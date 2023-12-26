Everything To Know About ‘Konosuba’ Season 3: Potential Plot, Release Date, Trailer And Voice Cast

Konosuba fans, assemble! After a long wait, Konosuba season 3 is finally coming closer to reality. The team behind the anime series have unveiled its first trailer and confirmed the release month — April 2024.

While Studio Deen handled the animation for the previous seasons, the upcoming season is being animated by Studio Drive, which produced the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spin-off series earlier in the year. Konosuba season 3 will be directed by Director Yujiro Abe, with Makoto Uezu overseeing the series composition. Masato Koda has been announced as the composer for the music and Koichi Kikuta will handle character design.

Curious to know more about Konosuba season 3? Here is everything to know about the potential plot, voice cast, release date and trailer.

‘Konosuba’ season 3: Potential plot, cast and other details

Based on Natsume Akatsuki‘s light novel manga series, the story follows Kazuma Satou, who finds himself transported to a fantasy realm infused with MMORPG (multiplayer online role-playing game) features after his death. There, he assembles an eccentric adventuring party comprising a goddess, an archwizard and a crusader, each with their quirks and flaws.

The first two seasons and the movie comprised the first five volumes of the light novel series. So, season 3 will likely adapt volumes 6 and 7 to continue the storyline and is set to focus on Kazuma and his party’s misadventures in the Crimson Demon Village.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime and has described the plot as, “After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long.”

Meet the voice cast of ‘Konosuba’ season 3

The main voice cast, comprising Sora Amamiya (known for Blame! and Mieruko-chan) as Aqua, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Sato, Rie Takahashi as Megumin and Ai Kayano as Darkness, are reprising their roles for the third season. Additionally, they will be joined by three new artists — Kanon Takao as Iris, Sayuri Yahagi as Claire and Reina Ueda as Rain.

‘Konosuba’ season 3 release date and trailer

Konosuba season 3 is slated to release in April 2024. Unfortunately, the exact release date has not been unveiled by the production studio or Crunchyroll.

Check out the trailer below:

