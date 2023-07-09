Best Zip-Up Hoodies For Men: The Ultimate Guide To Styling These Classics

Hoodies have always been hailed as the king of athleisure and loungewear – a versatile piece that goes with anything and everything. Zip-up hoodies for men, in particular, are considered the epitome of effortless (and cool!) casual wear, perfect for any occasion. You can fully zip them up for extra warmth or leave them partially open for a more relaxed look.

They are also favoured for their comfort, functionality and ability to be layered over other clothing items, making them suitable for different weather conditions and personal styles. Whether you’re lounging at home, hitting the gym or meeting up with friends for a casual outing, zip-up hoodies make for a comfortable and effortless ensemble.

In other words, be it sleek and minimalist or bold and statement-making, zip-up hoodies (in 2023 and beyond) are the ultimate wardrobe essential for the modern man.

How should men style their zip-up hoodies?

Men can wear zip-up hoodies in various ways to create versatile and stylish outfits. For a casual and sporty look, pair your zip-up hoodie with jogger pants or athletic shorts, sneakers and a cap. As a layering essential, you can also wear your hoodie over a plain t-shirt or collared shirt, leaving it unzipped or partially zipped for a relaxed vibe.

To embrace streetwear style, you can pair up a bold-printed or logo-detailed hoodie with ripped jeans and sneakers. On the other hand, for a smart-casual ensemble, you can team your zip-up hoodie with tailored pieces like chinos or slim-fit trousers, a button-down shirt and dress shoes. The zipper hoodie can also be used as a layering piece under a jacket or coat to add warmth and dimension to your outfit. Finally, you can create a sleek and modern look with a monochromatic ensemble by opting for a neutral-coloured zip-up hoodie and matching bottoms.

The best brands offering zip-up hoodies for men

American Eagle

American Eagle offers a variety of zip-up hoodies that are perfect for most occasions. This zip-up hoodie features a simple yet classy design that makes it the perfect choice for layering. The soothing seafoam shade also makes it a versatile addition to any man’s wardrobe.

GAP

The Gap Arch Logo hoodie is simple, casual and stamped with the iconic logo, making it the perfect choice for those who wish to own a classic piece. Made of a comfortable and soft knit fabric, this hoodie features a drawstring fastening for adjustable coverage. The long sleeves provide added warmth while the front of the hoodie is adorned with a Gap arch logo applique. The silhouette is straight and relaxed, ensuring a comfortable and laid-back fit.

Adidas

When we talk about hoodies or loungewear in general, Adidas is probably one of the first brands to pop into our minds.

The Future Icons hoodie is an iconic piece, sourced directly from the Adidas archives, that captures a classic style. Offering a slim fit, the jacket is designed to provide a sleek and tailored appearance and features a two-way full zipper, allowing for versatile styling and easy adjustment. The stand-up collar adds a touch of sophistication and gives it a sporty appeal. Additionally, the jacket is equipped with side zip pockets, providing convenient storage options for small essentials while maintaining a streamlined look.

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger’s zip-up hoodie comes with an oversized fit and incorporates a blend of various fabrics and colours. The sporty essence is accentuated by the addition of strip tape on both shoulders, while the front features a kangaroo pocket. While we are listing zip-up hoodies for men, this particular offering can also be worn by women as it boasts a unisex style.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Crafted from a knitted version of traditional corduroy, Polo Ralph Lauren’s hoodie offers a fresh twist to an otherwise wardrobe staple. Featuring stretchable fabric, its long sleeves come with banded cuffs, while a split kangaroo pocket enhances its utility factor. On the left chest, you will also spot Ralph Lauren’s iconic and signature pony in multicoloured embroidery. A banded hem completes the look.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo has taken a stylish twist on hoodies by striking the perfect balance between casual and refined. For instance, this classic hoodie offers exceptional functionality combined with long-lasting comfort, with the quick-drying and stretchy fabric providing a smooth and crisp feel that offers ease of movement. The cool and sporty design also adds an extra touch of sophistication without being overly casual. Additionally, the garment features a convenient zippered chest pocket for practicality.

United Colors of Benetton

Achieve a relaxed and effortless look with this United Colors of Benetton hoodie, where the light blue colour adds a touch of sophistication and makes it the perfect choice for casual outings. Pair it with a simple T-shirt and slim jeans for a stylish look that is perfect for an afternoon date or a Sunday brunch with friends. Crafted from pure cotton, this hoodie also offers exceptional comfort and breathability.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Polo Ralph Lauren and Onitsuka Tiger)