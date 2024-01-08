Will There Be A ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2? Here’s What We Know

Mystery thriller Gyeongseong Creature, which has swiftly made its way to the topmost watched content on Netflix globally. An interesting premise told at a nail-biting pace with powerful performances, it looks like the show is on its way to set new records. That leaves us with the million-dollar question, is there going to be a Gyeongseong Creature season 2? Let’s find out all about Gyeongseong Creature season 2 release date, cast, and more, shall we?

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 released on Netflix on 5 January, and with that it marked the end of season 1. The first season of the show was released in two parts, one in December 2023, comprising seven episodes, and the second part in January 2024, with the remaining three episodes. Entangled in politics and diplomatic bureaucracy, Part 2 of season 1 picks up right from where it left in Part 1. But will we get to see more of Jang Tae-Sang embarking upon a journey to save Gyeongseong from unforeseen monsters? Let’s find out everything about Gyeongseong Creature season 2 release date, cast, and others.

Can we expect Gyeongseong Creature season 2?

What did we see in season 1?

In season 1, we saw Tae-sang and his allies in Japan-occupied Gyeongseong trying to save people who were trapped as test subjects from a nearby hospital. Only much later they discover the dirty secrets of the Japanese government, where Japanese scientists are on a mission to create diabolical weapons of mass destruction. We saw Part 1 ends with the victims being freed, but also setting up for a gripping Part 2.

Is there going to be Gyeongseong Creature season 2?

As Part 2 has finally released, the next obvious question that fans will have is – is there going to be a second season? As a viewer, the way season 1 ends, chances of a second season aren’t bleak. Several fan theories have been doing the rounds ever since Part 2 started streaming about a possible second season. But Netflix hadn’t given any official confirmation.

Until now.

Netflix Korea just came up with the good news that fans of the show have been waiting for! Yes, there is going to be a second season of the immensely popular show. With the official confirmation in line, fans can expect a more gripping storyline and more answers to questions.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 release date

We saw the second part of Gyeongseong Creature release on 5 January 2024 and with that, it wrapped up the first season. Now even though there is an official confirmation from Netflix on the sequel, there is still no confirmation or clarity about the the release date of Gyeongseong Creature season 2.

However, a lot of fan theories predict that it is expected to come out in 2025.

