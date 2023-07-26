‘Barbie’ To ‘Oppenheimer’: 10 Movies With Biggest Opening Weekends Of 2023

The ‘Barbienheimer’ effect has proved one thing – cinema is back! Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer have broken major box office records and are currently responsible for two of the biggest opening weekends for movies in 2023.

Movie enthusiasts came out in huge numbers to watch the two highly anticipated films back to back, a phenomena that is known as a ‘double feature’ on the internet, and now the numbers speak for themselves. Barbie exceeded all expectations, grossing an impressive USD 155 million over the weekend and securing the largest opening day of the year. Simultaneously, Nolan’s intense historical drama also had an exceptional debut, grossing USD 80.5 million over the weekend.

Thanks to all you Barbies and Kens, #BarbieTheMovie is officially the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD! ✨ NOW PLAYING only in theaters, get your tickets now: https://t.co/p0sygCF3OZ pic.twitter.com/3N9dn05ibs — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 24, 2023

Internet memes and the phenomenon of ‘Barbenheimer’ also played a significant role in the success of these movies, resulting in the fourth-highest-grossing weekend in movie history. The success of these films might not surprise those who saw either or both movies over the weekend. After all, seeing hoards of moviegoers wearing pink outfits for Barbie and then suiting up for Oppenheimer was quite indicative of things to come.

This feat becomes even more impressive when you take into consideration that the top three box-office weekends of all time are dominated by sequels from popular franchises like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the movies with the biggest opening weekends of 2023 that have been a blessing for Hollywood after a few rough years.

Ten biggest opening weekends for movies in 2023

Barbie

Opening weekend box office: USD 155 million

Directed by Greta Gerwig and inspired by Mattel’s popular Barbie dolls, the Barbie movie is the first-ever live-action Barbie film, distinguishing itself from the previously released computer-animated TV adaptations. With Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, we see the duo embarking on a transformative journey of self-discovery in the face of her existential crisis. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90 %

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Opening weekend box office: USD 146 million

The second-biggest movie opening weekend belongs to The Super Mario Bros. Movie which saw the big screen debut of everyone’s favourite cartoon plumbers aka Mario and Luigi. Drawing its inspiration from Nintendo’s beloved video game franchise, the film was a collaboration between Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film’s plot revolves around Mario and Luigi’s origin tale wherein they are transported to an alternate world. The Italian-American plumbers get caught up in a fierce conflict between the Mushroom Kingdom, which is ruled by Princess Peach, and the Koopas led by the formidable Bowser. The voice cast features a talented ensemble, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 59 %

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Opening weekend box office: USD 118 million

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and takes place in a fascinating shared multiverse known as the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the movie follows Miles’ thrilling adventure with Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman as they traverse the multiverse and encounter a group of Spider-People known as the Spider-Society. The Spider Society, which is led by Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, come into conflict with Miles and Gwen over the handling of Spot, a new threat that is a danger to them all.

The talented voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali and Oscar Isaac.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96 %

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Opening weekend box office: USD 118 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Written and directed by James Gunn, the film commences with the Guardians taking the decision to go their separate ways, with Quill appointing Rocket as the new Captain of the Guardians before departing for Earth. Mantis sets out on a voyage of self-discovery alongside the Abilisks, whereas Gamora reunites with the Ravagers. On the other hand, Nebula and Drax opt to stay in Knowhere and take care of the children they saved. The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast comprising Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion and Sylvester Stallone.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82 %

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Opening weekend box office: USD 106 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is yet another Marvel movie that is responsible for one of the biggest movie opening weekends at the box office in 2023. A sequel to Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, the latest release was directed by Peyton Reed and follows Ant-Man and the Wasp as they discover themselves travelling through the mysterious Quantum Realm, dealing with unknown creatures.

These unusual encounters lead them on an extraordinary expedition that challenges their preconceived notions and pushes their boundaries to unexplored heights. Paul Rudd reprises his role of Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly returns as Hope van Dyne, alongside Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll and Michael Douglas.

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 46 %

The Little Mermaid

Opening weekend box office: USD 95 million

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated movie was riddled with controversies from the get-go. However, despite the furore over Ariel’s casting, the film got a bumper opening at the box office, grossing almost USD 100 million in its opening weekend.

For those of you who belong to the rare breed of people who haven’t read the fairytale or seen the 1989 movie, the film narrates the tale of Ariel, a mermaid princess captivated by the human world. In her desire to be with Prince Eric, whom she rescued from a shipwreck, she strikes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula. Trading her melodious voice for a chance to walk on land as a human, Ariel embarks on a race against time to win Eric’s heart before the deal’s deadline expires.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film stars Halle Bailey as the titular character. The rest of the cast features Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.

IMDb rating: 7.2/1o

Rotten Tomatoes: 67 %

Oppenheimer

Opening weekend box office: USD 80.5 million

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer debate has resulted in the massive success of both films. Usually, it’s considered wise to avoid clashes at the box office, however here it became a blessing in disguise and a win-win situation!

It’s even more impressive for Oppenheimer to be on the list of movies with the biggest opening weekends in 2023 since it’s a biopic about a theoretical physicist. One of the most-anticipated films of 2023, the Christopher Nolan directorial focuses on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a prominent theoretical physicist who is also known as the “father of the atom bomb”.

The film is largely set in the midst of World War 2 when Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. selects Oppenheimer for a highly classified mission, the Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer leads a group of dedicated scientists and invests years in the research and creation of the first atomic bomb. On July 16, 1945, their efforts culminate in the world’s inaugural nuclear explosion, a profound event that forever alters the trajectory of human history.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94 %

John Wick: Chapter 4

Opening weekend box office: USD 73.8 million

The John Wick franchise is loved by many and the response to its latest instalment, John Wick: Chapter 4, is proof of its success.

In the fourth film, renowned assassin John Wick embarks on a global mission against the influential High Table. His relentless fights take him to various corners of the underworld, spanning cities like New York, Paris, Japan and Berlin. The story moves forward with how Wick wishes to confront and challenge the most potent and influential figures within the criminal network. The film sees the return of Keanu Reeves in the titular role with an impressive cast that includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown and Ian McShane.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94 %

Fast X

Opening weekend box office: USD 67 million

It’s probably not a surprise to see The Fast & The Furious franchise‘s tenth instalment Fast X on the list of movies with the biggest opening weekends at the box office. After all, over the years, we have seen Dom Toretto and his loyal family undertaking daring missions and facing dangerous adversaries, giving us a heavy dose of cool (and in some cases flat-out insane) car stunts in the process.

In Fast X, the story follows a new adversary by the name of Dante Reyes, a man who is likely the most dangerous threat they have ever encountered. The villain is driven by a deep desire for revenge and seeks to avenge his father’s death and the subsequent loss of his family’s fortune. Coming to the cast, Vin Diesel reprises his role as Dom Toretto with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron also reprising their roles. Additionally, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno join the cast.

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 56 %

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Opening weekend box office: USD 61 million

Here’s another sequel on the list of the biggest opening weekends of 2023, this time from the Transformers franchise. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is primarily based on the Beast Wars narrative and is a standalone sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to Transformers.

In the movie, Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace find themselves teaming up with the Autobots and the Maximals to prevent the arrival of Unicron, a planet-eating Transformer. To prevent this event, they must confront the Terrorcons and an army of Predacon scorpions, led by Scourge, who are determined to obtain the Transwarp Key, a powerful device with immense capabilities. The film features Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the lead roles, with additional voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio and David Sobolov.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 53 %

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/ Barbie and Oppenheimer)