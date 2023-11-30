Who Is The Most Streamed Music Artist On Spotify Wrapped 2023?

The Spotify Wrapped 2023 stats for the music lovers is here and Swifties have a reason to rejoice. Taylor Swift has dethroned Bad Bunny as the most-streamed artist of the year with a staggering 26.1 billion streams worldwide.

However, the Puerto Rican reggaetón music icon has taken the highest spot in the top album category with Un Verano Sin Ti (2022). On the other hand, Miley Cyrus’ hit track “Flowers” dominated the top songs list after garnering 16.1 streams globally.

Here are all the details of Spotify Wrapped 2023

Who are the top 10 Spotify music artists globally?

Taylor Swift is a major force in the music industry today and her listeners have proven their loyalty towards her once again. The success of Midnights (2022), Speak Now (Taylor’s version) (2023) and 1989 (Taylor’s version) (2023) have become pivotal factors behind her sky-high Spotify Wrapped stats, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift’s milestone became more significant as she broke Bad Bunny’s three-year streak at the coveted spot as the top artist on Spotify.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” wrote Swift on social media.

The “Cruel Summer” star and Bad Bunny are followed by The Weeknd, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.

To the delight of Swift’s fans, Spotify showcased 21 puzzle pieces with Swift-themed easter eggs in billboards, from Sao Paulo to Jakarta. These clues culminated in a video that gives her a fitting salute.

“For a limited time, when you play one of her songs on Spotify, watch as the progress bar changes and sparkles to match the song’s era colour,” mentions the music-streaming platform.

Who leads the list of top 10 songs globally?

This Spotify Wrapped 2023 music category belongs to Miley Cyrus. Her song, “Flowers,” recorded a massive 16.1 global streams.

She is followed by SZA’s “Kill Bill,” while Harry Styles’ “As It Was”, which was the top song on Spotify in 2022, came in third. BTS member Jungkook’s “Seven (feat. Latto),” and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” completed the top five.

Swift’s “Cruel Summer” and “Anti-Hero” take the sixth and tenth spots respectively, while “Creepin” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez and “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira take the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

Which are the top 10 albums worldwide?

This year, listeners were more inclined towards past albums as most of the titles on the list were released before 2023.

Bad Bunny may not be the reigning artist of the year, but he rules over this category, taking the crown for the second time in a row with Un Verano Sin Ti with 4.5 billion streams.

It made history by becoming the first Spanish-language album to earn a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. However, it won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album in 2023.

Taylor Swift’s album Midnights (2022), SZA’s SOS (2022), The Weeknd’s Starboy (2016) and KAROL G’s MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (2023) comprise the top five on this year’s Spotify Wrapped stats.

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At a Time (2023), Swift’s Lover (2019), Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains (2022), Peso Pluma’s GÉNESIS (2023) and Styles’ Harry’s House (2022) completed the list.

Which was the most famous podcast on Spotify?

As a leading platform for renowned podcasts, Spotify Wrapped stats also include a specific list centred on talks.

For the fourth consecutive time, The Joe Rogan Experience was crowned the top podcast of the year globally.

Call Her Daddy, Huberman Lab, anything goes with emma chamberlain and On Purpose with Jay Shetty followed suit.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 also has personalised details

Spotify music users will also get personalised streaming data based on their 2023 likings and trends.

Features like ‘Me In 2023’ (that defines your streaming habit), ‘Sound Town’ (matches you to a city based on your streaming patterns) besides the general user-specific top five genres, top five artists, Wrapped feed and a personalised message from the users’ favourite artist make Spotify Wrapped 2023 a great experience.

(Hero and feature image credit: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How do I view 2023 Spotify Wrapped?

To view Spotify Wrapped 2023, update your Spotify app to the latest version. Android and iOS users will find the shortcut to Spotify Wrapped 2023 on their home screens. Alternatively, you can find it on Spotify’s desktop version by heading over to Spotify.com/Wrapped.

-Will there be a Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Yes! Spotify Wrapped 2023 is already available for subscribers on iOS, Android and Spotify Web.

-Where can you find the ‘Me in 2023’ section on Spotify?

You can find the ‘Me in 2023’ section on Spotify by heading over to the Spotify Newsroom or by searching for ‘Me in 2023 Spotify’ on Google.

-Why isn’t my Spotify Wrapped 2023 showing up?

Ensure that your Spotify app is updated to the latest version on both iOS and Android to see your Spotify Wrapped 2023.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur