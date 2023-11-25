The Most Popular TV Shows Of 2023 According To IMDb Ratings

The year 2023 has delivered some of the most popular TV shows in recent years. From dystopian thrillers to superhero comedies and gritty crime dramas to franchise favourites, this year’s offerings have something for everyone. The stellar year has, therefore, successfully covered a diverse range of genres and stories captivating audiences worldwide.

Of course, there were quite a few sequels and spin-offs, such as The Mandalorian season 3, culinary drama The Bear season 2, period romance Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and superhero horror Gen V of The Boys franchise. All of them were hits. But it was some of the shows that premiered for the first time in 2023 that have left an indelible impression on viewers.

On the dystopian front, there is HBO’s The Last of Us, whose critical and commercial success has been phenomenal. Adapted from the immensely popular video game series of the same name, it is the most critically acclaimed among all the 2023 TV shows based on IMDb metrics.

Dark comedy lovers have Peacock’s Poker Face to thank for making this year memorable. Starring Natasha Lyonne, the show gives a unique touch to the age-old concept of detective shows.

Offering a modernised adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story of the same name, The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix. The streaming platform also won the year with the live-action version of the massively popular manga One Piece.

Then there is Disney’s Ahsoka, which adds a new tale to the long-running Star Wars mythology and lays the foundation of more stories.

Several of the new shows and their actors have been nominated for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in multiple categories. These include shows such as Jury Duty and Beef and actors such as Jason Segel (Shrinking), Lyonne (Poker Face), Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef).

What is noteworthy is that some of the biggest hits include Indian streaming TV shows such as Amazon’s Lucky Guy, Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar and JioCinema’s Inspector Avinash.

With so many outstanding shows to choose from, 2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for television and streaming, showcasing the creativity and storytelling prowess of the industry.

The best TV shows of 2023 to watch before the year ends

(Rankings are as per IMDb based on a minimum rating count of 10K.)