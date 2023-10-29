K-Dramas That Are Releasing In November 2023

From the Song Kang fantasy romance My Demon to the crime thriller Vigilante, featuring Nam Joo-hyuk, here are the K-dramas you should keep an eye out for in November 2023.

While October wrapped up with exciting K-dramas, including the love story Doona! starring Bae Suzy, the following month will be taking things a notch higher with popular webtoon-based shows like Daily Dose of Sunshine and A Bloody Lucky Day. The latter, a psychological thriller, aligns with hit TV shows like Connect (2022) and promises an in-depth look into a world plagued by sinister serial killers. A Bloody Lucky Day also enjoyed a special On Screen section screening at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on 5 October 2023.

Meanwhile, the Disney+ series Vigilante remains one of the most anticipated K-dramas to release in November 2023. A tale of justice and revenge, the K-drama sees Hallyu heartthrob Nam Joo-hyuk as a police academy student, who, upon realising “the law has loopholes”, decides to close them himself.

Not to forget the Kim Jang-han directorial My Demon, which is written by Mr. Queen fame Choi Ah-iI. It is slated to hit your screens on 24 November 2023.

These unmissable K-dramas releasing in November 2023 will keep you hooked

Moon in the Day

Directed by: Pyo Min-soo and Park Chan-yool

Cast: Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Young-dae, Ohn Joo-wan, Jung Woong-in

Release date: 1 November

Episodes: 14

Synopsis: A fatal car accident leaves popular celebrity Han Joon-oh (Kim) possessed by the spirit of Do Ha (also Kim), a Silla dynasty nobleman who was murdered by his wife. When Ha’s spirit discovers that Joon-ah’s bodyguard, Kang Young-hwa (Pyo), is the reincarnation of the very wife who betrayed him, she becomes the target of his vengeful wrath.

About the show: One of the most popular fantasy K-dramas releasing in November 2023, Moon in the Day is an adaptation of the webtoon The Moon that Rises in the Day by acclaimed Korean artist Hye Yoom.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Directed by: Lee Jae-kyu

Cast: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sang-hee

Release date: 3 November

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Jung Da-eun (Park) works as a nurse at Myung Shin University Hospital. One day, she is transferred from internal medicine to the psychiatric ward. Initially faced with challenges, she works hard to look after her patients and soon attracts the attention of Dr. Dong Go-Yoon (Yeon), who finds himself drawn to her. But will Da-eun reciprocate his feelings?

About the show: Set to premiere on Netflix in November 2023, Daily Dose of Sunshine is one of the most-anticipated K-dramas. It is based on the 2020 webcomic Jungshinbyungdongedo Achimeun Wayo by Lee Ra-ha.

Vigilante

Directed by: Choi Jeong-yeol

Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk

Release date: 8 November

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: After witnessing his mother’s brutal murder in his childhood, Kim Ji-yong (Nam) vows revenge and joins the police academy. Now, he is a law-abiding student by the day and a ruthless vigilante by night. However, with numerous investigators hunting down the vigilante, it becomes difficult for Ji-young to maintain his double life.

About the show: This action thriller is based on the webtoon of the same name by author CRG and illustrator Kim Gyu-sam and is among the top K-dramas to look forward to in November 2023.

Goryeo-Khitan War

Directed by: Jeon Woo-sung and Kim Han-sol

Cast: Choi Soo-jong, Kim Dong-joon, Lee Shi-a

Release date: 11 November

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: King Hyeonjong (Kim), the eighth ruler of Goryeo, has worked hard to establish the foundation of the dynasty. When the Khitan troops invade his kingdom, Hyeonjong, along with his political mentor and commander-in-chief Gang Gam-chan (Choi), announces a necessary war against the Khitan.

A Bloody Lucky Day

Directed by: Pil Gam-seong

Cast: Lee Sung-min, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Jung-eun

Release date: 20 November

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Debt-ridden taxi driver Oh Taek (Lee) accepts a ride to the other side of the country after a passenger, Geun Hyuk-soo (Yoo), offers him double fare for their destination, Mokpo. Soon, a chilling road trip unfolds as Taek discovers that the man in his back seat is a serial killer.

About the show: A highly anticipated thriller Korean drama scheduled for release in November 2023, A Bloody Lucky Day is based on the 2020 webcomic Woonsoo Ojin Nal by Aporia.

My Demon

Directed by: Kim Jang-han

Cast: Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung

Release date: 24 November

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Do Do-hee (Kim) is the cold and rigid heiress of the Mirae Group in Korea. Meanwhile, demon Jung Koo-won (Song) has been living his life making deals with humans. When Do-hee and Koo-won come across each other, they end up getting into a contractual marriage. Soon, Koo-won loses his powers and is forced to stick with Do-hee until he finds a way to regain his abilities.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Directed by: Park Sang-hoon

Cast: Lee Se-young, Bae In-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young

Release date: TBA

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Park Yeon-woo (Lee) is devastated when her husband (Bae) passes away on their wedding night in the 19th century. Soon after, she gets mysteriously kidnapped and is thrown into a well. Upon regaining sense, Yeon-woo finds herself in the 21st century. Her confusion heightens when she comes across Kang Tae-ha (also Bae), her dead husband’s doppelganger, who asks her to enter into a contract marriage.

About the show: This MBC original November 2023 K-drama is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Angelique and Kim Neo Ul.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India