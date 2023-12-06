‘One Piece’ Lovers Ahoy! Here Are 6 Shows Like Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation For You To Binge-Watch

For anyone who loved Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, it is a no-brainer to indulge in more anime shows. However, for those who particularly loved the casting, locations and fight choreographies of the live-action series and are not too keen on bingeing over two decades of content to catch up with manga fans, it makes more sense to explore action-adventure shows to fill the void till season 2 arrives.

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of One Piece starring Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp made its debut on Netflix on 31 August 2023. While the adaptation’s approach remained a mystery for some time, the series won over fans with stellar performances and intense fight sequences that do justice to the original manga. Given its immense popularity across social media and on the platform, it has already been renewed for a second season.

While there are tons of adventure series out there, the best way to narrow down your choices of shows like One Piece live-action is by targeting the ones based on pirates and other sea adventurers. And to make your life easier, we have curated the definitive list of the shows that have been created in a similar vein to the Tomorrow Studios and Netflix production.

Set sail with shows like Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live-action adaptation

Black Sails (2014)

Set in the early 18th, Black Sails portrays the peak of maritime pirates, known as the Golden Age of Piracy. It follows the feared Captain Flint, who recruits a young crew member as his crew strives to ensure the survival of New Providence Island. The show highlights the situation in the West Indies in 1715, where the pirates of this island posed a threat to marine trade. Considered enemies by the laws of civilised nations, the pirates, in turn, adopt their doctrine — a declaration of war against the world.

The show features fictionalised portrayals of real-life pirates such as Anne Bonny, Benjamin Hornigold, Jack Rackham, Charles Vane, Ned Low, Israel Hands and Blackbeard.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Our Flag Means Death (2022)

Our Flag Means Death is loosely inspired by the life of Stede Bonnet, also known as the Gentleman Pirate. The first season, set in 1717, portrays Bonnet’s initial foray into piracy after leaving behind his family and the comfortable life of Barbados’ gentry. Bonnet, depicted as an inexperienced sailor due to his privileged background, struggles in his newfound role as a pirate captain aboard the Revenge, alongside his dysfunctional crew. They face dangerous challenges from both naval warships and ruthless pirates. Amidst these trials, the crew encounters the infamous pirate captain Edward Teach and his crew, including First Mate Izzy Hands.

The witty adventures of the pirates and the camaraderie of the crew are sure to remind viewers of the Straw Hat Pirates and their epic journey.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom kicks off in 1715, just after the War of the Spanish Succession, where England and Spain clashed. The part-documentary series narrates the tales of the real-life pirates of the Caribbean, who were marine privateers employed by the British and left adrift and jobless after the war. However, the discovery of a treasure fleet wreckage opens up fresh possibilities.

The story gains momentum as Captain Benjamin Hornigold’s crew removes him from power due to his reluctance to raid English ships, except for one man, Edward Thatch, who remains loyal to him. The pirates’ raids on British slaves incited widespread outrage. The show’s depiction of pirates, their society and marine guards gives fans of One Piece live-action some great background and context to both Luffy and Koby’s worlds.

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Crossbones (2014)

Set in the early 1700s, Crossbones revolves around the legendary pirate Edward Thatch, aka Blackbeard, and his stronghold on the island of New Providence. The show follows the intricate power struggles and espionage in this pirate haven as various factions vie for control and treasure in a dangerous and treacherous world.

Despite an intriguing premise, the series was met with mixed reviews and ran for a single season before concluding. However, the gritty action sequences and the impressive sets and locations make it worth a watch for dedicated One Piece fans.

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Treasure Island (2012)

The miniseries adaptation of Treasure Island reimagines the classic adventure tale by Robert Louis Stevenson. It follows young Jim Hawkins as he discovers a treasure map belonging to the infamous Captain Flint. Jim sets sail aboard the Hispaniola to find the treasure but soon realises that Long John Silver and the crew have their agenda, leading to a thrilling adventure filled with twists and intrigue.

With an iconic source material that needs no introduction, the show was well-received for its production value and performances as well.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 56%

Blackbeard (2006)

Another fictional account of one of the most infamous and formidable pirates on the seas, Blackbeard, this show follows a distinct chapter of his life. Sailing aboard his ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, he operated across the West Indies and the eastern coast of England’s North American colonies. Blackbeard’s pursuits revolved around seeking Captain Kidd’s treasure, unleashing chaos and instilling fear wherever he roamed. His presence stirred controversy in New Providence, particularly concerning Governor Charles Eden and his adopted daughter Charlotte, who drew the attention of Lieutenant Robert Maynard amidst these turbulent times.

So if you’re looking for more high seas adventure shows and found family tales that offer some hint of thrilling real-life incidents, this series is a great bet.

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Netflix/One Piece)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What should I watch if liked One Piece?

Black Sails, Our Flag Means Death and Blackbeard are some of the shows to watch if you liked One Piece live-action.

– Which One Piece is the best?

Both One Piece anime and live-action series have been critically lauded, so you can watch either or both of them.