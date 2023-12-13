‘Sweet Home’ Season 3: Its Release Date, Plot Details, Cast And More

Korean dramas have a unique charm, captivating audiences around the world with their passionate storytelling and compelling plots. One such gem is the Netflix sensation Sweet Home, an action-horror series based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Since its debut in December 2020, the show has garnered immense popularity, leaving fans in much anticipation for season 2 which premiered on December 1 2023.

Being hailed as one of the best post-apocalyptic shows out there, the gripping narrative in Sweet Home season 2 follows survivors Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang), Lee Eun-yu (Go Min-si), Seo Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young) and Pyeon Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) as they navigate a world where the majority of the population has transformed into grotesque monsters.

While the gap between the first two seasons was three years, fortunately, that won’t be the case with Sweet Home season 3. While Netflix had promptly reassured fans by announcing the renewal for both the second and third seasons in June 2022, excitement is building as season 3 is scheduled for a 2024 release. Now the question arises, when exactly in 2024 will Sweet Home season 3 premiere?

If you are eager to find out the answer, scroll on as we unravel everything there is to know about Sweet Home season 3, including its potential plot twists and of course, its release date.

‘Sweet Home’ season 3: What do we know about its potential plot?

Season 2 served as a tantalising setup, posing mysteries about the fate of human souls post-transformation into monsters and the survival of humanity itself.

Season 3 of Sweet Home has the potential to delve deeper into the origins, motivations and vulnerabilities of the characters. From the enigma surrounding Yi Kyung’s daughter to Chief Ji and Sergeant Tak revealing secrets, the upcoming season promises to unravel these mysteries, offering a more satisfying conclusion.

The introduction of two new monster variations, including Yi-kyung’s child with special powers and humanlike creatures from monster cocoons, also adds an intriguing layer. The revelation of Eun-hyeok’s transformation into a monster sets the stage for him to be a menacing villain in Sweet Home season 3.

Do we have a release date for ‘Sweet Home’ season 3?

While the season 2 finale left fans on the edge of their seats with multiple cliffhangers, the good news is that Sweet Home season 3 is set to premiere in the summer of 2024, allowing viewers to quench their curiosity about the development sooner than they think.

The swift return of the next instalment is attributed to both seasons being filmed back-to-back. In fact, production for season 3 concluded back in March 2023.

‘Sweet Home’ season 3 cast: Who’s reprising their roles?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

Fans can anticipate the return of all cast members including Song Kang (Cha Hyun-su), Go Min-si (Lee Eun-yu), Jinyoung (Park Chan-young), Yoo Oh-seong (Tak In-hwan), Oh Jung-se (Dr. Lim), Kim Moo-yeol (Kim Young-hu), Kim Si-a (Ah-yi) and Lee Jin-uk (Pyeon Sang-wook/Jung Ui-Myeong).

Notably, the surprise return of Lee Eun-hyuk adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming season.

Do we have a trailer for ‘Sweet Home’ season 3?

As of now, there’s no trailer for Sweet Home season 3. However, with its anticipated summer 2024 release, fans won’t have to wait for long before being treated to a sneak peek of the thrilling K-drama.

Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer for ‘Sweet Home 2′:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Sweet Home season 3 confirmed?

Yes, Sweet Home season 3 is confirmed. Netflix announced the renewal of the third instalment in June 2022.

– When is Sweet Home season 3 releasing?

Sweet Home season 3 is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024.

– What will be the plot of Sweet Home season 3?

Season 3 is expected to delve deeper into the origins, motivations and vulnerabilities of the characters. It will also address the mysteries that were left unresolved in season 2.

– When is the Sweet Home season 3 trailer expected to be released?

As of now, there’s no specific release date for the season 3 trailer.