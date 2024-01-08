‘Uncle Samsik’: ‘Parasite’ Actor Song Kang-Ho To Star In New Disney+ Series

The highly-anticipated historical TV series Uncle Samsik by Disney Plus will see Parasite’s Song Kang-ho step into the shoes of an adaptable yet shady fixer. The 16-part show marks the veteran actor’s third project with revered writer-director Shin Yeon-shick — with the release set to be sometime in the first half of 2024. Here’s all about it.

For the first time since his acting debut in 1996, Song Kang-ho — best known for playing the head of a poverty-stricken family in the Oscar-winning black comedy movie Parasite — will star in a Korean TV series. Titled Uncle Samsik, the historical show will span 16 episodes and is written and directed by renowned filmmaker Shin Yeon-shick of the Cassiopeia (2023) and The Russian Novel (2013) fame. The pair had earlier worked together on the sports film One Win and black comedy Cobweb. The project will air on Disney Plus sometime early this year.

Song Kang-ho starrer TV series Uncle Samsik is set in 1960s Korea

The story set in the 1960s sees idealist economics major Kim San (played by Mr. Sunshine actor Byun Yo-han) dream of making Korea an industrial country. He draws the attention of shady fixer Uncle Samsik (the titular role played by Song Kang-ho) — who can adapt to any challenge and isn’t afraid to do what it takes to accomplish his boss’ goals.

“Together, the pair will form an uneasy alliance, navigating the complexities of the established system, united by their shared goal of a prosperous future,” a report by ABS CBN News quotes Disney Plus as saying. It’s also worth noting that the show marks the filmmaker’s first television project. Several media outlets point to potential bromance and plenty of instances of love and trust. Other renowned names in the cast include Prison Playbook’s Lee Kyu-hyung, Flower of Evil’s Seo Hyun-woo, and Misty’s Jin Ki-joo.

All images: Courtesy Parasite

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How did Song Kang-ho become an actor?

Song Kang-ho started his career with theatre, going on to perform as a background actor in several titles until he landed the comedy-horror The Quiet Family (1998).

2. Why is Song Kang-ho so special?

Besides having an extensive filmography of versatile, critically-acclaimed titles — Song Kang-ho is best known for starring in the Oscar-winning black comedy thriller Parasite. He earned the nickname ‘award fairy.’ with it.

3. Has Song Kang-ho done military service?

Song Kang-ho served his military service right after graduating for university and completed it by the age of 23 (1990).