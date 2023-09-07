‘MF Ghost’ Anime Series: Its Plot Details, Release Date And More

The creators of the MF Ghost anime series ignited a fire of anticipation among manga fans when they dropped its thrilling trailer earlier in July. If you’ve been holding your breath since then for the announcement of MF Ghost’s release date, you’d be pleased to know that the countdown has officially begun.

On September 2, the official Twitter account of the upcoming series revealed October 1 2023 as the anime’s release date.

MF GHOST coming to Crunchyroll on October 1! ✨More: https://t.co/Sn6m8FDQmu pic.twitter.com/lMRhnqlMJz — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 2, 2023

Fans are hoping that the anime adaptation will offer a high-octane racing adventure that breathes life into a manga that itself stands as a sequel to the classic Initial D series created by Shuuichi Shigeno. Well, if you’ve been a true follower of the Initial D anime adaptations spanning from the late ’90s to the mid-2010s, MF Ghost promises to be a ride you won’t want to miss out on.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MF Ghost anime series from its engaging plot and interesting cast to the eagerly awaited release date.

The very intriguing plot of ‘MF Ghost’

Both the MF Ghost manga series and its predecessor revolve around the thrilling world of street racing. However, the new manga is set in the 2020s in a more futuristic time period. This is a world where self-driving electric cars dominate the streets. At the centre of it all is Kanata Livingston, a 19-year-old Japanese-British racer who makes his debut with a Toyota 86. As it happens, he becomes entangled in street racing after receiving training from Takumi Fujiwara, the iconic protagonist of Initial D.

The series also demonstrates how traditional gasoline-powered cars are on the decline. Nonetheless, a company named ‘MFG,’ founded by Ryosuke Takahashi (once again, from Initial D), organises thrilling street races featuring internal combustion engine cars. Besides his passion for racing and being a Formula 4 world champion, Katana returns to the Japanese racing scene in search of his estranged father. What happens next should make for an exciting ride to embark on once the anime series releases.

‘MF Ghost’ anime series: What else awaits us?

The new preview also treats us to the official opening theme song ‘JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU,’ performed by Yu Serizawa. This Eurobeat track, heard in the latter part of the trailer, evokes a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of Initial D’s iconic soundtrack.

Who are the makers behind this anime adaptation?

The anime is in production at Felix Film, with Tomohito Naka, known for his work on Initial D Legend 2: Racer and Initial D Legend 3: Dream, directing the project. The original manga by Shuichi Shigeno was published in English by Kodansha. If you’re a fan of the original MF Ghost manga series, this adaptation is one to watch out for. Crunchyroll plans to simulcast the series, so fans around the world can dive into the action.

What is the ‘MF Ghost’ anime’s release date?

The anime is all set to premiere in Japan during the upcoming fall season, precisely on October 1, 2023. Japanese viewers can catch it on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, YTV, RKD Mainichi Broadcasting and Animax. While you eagerly await the MF Ghost release date, stay tuned for more updates regarding its international release for fans overseas.

Check out the thrilling trailer of ‘MF Ghost’:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is MF Ghost releasing?

MF Ghost is set to release on October 1 2023.

– What will be the plot for MF Ghost?

MF Ghost follows Kanata Livingston, mentored by Takumi Fujiwara, in a futuristic world of street racing with self-driving electric cars and internal combustion engine cars.

– How many volumes are there for the MF Ghost manga series?

The series has been serialised in Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine since September 2017, with its chapters comprising 17 tankōbon volumes.

