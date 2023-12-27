Everything We Know About ‘Reacher’ Season 3: Its Release Date, Plot Details And More

Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher has been greenlit for season 3. The announcement was made during the Prime Video Panel at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was accompanied by lead actor Alan Ritchson’s appearance in a video from the set of season 2.

Adapted from Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, the show follows Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army Military Police Major, who uses his extensive investigative and combat skills while leading a nomadic lifestyle, journeying across various American towns.

‘REACHER’ is now the most watched title on Prime Video this year. Read our S2 review: https://t.co/ulhd9qdhOn pic.twitter.com/b8q7qf4IZy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2023

Blending the source material’s wit and charm with thrilling onscreen action, Prime Video’s Reacher has swiftly risen to become one of its most beloved and sought-after productions. So, in case you are wondering what is about to go down in Reacher season 3, here is all you need to know about its potential plot, cast and release date.

The potential plot of ‘Reacher’ season 3

Set in the fictional town of Margrave in Georgia, season 1 sees Reacher getting arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. Upon his release, he joins forces with two police officers, Oscar Finlay and Roscoe Conklin. Together, they investigate a local conspiracy entangling corrupt law enforcers, politicians and a wealthy businessman along with his son.

In season 2, Reacher gets a call from a former member of his disbanded MP unit in New York City after one of their own is mysteriously killed. He reunites his former team to uncover the truth behind the murder and seek justice for their fallen comrade.

The first season has been adapted from Child’s first novel, Killing Floor and the second season was based on Bad Luck and Trouble. It has not been revealed yet which book will be adapted next for Reacher season 3. However, Ritchson hinted at an intriguing shift in the future for Reacher, teasing the character’s journey into a new world.

In an interview with Comic Book, the actor shared insights about the new season and added, “I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone and it seems to be working.”

Meet the cast of ‘Reacher’ season 3

Alan Ritchson will undoubtedly return as the titular hero and Maria Stern will also reprise her role as Frances Neagley after having appeared in both seasons. The remaining cast members are expected to be fresh faces, as each of Reacher’s adventures brings forth new characters.

‘Reacher’ season 3 release date

As of December 2023, there is no official announcement on when season 3 is going to be out. However, we can expect the new season in late 2025 or early 2026.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Reacher)

