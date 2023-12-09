Pantone Colour Of The Year 2024: How Men Can Incorporate Peach Fuzz In Their Wardrobes

Right before we ring in the happy cheer of a new year, Pantone, the global colour authority, has taken forward its annual tradition by announcing the Colour of the Year 2024.

After the dual dance of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow in 2021, the ethereal Very Peri in 2022, and the vibrant Viva Magenta of 2023, Pantone has revealed ‘Peace Fuzz’ as the colour that will paint the canvas of 2024. A delicate and evocative shade, described as a “muted mix of pink and orange,” it captures the essence of the upcoming year’s zeitgeist.

After keeping a keen eye on the various fashion week runways, celebrity outings and interior design trends, Pantone’s Colour Institute has declared that the faded coral shade – Peach Fuzz will orchestrate the trends of the coming year.

While the hue is being embraced by celebrities and introduced by luxurious brands in everything — from cosy knits to sharp suits — already, the question lingering in the air is whether this pastel hue, often deemed a bit too soft and sensual, will define men’s fashion trends in 2024.

To help you figure out the answer, we have curated a style guide on how to fill your wishlist with Peach Fuzz. Well, prepare to hop on the sartorial journey as we explore…

How to infuse 2024’s Colour of the Year ‘Peace Fuzz’ into your wardrobe

You’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover that Brazil-based shoe label Cariuma has already joined forces with Pantone, bringing four sneakers in the delightful Peach Fuzz. Luxury titans Prada and Dior are also at the forefront, teasing the inclusion of this sensual soft shade in their forthcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collections. And if you crave more fashion enlightenment to convince you to make this colour your own, read on…

Start small with a shirt or a jumper

Don’t fully commit to the trend right away, ease into it with a singular item in your daily ensemble. Imagine a sweatshirt or a knitted jumper in Peach Fuzz, injecting a touch of refreshing sophistication into your winter wardrobe.

Picture a grandpa vest in this soft hue, copping the mood board of Marni‘s AW 2023 collection. Luxury fashion houses like Prada have also unveiled a line-up of plush shirts in their SS 2024 collection, perfect for elevating your wardrobe during the warmer months.

Graduate to trousers in Peach Fuzz

Take a cue from the Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet, incorporating the Peach Fuzz trend with subtle flair in 2024. Chalamet’s Instagram post, featuring easy trousers in this tone styled with a plain white T-shirt and grey sneakers, encapsulates the laidback summer vibe you need to embrace in the coming year.

Well, Peach Fuzz is more gender-neutral than you might think.

Rock a full Peach Fuzz suit like ‘The Rock’ himself

Breaking traditional boundaries, Dwayne Johnson graced the Oscars 2023 in a Peach Fuzz tuxedo paired with a white dress shirt and flower brooch. Attainable yet uber-stylish, it’s the ideal attire for summer weddings. Swap the shiny suede for a breathable linen fabric in summer — picture exchanging ‘I dos’ at a beach wedding in February.

Pepper your 2024 wardrobe with Peach Fuzz accessories

They say the devil is in the detail. Elevate your style with accessories like lapel pins, bags, belts and even socks (think classic Burberry patterns) to add depth and interest to your wardrobe.

For the colder months, think of scarves and mufflers in this soft colour to introduce warm magic into your winter wear, allowing you to ride the trend without breaking the bank.

Less is more: Consider shoes in Peach Fuzz

You don’t have to wear the trend head to toe. Grab a pair of trainers or sandals and introduce Peach Fuzz to your go-to shades of black, grey and navy, creating eclectic looks.

Prada’s slip-on moccasins and Cariuma‘s Peach Fuzz trainers are a few trendy options worth checking out.

Still unsure…? How about a flashy sequinned something in Peach Fuzz?

Should you desire to turn heads and make a bold entrance, channel Harry Styles’ bold spirit with a Peach Fuzz-coloured mermaid outfit — a unique inspiration for supernatural-themed gatherings.

Yet, the 2024 Pantone Colour of the Year is not confined to celebrities and red-carpet events. It can seamlessly swap in for tan, neutral or white in any dude’s closet — whether in accessories, statement pieces, or shoes.

Well, here’s to a stylish year ahead! Cheers!

