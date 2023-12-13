‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Voice Cast, Trailer Release Date And Possible Plot Revealed

After a long wait, the fourth title in the Kung Fu Panda franchise is finally inching closer to reality. The team behind Kung Fu Panda 4 has announced the release date for the first trailer and revealed the new voice cast additions for the 2024 film.

While the project was first announced by DreamWorks in early 2022, it has only now been confirmed that the movie is due to hit the theatres soon. Helmed by Mike Mitchell and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine, the upcoming sequel is all set to bring back the shenanigans of Po Ping and his clan, which includes Tigress, Mantis, Monkey, Viper and Crane. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

Curious to know more about Kung Fu Panda 4? Here are all the details about the new voice cast, potential plot and the first trailer.

Starry new additions complete the voice cast of ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

The recent additions to the Kung Fu Panda 4 voice cast have been unveiled in a video shared by DreamWorks Animation on their social media platforms. The clip features Jack Black, who voices Po, in a video call with Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who has been announced as the voice behind the film’s new villain, the Chameleon.

As the video progresses, it further reveals that actor-comedian Awkwafina is set to portray a new character named Zhen, who will join forces with Po.

Davis and Awkwafina are not the only additions to the film’s cast — Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan will join the ensemble cast as Han, the leader of Den of Thieves.

Additionally, the voices behind some of the recurring characters in the franchise — Angelina Jolie (Tigress) and Jackie Chan (Master Monkey) — will also return. Comedian David Cross as Master Crane, Kill Bill-famed Lucy Liu as Master Viper, actor Seth Rogen as Master Mantis, Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Mr Ping, Bryan Cranston (known for playing Walter White in Breaking Bad) as Li and Golden Globe Award-winner Ian McShane as Tai Lung will round off the voice cast.

The potential plot of ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

This time, we will see Po go on a quest to seek out a new Dragon Warrior. Meanwhile, he confronts his latest villain, the Chameleon, who possesses the uncanny ability to resurrect past villains, such as Tai Lung, adding a new dimension of challenge to Po’s journey.

The official synopsis of Kung Fu Panda 4 reads: “Po, the Dragon Warrior is called upon by destiny to… give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. In addition to this, Po must also seek a successor for the role of the Dragon Warrior. While Po aims to fulfil his leadership duties, Davis’ Chameleon seeks to bring evil back to the Valley of Peace via the ‘Staff of Wisdom’, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.”

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ release date and trailer drop

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to hit the theatre screens on 8 March 2024. Along with the casting news, it has been revealed that the film’s first trailer debuts on 14 December 2023, offering audiences a glimpse of Po’s new adventures.

