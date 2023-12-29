Is Zack Snyder Planning A ‘James Bond’ Prequel With A Young 007?

The future of the James Bond franchise remains unclear following Daniel Craig’s departure from the role of 007, but one popular filmmaker has thrown his hat into the ring to take on the series.

In a profile interview for The Atlantic, filmmaker Zack Snyder voiced an interest in exploring James Bond’s younger days.

“It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond,” Zack Snyder said. “The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.”

Snyder’s most recent project, the sci-fi epic Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, launched on Netflix on 21 December 2023 following a limited theatrical release, with Part Two: The Scargiver set to follow on 19 April 2024.

The director is best known for his contributions to the DC Extended Universe, helming Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), as well as the director’s cut of Justice League that was later released in 2021.

The most recent release in the Bond franchise was 2021’s No Time to Die, which marked Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as 007 after five movies.

The most recent update on the character’s cinematic future came in October 2023, with franchise chief Barbara Broccoli insisting that she and her fellow producers “haven’t even begun” work on developing the next iteration, adding that there is “a big road ahead” before the character was “reinvented for the next chapter”.

In November, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan responded to reports that he may direct the next James Bond film, saying that there is “no truth” to the rumours.

Though never portrayed on-screen, the concept of a younger Bond has been explored in a series of successful novels, originated by author Charlie Higson.

Beginning in 2005, Higson penned five novels exploring Bond’s early days, before author Steve Cole picked up the baton, writing four more books between 2014 and 2017.

(Hero and featured image credits: IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.