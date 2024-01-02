10 Series Like ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ You Can’t Miss If You Loved Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation

Netflix’s highly successful 2023 release, One Piece, has proven to be a litmus test for live-action adaptations. After receiving massive love from critics and fans, the streaming giant introduced another live-action anime series, Yu Yu Hakusho in December 2023.

Within the first two weeks of its release, Yu Yu Hakusho quickly soared to the top of Netflix’s rankings for non-English TV series, gaining immense popularity among both anime enthusiasts and fans of live-action content. According to the streaming platform, the adaptation amassed an impressive 32.1 million hours viewed, attracting a staggering 7.7 million views during its debut week.

For those who are new to the world of Yu Yu Hakusho, the story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high student who meets with a fatal accident while defending a child. Resurrected as an underworld detective, Yusuke embarks on a sprawling mystery that spans across the realms of humans, demons and spirits.

So, if you were also impressed by Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation and are craving more such unique stories, we have got you covered! From One Piece and Death’s Game to Sweet Home and Alice in Borderland, we have listed the top series like Yu Yu Hakusho that every anime lover should watch right away.

10 live-action series like Netflix’s ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ to add to your watchlist

Death’s Game (2023)

Death’s Game follows Choi Yi-jae, an unemployed and poor man on the verge of suicide, who faces multiple encounters with reincarnation — 12 times to be exact — as a consequence of Death’s judgment while on the verge of descending into hell. Death then assigns him the challenge of undergoing death repeatedly across all his different existences to earn his freedom.

If you are looking for thriller elements like Yu Yu Hakusho surrounding death and the spirit world, you should most definitely watch this popular Korean drama series.

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

One Piece (2023)

Monkey D. Luffy is a young and ambitious pirate whose ultimate goal is to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. He sets sail with his diverse crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, each member possessing unique abilities and dreams of their own. Their adventure takes them across the vast and perilous Grand Line, as they explore numerous islands, forge new alliances and encounter powerful foes like the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the Marines and other pirate crews along the way.

While there might not be common themes between One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, both of them come from the same world of shōnen manga. In addition to this, both are newly launched live-action series that every anime lover must watch.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

The Witcher (2019)

In The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Cirilla of Cintra and the quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg each undergo significant personal developments, unfolding their stories across different periods before converging into a unified timeline. Their fates intertwine due to a binding destiny established long before her birth and this connection stems from Geralt inadvertently claiming her through the ancient custom of ‘the Law of Surprise’. Upon their eventual encounter, Geralt assumes the role of Ciri’s guardian, tasked with safeguarding her from numerous pursuers.

There are two common aspects between The Witcher and Yu Yu Hakusho: supernatural components and elaborately choreographed battles. So if you are looking for an exciting series that will keep you hooked throughout, this is the one for you.

IMDb rating: 8/10

The Uncanny Counter (2020)

Adapted from Jang Yi’s Kakao webtoon Amazing Rumor, The Uncanny Counter follows a group of four individuals who possess supernatural abilities and work as Counters, tasked with hunting down evil spirits, called wraiths, preying on humans. The Counters operate from a noodle restaurant as their base, maintaining a cover while fulfilling their duties.

Just like Yu Yu Hakusho, the Counters are dealing with the spirit world and hunting down evil spirits. Both shows intertwine elements of action, suspense and emotional depth, making them interesting to watch.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

Tale of the Nine Tailed follows the story of a mythical nine-tailed fox named Lee Yeon, who has lived for centuries and becomes involved in the human world. When fearless television producer Nam Ji Ah encounters supernatural occurrences and seeks the truth behind her parents’ mysterious death, she stumbles upon Lee Yeon and his mysterious past.

Like Yu Yu Hakusho, the series explores themes of love, loss and the consequences of supernatural beings interacting with humans. Additionally, Lee Yeon learns to deal with both the spirit worlds while facing various challenges and adversaries.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)

Well, who hasn’t heard of the iconic Percy Jackson? A 12-year-old demigod living in modern times, who grapples with his recently discovered divine abilities as he faces an accusation from Zeus, the sky god. As Zeus claims Percy has stolen his powerful lightning bolt, the youngster embarks on a quest to restore harmony to Olympus and clear his name, with some friends by his side.

The edge-of-the-seat magical adventures of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are bound to remind viewers of Yu Yu Hakusho. Additionally, both series showcase protagonists undertaking a journey to achieve a unique goal, set in an alternate reality.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Alice in Borderland (2020)

In Alice in Borderland, Arisu, along with his friends Chōta and Karube, discover themselves in a deserted city where they must compete in various deadly games to stay alive. These games are designed to test their intelligence, agility and survival instincts. To survive and find a way back to their world, they must navigate the dangerous challenges of this eerie, alternate Tokyo while uncovering the mysteries.

Another series like Yu Yu Hakusho where death-related games play a major part in building up the plot. Additionally, this thriller series is also adapted from the manga series of the same name.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Gyeongseong Creature (2023)

In the year 1945 in Gyeongseong City, a cluster of young individuals come across a monstrous entity born from human desires, prompting them to question the essence of humanity. Here, Jang Tae-sang teams up with adept detective Yoon Chae-ok and together they face peculiar creatures spawned from greed while navigating the hurdles of staying alive.

Just like Yusuke Urameshi in Yu Yu Hakusho, the detectives and the group of individuals in Gyeongseong Creature try to stay alive and cheat on death through mysterious circumstances.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Sweet Home (2020)

In Sweet Home, we see Cha Hyun-soo, a reclusive high school student, who moves into a new apartment complex after a tragic incident in his family. Soon after, the world is overrun by grotesque monsters that turn humans into monstrous creatures based on their innermost desires. Trapped inside the building with other survivors, each dealing with their inner struggles and traumas, Hyun-soo must confront these monstrous beings while also battling his psychological demons.

This show, with its intriguing storyline like Yu Yu Hakusho, involving supernatural elements and monsters, makes for a fascinating binge-watch.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Warrior Nun (2020)

Ava Silva wakes up in a morgue to discover she’s been endowed with supernatural powers after being imbued with a divine artefact, the Halo, embedded in her back. She then finds herself inducted into a secret order of warrior nuns, the Order of the Cruciform Sword, dedicated to fighting demonic forces on Earth. As she grapples with her newfound abilities and adjusts to her role as the chosen Halo-bearer, Ava becomes embroiled in a conflict between the forces of good and evil.

Warrior Nun and Yu Yu Hakusho have multiple components in common, including supernatural powers and protagonists dealing with demons and internal battles. So, if that’s something that got you hooked on Yusuke’s story, you will surely love this one!

IMDb rating: 7/10

