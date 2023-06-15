Korean Stars We Would Love To See In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Are you both a Hallyu enthusiast and Marvel Cinematic Universe fan? Following the rumours surrounding Jennie Blackpink joining the MCU, here are all the other Korean stars we’d love to see in the Marvel franchise.

Rumours around Blackpink’s Jennie joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Luna Snow crashed the media and captured the attention of many fans around the globe. Whilst at the time of writing, YG entertainment has already released an official rejection of such rumours, it got many Korean entertainment fans wishing and hoping. Jennie may not be joining, but recently actor Park Seo-Joon did join the MCU, and it is likely more Korean stars will follow. After all, Marvel still has an immense collection of comics that can be brought to life.

Thereby, to give Marvel some inspiration, we bring into the spotlight 6 Korean stars we’d love to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside a few ideas of comic characters they could play.

6 Korean stars we’d love to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

NewJeans’ Haerin as Squirrel Girl (Doreen Green)

Singer and newly named Dior global ambassador, Haerin has captured the heart of the media with her youthful look, and her charms could work well in the film industry. Just as much, the character of the Squirrel Girl would be a perfect fit for her, as she once went viral for her beautiful animal-like facial features.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김범 kimbum (@k.kbeom)

Kim Bum as Cat (Shen Kuei)

Kim Bum is familiar with animalistic characters as well, as he starred in The Tale of Nine Tailed. With his mysterious aura, he sure would make a good cast for Cat. Cat is Hong Kong based, and works for a secret agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son HeungMin(손흥민)🇰🇷 (@hm_son7)

Son Heung Min as Speed (Tommy Shepherd)

In the Premier League, Son always outruns his rivals, so he might as well use that skill in being the Speed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Korean star could sport his strength on camera. With his exceptional skills and charisma, Son’s talents could extend outside the arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김히어라 Kim Hieora (@hereare0318)

Kim Hieora as White Fox (Ami Han)

After leaving a thousand jaws dropped on the floor with her impeccable acting skill in The Glory, we hereby nominate Kim Hieora for the character of Ami Han, the last Kumiho, a nine-tail fox. We know how her blonde hair in The Glory caused much furore on the internet, and for this role she would have to go all white– a major breakthrough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yunakim

Yuna Kim as Luna Snow (Seol Hee)

A gifted ice skater and an Olympic medalist, Yuna Kim secured a position on a podium wherever she went. Portraying Luna Snow will not only let her resume her ice-skating practise, but also act as a singer. Frequently referred to as “Queen Yuna” or “Queen of ice,” we believe she would make a good Luna Snow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEE JENO (@leejen_o_423)

NCT’s Jeno as Machine Teen (Adam Aaronson)

We end our list of Korean Marvel stars with fan favourite NCT’s Jeno, whom we nominate for the role of Machine Teen, a humanoid robot. Machine Teen is a likable and well-rounded student, which fits Jeno, as he excels in singing, rapping, dancing, modeling, and MCing. We just know Jeno would pull this role off with no doubt.

[Hero Image Credit: Waldemar/Unsplash]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok