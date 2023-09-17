Take A Look At The 7 Weirdest Crocs Collaborations Of All Time

Merriam-Webster defines “fashion” as “the prevailing style (as in dress) during a particular time.” So, this is probably the pinnacle of fashion. Here are the wildest, weirdest Crocs collaborations the world has ever seen.

Love them or hate them, Crocs are definitely here to stay. It’s one of those brands that know that they aren’t the most luxurious in the market, and aren’t afraid to go with the flow and have fun with their branding. Here are a few fine prime examples that prove this.

The wildest Crocs collaborations that have ever graced the stores

Crocs x Nicole McLaughlin

In this house, we stan Nicole McLaughlin. She’s a New York-based designer who’s great at creating and altering garments with unconventional materials—think Five Minutes Craft but actually good. In her official collab with Crocs, she has attached a headlamp, a compass, and a paracord, transforming the usual footwear into its own survival kit.

Goth des Garcons Crocs

General consensus indicates that this slaps. Even though the shop is on indefinite hiatus, people are still waiting for the day they can get their feet on the Goth Crocs again. They come in different styles and colours, even, and who doesn’t like some chains and spikes on their Crocs as they wear them down the local farmers’ market?

Crocs x KFC

Yes, the C in KFC stands for “Crocs.” Colonel Sanders was rolling in his grave as this iconic collab rolled out. The Crocs, complete with fried chicken, are also scented with fried chicken. We don’t know what we’re going to do with that information, but the pre-owned prices are now minimum THB 7,000.

Balenciaga Crocs Madame

The Balenciaga collab with Crocs attached a set of heels to the clogs we know and love. We know what you’re thinking, and we cannot confirm how it would feel walking in one of them, as these bad boys cost around THB 17,000 to own.

Crocs x Chinatown Market ‘Turf’

One of the most unhinged Crocs collaborations ever: the Crocs x Chinatown Market titled ‘Turf’. With both the inside and outside almost completely covered in artificial grass, it will make you feel like you’re walking on fresh-cut grass all the time. Now imagine if the grass got wet. That moist, tingling sensation can be yours for just around THB 20,000 a pair.

Crocs x 7-Eleven

Ah yes, the Crocs collab with 7-Eleven. No one saw it coming, and no one knew how to go about incorporating them into your wardrobe. Featuring a prominent colour scheme of the stores and tidbits stuck on them, the clogs are up for grabs for THB 8,600.

Crocs x Lazy Oaf

A pair of bright lime green Crocs with fake gummy bears stuck to it—what more could you ask for in life? These bad boys come in regular, and also ‘Mega Crush Clog’ which features a 2.4-inch heel stuck to the soles. Many might question why, but we think they’re camp. Sorry, not sorry.

