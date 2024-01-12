When Is ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 2 Coming Out? All About The Anime’s Release Schedule

The Solo Leveling anime has adapted a much-loved Korean webcomic that follows Jinwoo Sung/Shun Mizushino, popularly known as the Weakest Hunter.

Despite his reputation, he has to continue down the hunting path to help pay for his mother’s medical fees. After a particularly difficult mission, Jinwoo Sung finds himself thrown into a quest that might just change his reputation.

The anime adaptation is being handled by A-1 Pictures and directed by Shunsuke Nakashige who previously worked on numerous episodes of Sword Art Online.

With the premiere of the Solo Leveling anime, fans are now wondering about episode 2, specifically when they will be able to watch it. Let us answer that question for you.

When is ‘Solo Leveling’ episode 2 out?

The second episode of Solo Leveling will arrive on Crunchyroll on Saturday 13th January. The title for episode 2 is ‘If I Had One More Chance’.

‘Solo Leveling’ anime series release schedule

Below is the expected release schedule for Solo Leveling, with episodes airing weekly.

Episode 1 – ‘I’m Used To It’ – Saturday 6th January (out now)

Episode 2 – ‘If I Had One More Chance’ – Saturday 13th January

Episode 3 – TBC – Saturday 20th January

Episode 4 – TBC – Saturday 27th January

How to watch ‘Solo Leveling’ episode 2 in Thailand

Anime fans in Thailand will be able to enjoy Solo Leveling episode 2, as well as all future episodes, every week on Crunchyroll, so make sure you have your subscription ready!

Is there a ‘Solo Leveling’ trailer?

There sure is, and it looks great! You can watch it here:

