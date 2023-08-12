Most Iconic Mothers In Pop Culture That Have Practically Raised Us All

We’ve compiled a list of mothers from pop culture history that made us go “that’s mother” as they mothered through our screens.

Whether they’re supportive and kind individuals, or the absolute worst people on the face of the earth, pop culture mums are nothing short of iconic. They had provided us good moments, laughs, cringe, and an absolutely great time watching their journeys. Let us celebrate their iconic-ness together this Thai Mother’s Day.

The most iconic mothers in pop culture

Mrs. June George from Mean Girls

She just wants you to know that if you ever need anything, don’t be shy, okay? There are no rules in the house. She’s not like a regular mum, she’s a cool mum. Mrs. George is an icon. Remember that happy hour is from four to six, but if you’re going to drink she’d rather you do it in the house.

Kate McCallister from Home Alone

So she forgot her own son as she left with the whole family for the airport. The house is then targeted by bandits to which her son had to think of elaborate strategies in order to fend for his own safety.

This is not the only time she forgets her son this way. Iconic pop culture mother behaviour, and we can relate.

Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the first of her name and whatever, is the mother of dragons. She’s a strong, independent woman, having gained the trust of many, and established dominion over kingdoms, armies, and more. There’s a lot of traits that she exudes to which we want to follow suit — well, not including the incest, the killing of countless common folks, and being assassinated.

Maria von Trapp from The Sound of Music

The hills are alive with the sound of motherless kids. Seven motherless kids, in fact, that Maria had to take care of as an aspiring nun sent by the governess. The children grew fond of her in the end, but we would not want to be in her shoes even for a second. Take the icon status, queen.

Elektra Evangelista from Pose

“God may have blessed you with Barbies, a backyard with a pony, a boyfriend named Jake, and an unwanted pregnancy that your father paid to terminate so that you could go to college and major in being a basic b*itch—none of these things make you a woman! [Pauses to sip from her water glass as she holds a finger up.] Your uniform of ill-fitting J. Crew culottes, fake pearls, and 50-cent scrunchies cannot conceal the fact that you do not know who you are. I know our presence threatens you. We fought for our place at this table, and that has made us stronger than you’ll ever be. Now, pick your jaw up off the floor and go back to your clam chowder and shallow conversations. My girlfriends and I aren’t going anywhere. Y’all heard that?”

Mother. Icon. Legend.

Margaret White from Carrie

While Carrie is the one with the supernatural powers, Margaret is the real villain of the story. Forcing herself on her husband, trying to kill Carrie as she labels her a witch, being a southern gal—Margaret is in the “so bad, so evil, it’s iconic” category. She even died in the same pose as the statue of Saint Sebastian, and we’re not going to be the one claiming Saint Sebastian isn’t an icon.

Jeanine Stifler from American Pie

We’re pretty sure it’s Jeanine Stifler who got the term MILF coined. Good for you, Paul Finch. But even though she seduced Paul three times, she then becomes more interested in Noah Levenstein because he’s attached to her not for sex, but because of genuine attraction. Talk about character development. One of the most iconic mothers in pop culture for sure.

Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek

There’s so much to love about Schitt’s Creek, but there’s no denying that Moira Rose’s quick wit and collection of wigs rise as the breakout star.

“Be careful, John, lest you suffer vertigo from the dizzying heights of the moral ground.” is a gem. “Oh, God. I’d kill for a good coma right now.” is very relatable. Lastly, how Moira Rose pronounces “Bébé” should be in a museum.

Elastigirl from The Incredibles

If taking care of a kid is hard enough, imagine taking care of three, each with their own superpower. Elastigirl’s own power is to be stretchy, forming her body in however way she likes, and the internet really really likes that aspect.

Claire Dunphy & Gloria Delgado-Pritchett from Modern Family

Modern Family is a legendary sitcom, and the dynamic wouldn’t be complete with the maternal icons of the two families, Claire and Gloria. Aside from providing comedic scenes, they go through so much to keep the family happy and intact. And who could forget Gloria’s iconic scene with the gun?

Joan Crawford from Mommie Dearest

Mommie Dearest is adapted from actress Joan Crawford’s autobiography, following the story of her and her brother as she struggles through life with an abusive, controlling mother that prioritizes her Hollywood career more than her family. The film has received much backlash, having won five Golden Raspberry Awards, but the talent that Faye Dunaway brings to the table as Joan is undeniable.

Lois Griffin from Family Guy

Lois is a mother to Meg, Chris, and Stewie, and a husband to Peter Griffin, and that sounds like the most tiring thing in the world. That’s why we would like to give props to this queen as one of the most iconic mothers in pop culture.

Fun fact: during her wedding vows in the wedding episode, she gave her middle name as “Commondenominator,” which is, of course, iconic.

Marge Simpson from The Simpsons

Marjorie Jacqueline Simpson gets through life with a big blue hairdo, a set of red pearls, and a green tube top. If that doesn’t inspire you, we don’t know what will.

Fiona from A Cinderella Story

“Oh, it’s the Botox. I can’t show emotion for another hour and a half.” This is how Fiona won our hearts and worship. Fiona, being the villain, is the one keeping the movie entertaining with all her iconic quotes. “Droughts are for poor people, you think J-Lo has a brown lawn?” is a gem.

A note: Anything played by Jennifer Coolidge is ever a miss, really.

RuPaul

RuPaul Charles is regarded as the supermodel of the world as she released Supermodel (You Better Work) in 1993. In 2017, she released Call Me Mother, and we think we just might. She has her own shows, spin-offs, albums, gameshow appearances—she’s easily the most successful and well-known drag queen in the world. It’s her who brought drag culture into the mainstream, and that’s why we call her mother.

[Hero image credit: American Pie (1999), Universal Pictures; featured image credit: Home Alone (1991), Hughes Entertainment]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok