Is A New Marvel ‘Avengers’ Movie With The Original Cast In The Works?

Are the Avengers assembling once again? According to reports, Marvel Studios is contemplating the return of the original cast lineup, including characters like Black Widow portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, and Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. These beloved characters met their demise in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame.

However, fresh discussions about the possibility of a new Avengers movie featuring the original cast indicate there is potential for both Black Widow and Iron Man to make a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

Sources say there have been talks about bringing back the original Avengers for another movie, which would include reviving Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Variety reports. pic.twitter.com/1qHsyMoade — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023

But before we jump into the details of the possible new Avengers movie, its release date and if Iron Man and Black Widow are actually being resurrected, let us first decode…

Why is Marvel considering making a new movie with the original ‘Avengers’ cast?

According to Variety, Marvel might be revisiting the core lineup of the original six Avengers. The report states discussions have occurred about the potential creation of a new movie featuring the original Avengers cast, driven by the recent challenges and heavy criticism of the recent phases. This new Avengers movie would bring together Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, with the characters portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson being revived for the movie.

In Phase 6 of the MCU, there are two Avengers movies on the horizon titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. These films were originally set to introduce a fresh incarnation of the renowned superhero team, given that after four Avengers movies, several of the original team members had departed from the MCU. However, the current status of this new Avengers lineup appears uncertain.

Have Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johannson confirmed joining the new ‘Avengers’ movie?

One of the major hurdles in bringing back the original cast is the budget — yes, reviving these characters is expected to come with a hefty price tag. For example, Robert Downey Jr received USD 25 million for Iron Man 3.

Beyond the financial aspect, there is also the question of whether Johansson and Downey Jr are willing to reprise their roles. Earlier in June 2023, the Iron Man actor had suggested to Extra TV that the studio should consider Tom Cruise as a replacement for his MCU character. Similarly, Johansson has been candid about her reluctance to return, and in Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, she mentioned, “Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do.”

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is the new Avengers movie confirmed?

As of November 2023, the new Avengers movie has not been officially confirmed. Fans would have to wait for a while for more details.