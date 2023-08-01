Balenciaga Announces Thai Actor PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn And French Icon Isabelle Huppert As Brand Ambassadors

Meet Balenciaga’s newest brand ambassadors – Thai actor PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and French Actress Isabelle Huppert.

On its newly wiped-clean Instagram account, Balenciaga made the official announcement revealing the two actors as the brand’s new ambassadors through a set of images. The caption read, “Balenciaga is pleased to introduce Brand Ambassadors PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Isabelle Huppert.” This move marks the first time in history that Balenciaga has appointed brand ambassadors, a fact that was also highlighted in their Instagram stories.

While Balenciaga has previously featured prominent figures like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber in its campaigns and as muses on red carpets, this move marks the first formal appointment of brand ambassadors for the luxury label.

Talking about his appointment as the house’s brand ambassador, PP Krit said in a statement to WWD: “Balenciaga has captured my attention for its creativity and ethical vision, as well as allowed me to express my authentic self and individuality to the world.”

French icon Isabelle Huppert, who holds the record for most films entered into the Cannes Film Festival, has been a part of Balenciaga’s campaigns since 2021. During this time, she has participated in numerous shows, for both ready-to-wear and couture collections, while also featuring in the brand’s advertisements. Her long-standing collaboration with the brand showcases her strong connection to the luxury house’s artistic vision.

Balenciaga’s new brand ambassador: A look at PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn’s career

Krit Amnuaydechkorn’s career began with his appearance in the music video MSN, a popular single by the band Helmetheads. The same year, he got into modelling by becoming a catwalk model for Boys of Bangkok 2017 at the Emquartier. In 2018, Krit made his acting debut with i Stories, a project featuring four LGBT-themed short stories. All of these experiences played a crucial role in shaping his career and contributing to his success.

PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn gained widespread recognition for his notable performances in two Thai series – Tewkao in the 2019 series My Ambulance and Oh-aew in the critically acclaimed 2020 series I Told Sunset About You and its 2021 sequel I Promised You the Moon.

Krit’s talents and contributions have earned him a dedicated fan following around the world.

Coming to his music career, the actor made his debut under Nadao Bangkok’s music label. In 2021, his debut single It’s Okay Not To Be Alright was released. Following his successful debut, Krit released another single titled I’ll Do It How You Like It, further solidifying his position as a singer.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn)