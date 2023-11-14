10 Most Beautiful Places In South Korea To Put On Your Bucket List

From Jeju’s pristine southern shores to the vibrant urban landscapes of Seoul and Busan, South Korea is a mosaic of beauty. Palaces like Gyeongbokgung in Seoul echo rich cultural history woven into contemporary lifestyles.

Imagine strolling along cherry blossom-lined streets, finding tranquillity in ancient temples, and feeling the pulsating rhythm of K-pop in the air. These beautiful places in South Korea aren’t just destinations; they are portals to a realm where tradition partners with the avant-garde. Despite its modest size compared to its neighbours China and Russia, South Korea boasts diverse natural wonders and cultural treasures, seamlessly connected by an efficient public transit system. Explore historical gems and modern marvels that invite you to savour its captivating tapestry of South Korea’s beautiful places.

Best time to visit scenic & beautiful places in South Korea

South Korea is most inviting during the spring months of April, May, and June, as well as the autumn months of September, October, and November. These seasons offer generally sunny and dry days, characterised by comfortably moderate temperatures.

Most beautiful and scenic tourist places in South Korea

Busan

Busan, South Korea’s vibrant coastal city, boasts Asia’s largest film festival and a maritime culture reflected in its bustling port, the country’s largest. Explore the National Maritime Museum and the oceanside Haedong Yonggungsa Temple. Jagalchi Fish Market offers a seafood haven, while Busan’s diverse landscape includes beautiful beaches like Haeundae and Gwangalli.

Marvel at the annual Lotus Lantern Festival. With skyscrapers, ancient temples, and the artistic Gamcheon Culture Village, Busan is a captivating blend of tradition and modernity, making it a must-visit among South Korea’s picturesque destinations. You can even experience the cherry blossoms here in Spring at Jinhae, among the beautiful places in South Korea to witness cherry blossoms.

How to reach:

By air: Gimhae International Airport is the nearest airport, around 11 km away

Best places to stay: Signiel Busan, Lotte Hotel Busan, Park Hyatt Busan

Best time to explore: Cherry blossoms bloom from late March to mid-April and peak beach time is in May-June.

Book your stay at Signiel Busan via Booking.com

Book your stay at Signiel Busan via Agoda.com

Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul

Built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung Palace, often called the Northern Palace, is the largest and arguably the most beautiful of Seoul’s five palaces. Despite destruction during the Imjin War, restoration under Heungseon Daewongun and King Gojong preserved its iconic structures. The Throne Hall, a Joseon Dynasty centrepiece, once stored looted ancient Korean royal books.

Noteworthy is the nearly unchanged Gyeonghoeru Pavilion. Amidst serene ponds, Geunjeongjeon’s raised dais and Hyangwonjeong Pavilion’s stone markers showcase timeless art. The National Palace Museum of Korea and the National Folk Museum enrich the experience. A testament to South Korea’s rich history, Gyeongbokgung Palace stands as a must-visit among beautiful places in South Korea.

How to reach:

By air: Incheon International Airport is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: Orakai Insadong Suites, Shilla Stay Gwanghwamun, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Best time to explore: March to May and September to November

Book your stay at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul via Booking.com

Book your stay at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul via Agoda.com

Bukchon Hanok Village, Seoul

Nestled in Jeonju’s southwestern embrace, the essence of the city resides in its Hanok Village, which gets its name from the 800+ meticulously preserved traditional Korean homes. Amidst Seoul’s modernity, Bukchon Hanok Village stands as an oasis of tranquillity, with many hanoks now serving as tea houses and galleries.

Once the residential quarter for Joseon period dignitaries, Bukchon’s charm lies in its preserved heritage. As part of neighbourhoods like Wonseo-dong and Gye-dong, it’s a serene escape, showcasing South Korea’s cultural richness. This living museum echoes the melodies of traditional instruments as artisans skillfully craft intricate fans and beautiful pottery.

