Check Out 2023’s Best Halloween-Themed Sneakers

Come October 31 and everyone gets into the Halloween spirit in full force! From fits and festivities to food, films and whatnot – we all just want to imbue ourselves in everything spooky-inspired to celebrate this much-awaited holiday. For sneakerheads, Halloween brings with it some really stylish footwear releases to round up your spooky looks. Sneaker giants have been dropping special-edition kicks to celebrate the festival for years now, whether it’s with special spooky-themed collaborations or dropping limited-edition vibrant colourways of classic kicks that never go out of fashion. Keeping up with their long-standing custom, Nike, Adidas as well as Balenciaga have dropped some uber-cool sneakers to make your Halloween 2023 all the more fashionable.

Many of these on-theme designs flaunt all the quirky Halloween colours, ranging from bold oranges, terrifying blacks to even notorious yellows. Some timeless models like the Air Force 1 as well as the Dunk Low have been given a mischievous makeover for the 2023 festivities. Let’s take you through some of the hottest Halloween sneaker releases in 2023 that you should cop ASAP!

10 best spooky-themed sneakers to cop this Halloween 2023

1. Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mystic Red’

Retail price: USD 110

Here’s a Dunk that packs in a retro-appeal like no other. Coming in a Mystic Red, Emerald Rise, Rugged Orange, as well as Rosewood colour scheme, the shoe is (almost) a monochromatic offering exuding the perfect Halloween vibe. It boasts a full-blown hairy suede upper with white Nike swooshes and a ‘NIKE’ branding on the heel. A Deep Burgundy rubber sole effortlessly completes the design. If you closely notice, the ‘Mystic Red’ colour palette draws close similarities to one of the most iconic animated films of all time, Akira.

buy Nike SB Dunk Low 'Mystic Red' here

2. Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Halloween’

Retail price: USD 140

With its striking snakeskin construction as well as a glow-in-the-dark green rubber outsole – these limited-edition kicks will just oomph up your spooky meter. You definitely can’t miss the jack-o’-lantern-inspired lace dubraes as well as the lowkey frightening Nike font across the tongue tag exclusively curated for this colourway. Matching black laces tie the whole silhouette together with a clean finish.

buy Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Halloween' here

3. Balenciaga 3XL Sneaker

Retail price: USD 1090

If 3XL’s highly exaggerated and ultra-wide shape doesn’t flatter you, we don’t know what will! With mesh detailing all over its striking yellow colourway, the Balenciaga 3XL gives an illusionary visual that’ll surely make you stand out in the crowd. The wide outsole further amps up the whole silhouette, while the sporty-looking elasticised laces are no less! Apart from yellow, this festive sneaker comes in wide contemporary colour tones including red and blue as well as the classics like white, black and grey.

buy Balenciaga 3XL sneakers here

4. Adidas Harden Vol. 7 ‘Halloween’

Retail price: USD 160

Adidas and James Harden are championing the Halloween spirit the right way by dropping their seventh signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 7 ‘Halloween’. This has to be the most eye-catching kick on the list, reminding you of pumpkins, scarecrows and all the spooky jazz. The orange heel counter closely resembles Jack-o’-lantern, while the grey toe panel flaunts skeleton toes. The vibrant green heel pull tab acts like a perfect cherry on top, binding all the colourways together. Halloween’s not complete with a touch of darkness and keeping that in mind, the Harden Vol.7 boasts a black collar as well as tongue. So, if you want to go all out there this Halloween 2023, these sneakers have to be in your collection.

buy adidas Harden Vol. 7 'Impact Orange' here

5. Nike SB Dunk High ‘Candy Corn’

Retail price: USD 120

Have you spotted a sneaker that looks delicious? Well, with its candy corn-themed silhouette, Nike has curated an amazing Halloween sweet treat we can’t miss. With the vibrant orange, yellow and white beautifully melting into each other, the Nike SB Dunk High ‘Candy Corn’ delivers sensory overload. The tasty and bold scheme further weaves a spooky web with the four sets of candy corn-coloured laces. When it comes to these sneakers, the attention to detail is spectacular. Even the toe is as funky as it gets, having candy-corn-themed bite marks all over. Will you fancy a tasty treat to wear this Halloween?

buy Nike SB Dunk High Candy Corn here

6. Adidas Forum Low ‘Halloween’

Retail price: USD 110

Coming in a neutral tone with Halloween-themed accents decorating the majority of the upper, Adidas Forum Low ‘Halloween’ displays immaculate detailing to become a hot pick this season. With a special ‘Jack-o’-Lantern’ treatment, Forum Low stands out with a quintessential Adidas-branded scarecrow hat. Additional Halloween shoutouts include embellished stitching in select spots. While the upper base comes in a soft cream tone, brown suede and hemp sit perfectly on the overlays. If you want to keep your Halloween fit subtle as well as stylish, grab the Forum Low now.

buy Adidas Forum Low 'Halloween' here

7. The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry 86 Low ‘Treehouse of Horror’

Retail price: USD 110

If you’ve watched The Simpsons’ annual Halloween-themed ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episode, you’ll instantly fall in love with the collaboration inspired by it. The spooky take on Adidas Rivalry Low 86 pays homage to Treehouse of Horror VII instalment wherein Hugo, Bart’s nemesis and evil twin, steals the limelight. Soaked in a bright orange hue, the sneakers are decorated with yellow, blue, as well as white accents throughout to embody the clothing Bart and Hugo usually wear.

The shoe is mostly made with premium leather and canvas. While the premium leather upper is a nod to Bart, the rugged textile exterior pays tribute to Hugo. The scar-inspired embroidery as well as the unique tongue label give the design a splash of colour. Originally a basketball shoe, the Adidas Original Rivalry Low has garnered popularity among various creative communities over time, becoming a fashion symbol, especially among punk rock bands.

buy The Simpsons X Adidas Rivalry Low 86 'Treehouse Of Horror' here

8. AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low ‘Black and White’

Retail price: USD 190

Tokyo-based fashion designer Yoon Ahn’s fashion label AMBUSH has blessed sneaker collectors with some amazing drops with Nike over the years. Their latest collaborative iteration of the Nike Air More Uptempo Low pays homage to the original Air More Uptempo released in 1996 in the funkiest way possible. These dual-toned pairs come in many colourways including Black/White, Limestone as well as Lilac.

The sneaker flaunts an all-black nubuck upper with matching mesh tongues, while the ‘AIR’ text rests boldly in white. The bold co-branding on the heel is sure to make heads turn while you walk away. While we love all the vibrant iterations of these kicks, the Black and White colourway is our personal favourite.

buy AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low 'Black and White' here

(Hero image credit: @sneakerhuddle/ Twitter)

(Feature image credit: @KicksFinder/ Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

