‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ OTT Release Date: When And Where Can You Watch The Scorsese Epic?

As you compile your holiday movie watchlist, get ready to elevate it with a cinematic showstopper – this year’s major Oscar-contender, Killers of the Flower Moon. Following its big debut at the Cannes Film Festival and a successful run in theatres in October, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s crime drama is all set for its OTT debut.

While the historical epic initially premiered in theatres on October 20, the anticipation for its digital release on popular platforms is hitting a fever pitch.

So, if you are as excited as we are about Killers of the Flower Moon’s OTT release date, here’s how and where you can watch the Scorsese spectacle from the comfort of your home.

All about ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Adapted from David Grann’s gripping 2017 novel, the film unravels the mysterious murders of affluent Osage individuals in 1920s Oklahoma. With an iconic cast featuring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, this film garnered rave reviews at Cannes.

The narrative unfolds during the gripping ‘Reign of Terror’, a period marked by perplexing murders that engulfed the Osage nation after the discovery of significant oil deposits in the early 20th century.

Despite its imposing three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the R-rated film has earned its stripes, securing an A- CinemaScore and a noteworthy 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics are hailing it as one of Scorsese’s best (high praise), dubbing it as a strong contender during the upcoming awards season. With the buzz around Killers of the Flower Moon refusing to simmer down, its upcoming OTT release was only the next natural step.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ set for its OTT debut

Fans of Martin Scorsese’s films can catch Killers of the Flower Moon exclusively on Apple TV+.

Although the updated release date on the streaming platform is pending confirmation due to distribution tweaks, the movie will surely and shortly grace your TV screens after finishing its on-rent digital release on major streaming platforms. Speaking of which…

What is the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ OTT release date?

Before the film’s OTT release, Apple and Paramount Home Entertainment are making Killers of the Flower Moon available for renting or digital purchase starting from December 5. As such, you should be able to rent or purchase the film starting this week through streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ below:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch Killers of the Flower Moon on OTT?

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video for renting or digital purchase. It will soon be exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+.

– Is Killers of the Flower Moon available to watch for free?

No, the film is not available for free as of now. Currently, it can be rented or purchased digitally on major platforms.

– When is Killers of the Flower Moon releasing on OTT?

The film was released on digital platforms like Prime Video on December 5.