How to reach:

By air: Incheon International Airport is the busiest airport in the city



Best places to stay: Hanok Guesthouse 201, Usimdang Hanok Guesthouse, Yeonwoo Guesthouse

Best time to explore: March to May and September to November

Jeju Island

Situated in the Yellow Sea, Jeju Island beckons with its subtropical allure, drawing travellers to its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and captivating volcanic landscapes. The busiest air route globally connects Seoul to Jeju City, a testament to its popularity. Beyond sun-soaked shores, the island offers diverse adventures like Hallasan’s summit, surfing at Woljeongri, and exploring the Geomunoreum Lava Tube System.

Seopjikoji’s romantic coast and the family-friendly Hyeopjae Beach add charm. During a short window of time in Spring, cherry blossoms grace Jeonnong-Ro and the Halla Arboretum, while Samseonghyeol Shrine provides an enchanting spring spectacle, among other places in Jeju. One of South Korea’s most beautiful places, the Jeju Island cherry blossom season is simply unmissable.

How to reach:

By air: Jeju International Airport is the busiest airport on the Island

Best places to stay: Grand Hyatt Jeju, Lotte Resort Art Villas, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa Hotel

Best time to explore: April to June to September-October

Book your stay at Grand Hyatt Jeju via Booking.com

Book your stay at Grand Hyatt Jeju via Agoda.com

Gyeongju

Gyeongju, the former Donggyeong of the Silla Kingdom, unfolds its rich history as South Korea’s open-air museum. Home to the Gyeongju National Museum, housing treasures from ornate jewellery to Buddha statues, the city itself is a museum without walls. Explore Tumuli Park’s royal tombs, the ancient observatory Cheomseongdae, and the Buddhist haven, Seokguram.

Witness the picturesque Donggung Palace and the architectural marvels of Bulguksa with its captivating Woljeonggyo bridge. Discover the UNESCO-listed wonders and the timeless beauty of Bulguksa Temple. Gyeongju, a cultural gem and one of the most scenic places in South Korea, lets you step into the country’s heritage, offering an immersive experience in its traditional roots amid scenic landscapes.

How to reach:

By air: Pohang Gyeongju Airport is the nearest airport, around 25.5 km away

Best places to stay: Hilton Gyeongju, Lahan Select Gyeongju

Best time to explore: March to May

Book your stay at Hilton Gyeongju via Booking.com

Book your stay at Hilton Gyeongju via Agoda.com

Boseong County

Boseong Green Tea Fields, producing 40 percent of South Korea’s green tea, is a visual masterpiece attracting photographers and filmmakers. The annual Green Tea Festival immerses visitors in tea-picking activities. Daehan Dawon Tourist Plantation, a crown jewel, offers captivating vistas. Yulpo Beach, a short drive away, blends spa treatments with green tea extracts. Boseong is a symphony of nature and tradition, representing tranquillity and South Korea’s agricultural heritage. A visit to this beautiful place in South Korea promises not just a scenic delight but also a serene retreat into the heart of its tea culture.

How to reach:

By air: Gwangju Airport is the nearest airport, around 47 km away

Best places to stay: Boseong Green Tea Resort, Golmantae Pension, Chungnokdang – Korean Traditional House

Best time to explore: All year round, except July

Shop the best travel experiences here

Gangwon Province

Gangwon Province, famed for hosting the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, boasts South Korea’s premier ski resorts. Explore Yongpyong, the oldest and largest, or High 1, featuring a casino and revolving restaurant. Winter festivals like the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival offer ice fishing and sledging, while the Taebaeksan Snow Festival showcases colossal ice sculptures.

Pyeongchang County, nestled in the Taebaek Mountains, offers tranquillity and scenic beauty. Odaesan National Park beckons hikers with snow-peaked trails, and ski resorts like Alpensia and Yongpyong attract winter sports enthusiasts. Explore Buddhist shrines amid the mountains which make Gangwon one of the most beautiful places to visit in South Korea.

How to reach:

By air: Wonju Airport is the nearest airport, 12.1 km away

Best places to stay: SEAMARQ Hotel, Park Roche, Healience Seonmaeul

Best time to explore: May-June, August to September

Book your stay at PARK ROCHE Resort & Wellness via Booking.com

Book your stay at PARK ROCHE Resort & Wellness via Agoda.com

Hahoe Folk Village

Andong’s Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a picturesque Korean village on the Nakdong River. Preserving traditional life, it features tile and thatched roof houses amid sandy beaches and pine trees. For 600 years, the Ryu family has thrived here, producing notable figures like Ryu Unryong and Ryu Seongryong.

