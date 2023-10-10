Bright Vachirawit To Win Metawin: Thai Actors To Follow On Instagram For Style Inspiration

While Korean actors and K-pop idols are ruling the world with their impeccable skills and style, Thai entertainers are not far behind. Stars like Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Gulf Kunawut have made a significant impact not only in the entertainment industry but are also taking over the fashion scene. Case in point: the stylish Instagram profiles of some of the most followed Thai actors.

Making their presence felt in the rising roster of luxury brand ambassadors, many Thai actors are well-versed in both red carpet and personal style. While Bright Vachirawit joined the likes of BTS’ Jungkook to become the new face of Calvin Klein Underwear with a stunning photoshoot in August 2023, Davika Hoorne was named the first Thai brand ambassador for Gucci and Gucci Beauty in October 2023.

So, for those looking to get a fresh perspective on everyday style, hitting the follow button on the Instagram profiles of these stars, who have mastered the art of trendy dressing and owned the red carpet with their statement looks, is the way to go.

Some famous Thai actors worth following on Instagram to ace your style game

Bright Vachirawit

With over 18.5 million followers on Instagram, Bright Vachirawit is helmed as one of the hottest actors in Thailand with an amazing style sense. Before his Calvin Klein stint, The 2gether: The Series star was announced as Burberry’s first brand ambassador from the South Asia Pacific region in 2022.

His style is a blend of relaxed fits with hints of streetwear influences. Embracing a casual yet dapper aesthetic, he often opts for neutral-toned outfits and his wardrobe features comfortable basics, all of which are paired with the latest sneakers. Vachirawit’s hair is also a dynamic part of his appearance that undergoes various transformations whenever he is experimenting with a new fit or look.

Win Metawin

Vachirawit’s 2gether: The Series co-star, Wim Metawin is also quite popular in Thailand’s fashion scene. His style is a combination of contemporary fashion and understated luxury. So, in case you are looking at how to master utilitarian fits and monochromatic looks, his style should be your go-to inspiration. Think nylon bombers, puffer jackets, and nylon accessories, this famous Thai actor’s Instagram handle will sort you out.

That’s not all. His casual style also stands out as he often opts for well-fitted attires, showcasing his love for tailored jeans, stylish jackets and crisp shirts. If you scroll through his profile, you can spot him sporting multiple layered looks and while doing so, he chooses remarkable pieces such as graphic shirts paired with co-ord sets, denim and corduroy jackets.

Mew Suppasit

One of the most followed Thai actors on Instagram, Mew Suppasit boasts over 5.4 million followers on his profile, where he shares his chic looks which are worth taking inspiration from. Suppasit frequently flaunts fusion trends with his personality and isn’t afraid of experimenting with bold colours. He blends minimalistic outfits with daring layers or accessories, allowing him to curate some incredible looks. For example, you might see him donning a cool statement jacket, shirts with prints, co-ord sets, bright coloured blazers and more. Suppasit’s wardrobe also includes tailored suits for formal occasions and investment-worthy statement pieces that anyone would love to get their hands on.

Jirayu Tangsrisuk

Love formalwear but do not know how to style it? Let Jirayu Tangsrisuk’s Instagram handle guide you. The actor presents a versatile style that merges a mix of sophistication and approachability. Often seen in tailored ensembles, the actor effortlessly pulls off formal looks with well-fitted suits.

When it comes to his relaxed side, he favours smart-casual outfits that include stylish jackets, crisp and breezy shirts, knits and quality denim. His style comprises neutral tones and classic colours dominating his wardrobe, proving why he’s one of Dior’s brand ambassadors.

Mile Phakphum

Another Thai actor to be made Dior’s brand ambassador in 2023, is Mile Phakphum. Apart from his mesmerising performances on screen, the actor is known for his sartorial choices and his Instagram is proof. His style is a mixture of classic formalwear with hints of evening looks and athleisure wear.

During formal events, he can be seen wearing a crisp three-piece suit or neutral-coloured blazer along with a classic dress shirt along with formal shoes. However, on regular days, he can be seen sporting hoodies, baggy trousers and light jackets, striped shirts along with accessories such as a saddle bag, crossbody bag or luggage bag.

Dew Jirawat

Dew Jirawat’s signature style is all about sophisticated looks. Much like his role in the Thai TV series F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Jirawat’s fashion sense tends to gravitate towards luxe and elegant fits such as tweed suits, printed blazers, sweater vests and suede jackets. When he’s not adorning suits and other formal wear, he has effortlessly mastered laidback styles such as denim on denim, abstract and watercolour prints and loungewear looks. His closet consists of key pieces such as printed shirts, sweaters, hoodies, loose shirts and well-designed denim trousers as well as a great bag collection from brands such as Gucci, Prada, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.

Gulf Kanawut

Going through Gulf Kunawut’s Instagram, it is evident that he loves experimenting with bold colours in various styles. He fearlessly carries prints and isn’t afraid to explore styles out of his comfort zone like head-to-toe logomania, tie-dye looks or vibrant, sparkling Gucci suits. His unique sense of style also extends to his impressive collection of footwear, comprising recently launched sneakers and sliders that complement his outfits.

Nine Naphat

In Nine Naphat’s lookbook, comfort is the key. His fashion choices are a combination of casual comfort and trendsetting edge. His wardrobe frequently comprises relaxed items such as hoodies, oversized shirts, printed sweatshirts and shorts along with accessories like bucket hats, baseball caps, tote bags and crossbody bags. Notably, he is mostly seen donning brands like Boss and Louis Vuitton.

(Hero and feature image credits: Instagram/Wim Metawin and Mile Phakphum)

