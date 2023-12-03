‘Ted’ Prequel Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot Details And More

It was back in 2012 that Seth MacFarlane first unleashed upon the world a teddy bear unlike any other – one that could walk, talk and crack jokes! Ted became an instant hit, a favourite of children and adults alike. A few years later, in 2015, Ted 2 hit the screens, solidifying actor, filmmaker and animator Seth MacFarlane’s motor-mouthed teddy bear as a pop culture icon.

Fast forward to 2023, and Ted is making a big return in an exciting new prequel series. And guess what? The first trailer just dropped!

The trailer unveils 16-year-old John Bennett (played in adulthood by Mark Wahlberg) and his furry, chatty buddy Ted, as they wade through the quirky challenges of ’90s high school life.

If the early outings of Ted and John had you itching for more, watch out for the new Peacock series as it is going to be an even wilder ride.

On that note, here’s a lowdown on everything you can expect from the Ted prequel series– the cast, the plot twists and the creative minds behind it.

Breaking down the ‘Ted’ prequel series trailer

Peacock greenlit the series in 2021 and has finally dropped the first trailer of this highly-anticipated Ted spin-off. The Red Band trailer starts by giving us a sneak peek into Ted’s life post his 15 minutes of fame – suburban chaos, anyone? This talking teddy bear, born out of a childhood wish, has been chilling at home causing all sorts of havoc. To curb the chaos, Ted is sent off to school with John, and that’s when things get truly wild (and exciting!)

The trailer doesn’t hold back, showcasing John and Ted’s high school escapades – bullies, an unforgettable sex education class, a bunch of unknown teenagers, first-time highs and John’s quest for a girlfriend. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of how Ted’s presence complicates the Bennett family dynamic.

Meet the stellar cast of the series

Seth McFarlane not only lends his voice to Ted but also wears multiple hats as executive producer, writer, director and co-showrunner of the series. Parenthood actor Max Burkholder steps into the shoes of a young John, joined by the Euphoria actor Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett, the kind and selfless mother.

Actor Scott Grimes plays Matty Bennett, John’s blue-collar dad, while Giorgia Whigham plays John’s cousin Blaire, a sharp and politically correct college student.

Do we have a release date for the ‘Ted’ prequel series?

The debaucherous teddy bear is making a comeback sooner than you think. All seven episodes of Ted will hit Peacock on January 11, 2024. So, mark your calendars for a bear-y thrilling start to the new year!

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of the ‘Ted’ prequel series below:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Peacock)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is in the Ted prequel series?

The Ted prequel series stars Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Ted, with Max Burkholder playing a younger John Bennett. Other notable cast members include Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.

– What is the new TV show with the name Ted in it?

The new TV show is a prequel series to Seth MacFarlane’s hit comedy film Ted. It explores the early adventures of the foul-mouthed talking teddy bear and his human companion John Bennett during their high school days in Boston.

– Where can I watch the Ted series?

The Ted prequel series, titled Ted, will be available for streaming on Peacock from January 11, 2024.

– Is Ted 2 a prequel?

No, Ted 2 is not a prequel. It is a sequel to the original Ted film.