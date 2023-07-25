Best Thai BL Series That You Need To Watch If You Are A Sucker For Queer Romance

Thai BL series are on the rise, shooting relatively young stars into fame and possessing a rising viewership across the region. If you’re looking to dip your toes into the genre, here are some of the best Thai BL series to get you started.

BL series or “Boy Love” dramas focus on queer romances between men. These relationships are on the forefront rather than relegated to the side or being eliminated queer entirely. Recently, many Thai BL series have seen a rise in viewership, and BL series have made stars out of some of the younger actors in the industry who go on to have huge fanbases and act in larger productions.

There’s a huge market for Thai BL series which everyone can enjoy. Whether you’re part of LGBTQ+ community or not, who wouldn’t want to watch these fun and entertaining series?

The best Thai BL dramas to watch now

TharnType: The Series

TharnType is about the romance between titular characters Tharn (Suppasit “Mew” Jongcheveevat), an openly gay music major, and Type (Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong), a homophobic soccer player. The boys are roommates in university, but Type is determined not to live with a roommate that is gay. The contrast and chemistry is elevated by Type’s efforts to evict Tharn and Tharn’s determination to stay.

The chemistry between the two is intense and it’s a great series for anyone who likes the love to hate relationship progression. Despite releasing in 2019, there have been many re-airs of the series and even a sequel called TharnType 2: 7 Years of Love.

KinnPorsche: The Series La Forte

KinnPorsche is an action packed BL series about the relationship between the son of a crime family and his bodyguard. Kinn (Phakphum “Mile” Romsaithong) is the heir of a Thai crime family, who coincidentally meets Porsche (Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat). Porsche is a bartender who has superior fighting abilities. This leads Kinn to hire Porsche as his bodyguard. The series follows the various challenges that come with Kinn’s crime family and the family’s intriguing connections to Porsche’s deceased parents.

Anyone who prefers clean, crisp cinematography and action packed scenes full of tension might like KinnPorsche the Thai BL series.

2gether

2gether rocketed lead actors Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree and Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn to shocking sky high popularity, with the two going on to star in other various productions, including Thailand’s version of F4. 2tgether is about Tine, a cheerleader at college and his fake romantic relationship with the university’s soccer and music star, Sarawat.

Those who like the fake dating trope are sure to love 2gether, both for its use of the trope, but especially due to the relationship between the leads.

My School President

My School President is about student body president Tinn (Norawit “Gemini” Titicharoenrak) and his involvement in his crush’s band. Tinn is asked to crush any school clubs that hinder the school’s reputation. Gun (Nattawat “Fourth” Jirochtikul), the head of the music club and school band, pleads Tinn not to eliminate their club. In a twist of fate, Tinn finds himself helping Gun and his band win the Hot Wave Music Contest.

Anyone who likes music and maybe dreams of being in a band themselves can make sure to look forward to My School President.

I Told Sunset About You

This Thai BL series is split into two parts. The first follows the lives of students Teh (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul) and Oh-aew (Krit “PP” Amnuaydechkorn) in Phuket before entering university. They had a falling out when they were children, and viewers follow their reconciliation during their last year at school. The second part is set in Bangkok and is about their lives in University.

If you’re looking forwards to feelings of nostalgia and beautiful shots of Thailand, make sure to watch I Told Sunset About You.

