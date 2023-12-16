Where You Should Be Travelling To In 2024, As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Exploring new places while letting our innate adventurous spirit take over may not be second nature for all the zodiac signs. Astrologically speaking, the inspiration to move around and travel is influenced by the current positions of stars and planets. Regardless of the astrological sign, everyone will feel the need to take a break at some point in 2024. Our list of international destinations explores the perfect places to travel to in 2024, based on your zodiac sign.

Where you should travel to in 2024, based on your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21-April 19): Phuket

Diverse and breathtakingly beautiful, the forever sunny golden island of Phuket in Thailand is one of the best places to travel to for the fiery Arians, who like to pause and play in their lives from time to time. The ram, symbolising Aries, has always been the most spontaneous of all signs. Phuket perfectly matches this fiery energy and offers them an action-packed trip complete with a plethora of experiences to choose from. The tropical climate adequately suits their sunny disposition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Zurich

One of the fanciest places to travel to on earth, Zurich in Switzerland is a perfect 2024 hotspot for the indulgent zodiac sign of Taurus. The earth sign, denoted by a celestial bull, is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and money. This explains their expensive taste in life, which is reflected in their travel habits too. The snow-capped mountains, natural beauty and luxury hotels of this place will soothe their souls.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Vietnam

Symbolised by the twins, Gemini is an air sign representing duality in the zodiac chart. Geminis are vivacious, flirty, social and always in search of new experiences. Vietnam will be the go-to place for them to visit in 2024 because it offers gorgeous mountains, vast lands of paddy fields, a UNESCO World Heritage site and vibrant cuisine to tickle their tastebuds.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Havelock Island

Yet another South Asian wonder, the Havelock Island in the Andamans is famous for its pristine beaches, which have remained somewhat untouched by humans. The island also provides the best diving experiences for visitors. This crustacean water sign likes to escape and hibernate away from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life, and therefore, they would be perfectly at home at this destination complete with exotic marine life and luxury resorts.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Birmingham

The second-largest city in Britain, Birmingham has a rich heritage with majestic architecture, including historic monuments and new-age buildings. It also is famous for its local cuisine and shopping experiences. The royal sign of Leo would love to explore Birmingham, as they love everything on a grand scale. Contemporary art, world-class restaurants and charming new hotels make this a must-visit place for the Leos.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Kashmir

Kashmir is called the heaven on earth and is arguably the most beautiful place in India. Its lush valleys, snow-laden mountains, and famous shikaras on the world-famous Dal Lake are on the bucket list of global travellers. The earth sign of Virgo seeks perfection in every aspect of life, and planning a holiday is no different for them. They would enjoy conceptualising and executing their trip to this breathtaking destination as it will give them the scope to carve out a perfect vacation for themselves and their loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Barcelona

Primarily known for its famous football club, Barcelona is an exciting place to be as travellers are spoiled here with versatile dining and party scenes. But the fun does not end here, for this city is also home to some of the best museums and beautiful natural sights in the world. The Venusian air sign of Libra, denoted by the weighing scale, craves such a perfect balance.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Kyrgyzstan

Scorpio, represented by the scorpion, is one of the most misunderstood zodiac signs because of their intensity, passion and slightly dark outlook towards life. They are ruled by Pluto, the planet of darkness, destruction and rebirth. Because of their inherent traits, Scorpios tend to choose off-beat destinations, and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia is sure to stimulate their intelligent and intuitive senses. The place is full of old bazaars, architecture influenced by Russian colonisation, and a unique dining scene.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Masai Mara

Masai Mara is an African wonderland, perfect for adventure-seekers who are genuine explorers, always bitten by a wanderlust bug. Sagittarius is symbolised by an archer and is the most thrill-seeking sign on the zodiac wheel because it is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of travel. Sagittarians would love to experience the wildlife safaris at its National Park and to be one with the animal kingdom.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Austria

Austria is known for its awe-inspiring nature, grand ballet and opera venues, and palaces on beautiful gardens. Captured on the big screen and popular for its stunning views, this destination, and not just its capital city, Vienna, is one of the most scenic places to travel to in Europe in 2024. Capricorn is a sign denoted by the sea goat and ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline. After working hard and focusing on their duties, Capricorns need a break to let themselves loose, relax and unwind. There is no better destination than Austria, which could offer them all this and more.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): The Amazon

The main Aquarian trait is to be humanitarian, progressive and giving towards the community. The greatest and densest forest on the planet is the perfect playground for this intelligent air sign. Unlike the other two air signs, Gemini and Libra, Aquarius does not like to mingle with people as it is more comfortable introspecting alone. Hence, the Brazilian Ecuadorian forest is the perfect place for this zodiac sign to travel to in 2024.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Phi Phi Islands

Meditative, calm and peaceful, the last zodiac sign is Pisces, denoted by the twin fish swimming in opposite directions. Often accused of being slightly cut off from reality, they are ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and fantasies. The Phi Phi Islands in Thailand provide the fish a much-needed break from routine as they immerse themselves in the clear blue waters here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure Asia India