omni-Man and becomes Invincible’s sidekick, as they fight crime and protect humankind together. This dynamic will play a key role in the future of Invincible’s story.

Meanwhile, the less-than-subtle freeze on the cover of one of Nolan’s books in the season finale is also a huge hint at how Mark will gather intel to help him in his fight to protect Earth.

Many of you will probably be wondering what Nolan’s final message to Mark really meant – well, you might find that he has hidden certain key clues in his zany science-fiction novels.

Also, the alien-centric third episode – This Missive, This Machination! – introduced several major players in the exciting and emotional conflict to come, namely the galactic council (aka the Coalition of Planets).

But first up, Mark has the tiny problem of Angstrom Levy and his collection of alternate evil Invincibles to contend with…!