The village’s name reflects the Nakdong River’s S-shaped flow, creating a unique layout. Noteworthy are the 600-year-old zelkova tree, called Samsindang, and cultural practices like the Hahoe Byeolsingut Mask Dance. As South Korea’s iconic folk village, Hahoe offers a glimpse into Joseon-era living, complete with workshops and traditional homes.

How to reach:

By air: Daegu International Airport is the nearest airport, around 102 km away

Best places to stay: Rakkojae Hahoe Hanok Hotel – Choga Annex, Gurume, Andong Hakbong Jongtaek

Best time to explore: April to early June, September-November

Suncheon

Nestled in South Korea’s southern region, Suncheon captivates with its blend of natural wonders and historical gems, earning the title of the ecological capital. The Suncheon Bay Wetland Reserve, a haven for birdwatchers, features expansive reed fields and breathtaking sunset vistas.

The Suncheon Open Film Set immerses visitors in Korea’s past, portraying urban and rural life from the 1950s to the 1970s. Songgwangsa Temple, a revered site, offers spiritual tranquillity amid dense forests. Culinary delights, especially the distinctive Suncheon bibimbap, highlight the city’s agricultural heritage. Suncheon promises a diverse travel experience, showcasing the many facets of South Korea’s beauty.

How to reach:

By air: Yeosu Airport is the nearest airport, around 19 km away

Best places to stay: Hotel Raum Suncheon, Yeosu Fisterra Spa Poolvilla

Best time to explore: September to November

Book your stay at Hotel Raum Suncheon via Booking.com

Nami Island

Discover the allure of Nami Island, a historic gem near Seoul. Once connected to the mainland, it transformed into an island with the Cheongpyeong dam in the 1940s. Named after Minister Nami from the Chosun Dynasty, it gained fame through the iconic Hallyu drama “Winter Sonata.”

Renowned for its picturesque Metasequoia road, woodlands, and riverside walks, Nami Island provides a captivating escape all year round. Its romantic ambience, showcased in various Korean dramas, makes it a must-visit destination. Immerse yourself in the charm that has enchanted travellers, and explore the beauty of Nami Island, one of South Korea’s most beautiful places.

How to reach:

By air: Incheon International Airport is the nearest airport, 91.5 km away

Best places to stay: Hotel Jeonggwanru, Gapyeong Laputa Resort, Gapyeong Grang Narang Pool Villa

Best time to explore: September to November

Book your stay at Gapyeong Laputa Resort via Agoda.com

(Hero image credit: chanchai duangdoosan/Shutterstock, feature image credit: chanchai duangdoosan/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What makes Jeju Island a popular scenic destination?

Jeju’s captivating landscapes, from volcanic craters to pristine beaches, allure visitors.

– Why is Seoraksan National Park considered a must-visit for hikers and nature enthusiasts?

Seoraksan’s majestic peaks, diverse fauna, and lush trails create a hiker’s paradise.



– What can visitors expect to see and do on Nami Island?

Nami Island offers scenic landscapes, tree-lined paths, and recreational activities like biking and picnics.



– Why is Gyeongju known as the “museum without walls”?

Gyeongju showcases ancient relics, palaces, and temples, creating an outdoor historical museum ambience.



– What are the natural attractions in Bukhansan National Park?

Bukhansan National Park boasts scenic peaks, crystal-clear streams, serene temples, and diverse flora and fauna.



– Are there any hidden gems in South Korea for travellers seeking scenic beauty?

Suncheon, Boseong County, Hahoe Folk Village.



– When is the best time to visit these scenic destinations in South Korea?

Spring months of April-June, as well as the autumn months of September-November.



– Are these scenic places suitable for families and travellers of all ages?

Some places might need hiking and walking for a long time, so make sure to check the health levels required to do the same for every respective destination.