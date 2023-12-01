MAMA Awards 2023: 10 Best-Dressed Male Celebs We Spotted On The Red Carpet

As far as setting trends is concerned, nobody does it quite like Korean celebrities. They sure know how to turn heads and steal the show with their chic style, a glimpse of which fans saw at the recent MAMA Awards 2023, held at the iconic Tokyo Dome from November 28th to 29th.

Yes, the two-day red-carpet musical spectacle was more like a dazzling runway for the who’s who of K-pop and the Korean film industry. From sleek suits to edgy ensembles, the male attendees didn’t shy away from flaunting their style prowess, putting most Hollywood celebs to shame.

While most men sported classic black and white suits, embracing formal attire for the awards night, members of the boy band Riize and Zerobaseone leaned towards edgier choices.

This brings us to our picks for the top 10 best-dressed male celebrities at the MAMA Awards 2023, the men who served looks and kept the fashion quotient off the charts.

Best-dressed Korean celebs at MAMA Awards 2023

From Dior’s male beauty ambassador Yeonjun to pop star Hwang Min-hyun, here are all the male celebs who showcased their penchant for fashion at the MAMA Awards 2023.

1. Byeon Woo-seok: Baggy formal fits FTW

Soulmate actor Byeon Woo-seok took on the red carpet in a captivating all-black ensemble. He layered an overcoat over a blazer for an effortlessly sophisticated look. The loose formal pants added a dash of elegance to his outfit, making him a vision of refined charm.

2. Yoshi: Chanel suit and brown eyeshadow

A key member of the boy band Treasure, Yoshi brought the sparkle to the awards night in a gleaming blazer from Chanel. He accentuated his look with some playful brownish eyeshadow and golden earrings. In short, Yoshi’s ensemble was wild, bold and undeniably chic.

3. Lee Ji-hoon: Sparkling sophistication

South Korean heartthrob Lee Ji-hoon made quite the style statement in a black suit adorned with sparkling stripes and big bold lapels. Tucking his tie under the blazer, he added a subtle twist to the formal look, striking the perfect balance between glamour and sophistication.

4. Yeonjun: Dior’s minimalistic maestro

Dior beauty ambassador Yeonjun opted for muted tones, showcasing a minimalistic aesthetic in a grey and white suit. The half-open sleeve with a delusion print brought a unique touch to his ensemble, proving that less is indeed more.

5. Cha Seung: Double-breasted elegance

Cha Seung was another fashion-forward attendee who was seen adorning a striking double-breasted formal suit. Paired with a matching shirt and black-framed clear glasses, the ensemble exuded sophistication, leaving everyone enchanted by the actor’s charismatic style.

6. Hwang Min-hyun: Another timeless black ensemble

Hwang Min-hyun embraced classic elegance in a black ensemble, featuring a blazer over a turtle neck. The addition of loose-fitting pants threw a casual spin to a rather formal look, making his outfit understatedly chic.

7. Ahn Jae-hong: Rocking refined purple hues

Korean actor Ahn Jae-hong stood out with a daring choice, sporting a purple shimmery blazer over a black turtleneck. For bottomwear, he went for a pair of tailored black pants. His refined outfit turned heads, showcasing his fearless approach to fashion.

8. Lee Jun-ho: Monochrome magic

Korean songwriter and singer Lee Jun-ho played with monochrome elegance on the red carpet. A white shirt, a stunning black blazer and a bow tie created a stylish and sophisticated ensemble that exuded timeless charm.

9. Zerobaseone: A big Hollywood party!

The Zerobaseone crew brought Hollywood glamour to Tokyo, with each member donning a modish outfit. From Gyuvin’s fur accessories to Ricky’s bright blue velvet suit and Jiwoong’s classic fit, the K-pop group members redefined red-carpet fashion.

10. Jung Kyung-ho and Yoo Yeon-seok: Complementing black ensembles

Besides actors Jung Kyung-ho and Yoo Yeon-seok’s unexpected intimacy, their looks at the MAMA Awards 2023 also attracted public attention.

The two boys graced the stage in complementing all-black outfits, showcasing their fashion A-game. Be it a sparkly bomber jacket or a long coat, the duo proved that their charm and style could rival even the most iconic of fashion idols.

