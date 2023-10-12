Halloween Costumes For Men To Slay The 2023 Spooky Season In Style

You had me at hello(ween)! Well, the chances of you using that proverbial phrase on someone are about as likely as your will to step out on Halloween 2023. However, for all those men who love the spooky season and horror movie marathons, you’ll probably want the best trendy costume that’s nothing short of spellbinding.

That said, every year, the same dilemma haunts us like a friendly ghost. October breezes in, and before you know it, you’re in a frantic frenzy, scouring your closet or hastily putting on a white blanket to style a last-minute, plain-jane Michael Myers or a Dracula costume. But let’s cast away those silly mediocre looks as we’ve got your backs this year.

We’re providing you with a tantalising glimpse into the world of the best Halloween costumes for men in 2023 well in advance, so you don’t have to wrestle your way through the traffic at your local party store on the night before All Hallows’ Eve. Which brings us to…

Best 20 Halloween costumes for men in 2023

Take a cue from your beloved pop culture icons like Ken from Barbie and timeless classics such as Gomez Addams. Here are the best Halloween costume ideas for men to ensure you slay the spooky season in spine-chilling style in 2023.

1. ‘Oppenheimer’ costume

The classic Oppenheimer look is one star that’s shining brighter than a supernova this season. If you’re like the countless fans, who’ve witnessed this breathtaking spectacle of Christopher Nolan, then dressing up as the brilliant Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer is your ticket to Halloween stardom.

Crafting this iconic look is easier than you thought. With a simple cigar, a classic hat and a long coat thrown on a tux you can transform yourself into a character straight out of this cinematic masterpiece.

2. ‘Money Heist’ costume for Halloween

This Halloween, embrace the intrigue of Money Heist with a suave twist. Don the signature red boiler suit and the eerie-looking Dali mask for that instant rizz. Elevate the outfit with polished black shoes and add a touch of mystery and mischief with subtle cologne and a confident attitude.

3. Eddie Munson ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween costume

Another trendy Halloween costume that shall not disappoint is Eddie Munson’s look from Netflix’s Stranger Things. Channel the ’80s vibe by donning a classic denim jacket over a vibrant graphic tee. Pair it with distressed jeans and sneakers for an effortless cool factor.

Complete the look with tousled-up long hair and a mischievous grin. Carry a vintage walkie-talkie as your trusty accessory, ready to communicate with your friends from the Upside Down.

4. Sacha Baron Cohen from ‘The Dictator’

This Halloween, have fun with a costume inspired by Sacha Baron Cohen’s character in The Dictator. Wear a military-style outfit with fancy medals decking up your look. Get a fake chin curtain beard to add that playful touch and flank some square sunglasses to round off the look.

5. Ken from ‘Barbie’

Get ready to strut your stuff this Halloween as Ken, inspired by Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie movie. Channel your Kenergy by pairing a sleeveless denim jacket with jeans, capturing his laid-back charm. If you’re feeling adventurous, add a platinum blonde wig and contour your jawline for that authentic Ken look.

What makes this costume even better? Convince your friend to go as Barbie, and steal the spotlight together. With this simple yet stylish ensemble, remind everyone that you’re Kenough and ready to rock the Halloween party scene.

6. Willy Wonka, but make it Timothée

The character’s signature elements — tailored vests and whimsical bow ties — have received a modern twist, thanks to Timothée Chalamet’s fashion-forward approach. To recreate this enchanting new Willy Wonka look at your Halloween party, start with a well-fitted vest in a vibrant shade and pair it with a charming bow tie. Don’t forget the classic top hat, an essential element that completes the ensemble.

Think of cane-inspired props or candy-themed jewellery to personalise your look further.

7. Easy ‘Cocaine Bear’ Halloween Look

A laid-back Cocaine Bear costume is the cheat code for men to ace the best Halloween look in 2023 without having to invest much time or resources. All you need is a faux fur coat and messy hair to capture the essence of this lazy adventure. This look shall guarantee a memorable night as bear hugs over beer await you and your friends!

8. Joel Miller’s post-apocalyptic persona

For an uncomplicated yet impactful Halloween transformation, look no further than Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller from The Last of Us. Just grab a weathered shirt, cargo pants and a holster belt to slip into his post-apocalyptic persona. Joel’s rugged charm and survivalist attitude make him an ideal men’s costume choice for Halloween 2023.

9. Mia from ‘Talk To Me’

Fret not gentlemen, even you can easily pull off Mia’s cool look from Talk to Me. Start with a simple yellow pullover, reflecting her vibrant spirit and pair it with complementary trousers. To truly capture possessed Mia’s vibe, consider wearing contact lenses in a striking deep-back colour. Let your eyes mirror her spooky depth and charisma.

10. Ghostface from ‘Scream 6’

Step into the realm of horror this Halloween with the Ghostface costume straight from Scream 6. The revamped robe, featuring unique ‘Ghostface wings,’ offers a fresh take on the fail-safe attire. Creating the spine-chilling look is effortless – grab a Ghostface mask, which can be found easily at any store. The costume’s fear factor lies in its anonymity, as the oversized robe and iconic mask shroud identity, adding an eerie touch to your night.

11. ‘Avatar’ inspired Halloween costume

Step into the alien world with an Avatar-inspired Halloween look. Embrace the Na’vi spirit by donning a navy blue jumpsuit, embodying their harmonious connection with nature. Elevate the outfit with tribal-inspired accessories, adorning yourself with necklaces and armbands that echo the indigenous Na’vi culture. Complete the transformation with vibrant face paint.

12. Elvis Presley

Embody the charisma of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, with a sleek ensemble with a dash of retro. Opt for a matching two-piece outfit, whether it’s a sexy all-black leather look or a charming baby pink suit with boot-cut bottoms like the one Jason Momoa.

Complete one of the best Halloween costume looks for men in 2023 with Elvis’s signature pompadour hairstyle and big sunglasses.

13. The mysterious Hercules Poirot

The most iconic detective from Agatha Christie’s novels is the perfect muse to cop a look for Halloween. It’s a classic and easy look for dudes who already have a moustache. Just fix it with some wax to give it a stiff upward curl. Style your hair neatly, put some lenses for that sparkle and throw on a crisp suit to get the Hercule Poirot style right.

14. BTS costume for your Halloween squad

Don’t miss out on the ultimate Halloween squad idea — dress up as BTS with your friends! For a look that mirrors their global success, opt for suits with a twist. Think unique embellishments, flattering fabrics and playful prints. If anyone has pastel hair, it’s a bonus for that authentic touch. And, if you nail their synchronised choreography, you are sure to steal the show.

15. ‘Cruella’ and ‘Maleficent’ inspired Halloween looks for men who love drag

Lastly, we have something for the men, who love androgynous looks or drag. Channel your inner vamp with any of these two iconic and stylish pop culture female characters — Cruella and Maleficent. For the Cruella-inspired ensemble, opt for a chic black and white ensemble, capturing her daring and sophisticated flair. Embrace bold patterns, faux fur, and statement accessories for that edgy Cruella vibe.

Alternatively, embody the dark elegance of Maleficent with a dramatic all-black outfit. Think flowing capes, leather accents, and mysterious accessories. Top it off with horned headpieces and smoky makeup, exuding Maleficent’s commanding presence.

With either look, confidence is your best accessory. Embrace the dark side and make a grand entrance at any Halloween party.

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb/Money Heist and Wonka)